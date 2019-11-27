 
 
 
Wednesday 27 November 2019

U.S. citizens warned against traveling to South Sudan

November 26, 2019 (WASHINGTON) – United States citizens should not visit South Sudan due ongoing crimes, such as shootings and kidnappings fueled by the availability of weapons resulting from the fighting between political and ethnic groups, the State Department warned on Tuesday.

"Do not travel to South Sudan due to crime, kidnapping and armed conflict," reads the advisory.

"Violent crime, such as carjacking, shootings, ambushes, assaults, robberies and kidnappings is common throughout South Sudan, including Juba,” it further stressed.

It also said that foreign nationals have been victims of rape, sexual assault, armed robberies and other violent crimes.

The advisory also warned journalists that reporting without credentials from the South Sudanese Media Authority is illegal and any journalistic work there is very dangerous.

“Journalists regularly report being harassed in South Sudan, and many have been killed while covering the conflict,” it observed.

The U.S. State Department, however, advised its citizens intending to travel to South Sudan to, among other measures, exercise extreme care in all parts of the country.

“Travel outside of Juba with a minimum of two vehicles along with appropriate recovery and medical equipment in case of mechanical failure or other emergency,” it said.

U.S citizens have also urged to establish own personal security plan in coordination with your employer or host organization, or consider consulting with a professional security organization.

The travel advisory also applies to 11 countries, including Afghanistan, Central African Republic, North Korea, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Mali, Somalia, Syria and Yemen.

On Monday, the US recalled its envoy from South Sudan after the failed formation of a national unity government.

The move came barely a month after Washington also vowed to re-evaluate its relationship with the young nation.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter dismissed.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)

  • 27 November 10:06, by Fathi

    Sounds like CIA about to go in, if not already in.

    • 27 November 10:38, by jubaone

      Fathi
      On the contrary, the CIA helped the SPLA beat the jellaba. If they wanted, they could easily walk in even capture the kiirminal alive. They have flashed out the Saddam Hussein’s, Gaddhaffis, Osama, who is this jienge kiirminal? Nothing. He has 85 days left and already bank accounts of SS Embassy staff in Nairobi has been blocked. He is trapped like a bush rat. Watch this space.

      • 27 November 12:01, by The Rhino

        Jubaone,Fathi,

        Tribal ’leader’ Kiir is a dead man walking!Neither J1 nor Bilpham military HQ will save his fucking ass when the shit hits the fan.One thing is very clear, that Dinka kleptocratic junk/Kiir has many enemies and they are mean and very ready to crucify him!

      • 27 November 12:10, by South South

        jubaone,
        Before 85 days, we own South Sudan, after 85 days we will own it as usual. Yes, for peace 100%, but, there is a big BUT here, if you want peace talk to Kiir, why? He is holding power, he’s sitting on power. Any monkey wants peace, MUST talk to Kiir. Kiir, the One and Only.

        • 27 November 12:21, by The Rhino

          South South,

          You kakuma refugee beggar.Museveni is the one holding power in South Sudan not your worthless drunkard Kiir.Your entire J1 goons have no Idea what will happen to them next as time passes by.Shut up MTN!

          • 27 November 12:34, by South South

            The Rhino,

            Mundari man, Pagan Amum warned you in Texas not to generalize your attacks on all Dinka tribe. Mundari are good people, they are working with us and peace is shining in Mundari’s land. You have nothing to offer to me, but I have lot to give you Mundari man, follow me, everything with be ok.

            • 27 November 17:21, by The Rhino

              South South,

              Say your prayers, your time is running out MTN loser!

      • 28 November 04:47, by Fathi

        Jubaone,

        What does jellaba mean? Is it an term used to insult north sudanese government? LOL

  • 27 November 11:06, by Joseph Canada

    the Hawks are watching from the Bushes and within the towns.
    Where is the drunken guy who always comment here called Pakiei? The "Evil Juus " are nearby.

  • 27 November 14:53, by Eastern

    South South,

    Long Dicks raped American women in July 2016 and Trump does not want to take chances again ahence the travel advisory...!

Sudan Tribune

