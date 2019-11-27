 
 
 
Sudan’s government endorses draft law banning al-Bashir’s party

Sudan's council of ministers hold a meeting (SUNA photo)

November 26, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese cabinet on Tuesday approved a draft law to dismantle the "Ingaz Regime", including dissolution of the former ruling National Congress Party (NCP) and barring its political activities of its leaders or figures.

Seven months after the revolution, the Forces for Freedom and Change (FCC) announced on November 4, the completion of the draft law to dismantle the former Islamist regime including the dissolution of the organizations and facades of the former regime, and the confiscation of its properties.

The Minister of Culture and Information and Government Spokesman Faisal Mohamed Saleh told reporters after the cabinet meeting that Justice Minister Nasr al-Din Abdel Bari submitted three bills to the meeting, including the draft law to dismantle the regime of June 30, 1989, and to repeal the Public Order Act.

"The Council of Ministers approved the bill (on the NCP’s dissolution) with some observations, as the Minister of Justice will amend it," he added.

All the bills will be submitted to a joint meeting of the Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers for deliberation and adoption, he stressed.

The joint meeting of the Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers can exercise the legislative power until the formation of the transitional parliament after the peace agreement with the armed groups.

Seen by Sudan Tribune, the draft law on the NCP dissolution provides for the formation of a committee called "dismantling the Ingaz Regime Committee" which will have its offices in the Council of Ministers.

The Committee will be chaired by a member of the Sovereign Council, and include a minister representing the cabinet to alternate the chairman, the ministers of justice, defence, health, a representative of the intelligence service, a representative of the Bank of Sudan as well as five members appointed by the Prime Minister.

The Committee shall issue its decisions by an ordinary majority and in the event of a tie, the President shall have a casting vote.

The bill further provides the dissolution of the National Congress Party, its removal from the register of political parties, as well as the dissolution of all the affiliated-organizations.

Also, it provides that the committee can dismiss any person appointed to empower the former regime in the government institutions or public enterprises.

The draft law confiscates the NCP property and assets.

It also dedicated a disposition for the "political isolation" whereby neither the figures of the Ingaz or the Party may engage in political activity for a period of not less than 10 years from the date of passing the law.

Hamdok government has been criticized during the past months for moving too slowly in the political and economic reforms.

Public Order

A bill to repeal the widely contested of Pubic Order Act was also among the draft laws discussed by the cabinet on Tuesday.

Promulgated in 1996, the Act imposes illegitimate restrictions on a range of personal behaviour and public expression. It was used particularly to target women.

Human rights activists called during the past years to repeal the controversial public order law, which violates the African and international human rights standards.

The government spokesman said that the Minister of Justice also submitted to the Council a third draft law on the commission for the reconstruction of the legal and justice system.

The bill aims to rebuild the judicial organs and reform it to cope with the democratic transition in Sudan.

(ST)

  • 27 November 07:57, by Fathi

    Basically a 10 year probation and confiscation of assets obtained from 30 years of corruption. What a joke. These thugs need to be tossed in a prison with windows open during rainy season so they can catch malaria and leave us to be great

    repondre message

  • 27 November 12:35, by Eastern

    Omar Bashir should end at The Hague: he not only killed people from Darfur but southern Sudanese as well. Bashir is a killer and a thief. Just look at how the agreement he coreced South Sudanese to sign faltering! Bashir is just the devil incarnate....

    repondre message

    • 28 November 04:38, by Fathi

      As a northerner from Khartoum, I agree. We need to emphasize the crimes he committed to our brothers in South Sudan, Blue Nile, and South Kordofan too. I would prefer he be tried in Sudan, if we actually can develop a legitimate justice system. Unfortunately, The Hague doesn’t believe in execution.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

