100 days extension won’t save “flawed” peace deal: PDM

November 25, 2019 (NAIROBI) – The extension by 100 days of the pre-transitional period will not make the “flawed” revitalized peace accord work, an opposition official said.

Hakim Dario, PDM leader

The leader of the People’s Democratic Movement (PDM), Hakim Dario said South Sudan government lacks political will and “deliberately” refused to fund the implementation of the power-sharing agreement signed in September 2018.

The opposition PDM is a member of South Sudan National Alliance for Democracy And Freedom Action (NADAFA).

“The flaws of this imposed agreement in its current form, has proven the non-signatories to it right,” he observed.

On November 7, President Salva Kiir and the country’s main opposition leader Riek Machar agreed to delay key benchmarks in the peace agreement by more 100 days.

The delay in forming a national unity government on November 12 came after the Machar-led group raised concerns that the security arrangements are incomplete.

According to the PDM leader, however, in the last 10 months, no cantonment camps were made fully operational for both government and opposition forces.

“The joint unified army that should provide the security in the entire country has not been established. The number of states has not been decided,” he said in a statement.

The opposition leader appealed to the international community, the people of South Sudan and the various opposition groups to work together to ensure the long-awaited transitional national unity government is formed.

The United States on Monday recalled its envoy to South Sudan for “consultations” after the country’s leaders failed to form a coalition government on November 12.

Mike Pompeo, the US Secretary of State said Washington would “re-evaluate” its relationship with the young nation.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Kiir accused Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter dismissed.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)