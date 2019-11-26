 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 26 November 2019

U.S recalls envoy to S. Sudan after unity government failure

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 25, 2019 (WASHINGTON) - The United States has recalled its ambassador from South Sudan after the failed formation of a national unity government, the State Department said Monday.

JPEG - 22.8 kb
U.S ambassador to South Sudan Thomas J. Hushek speaking to Radio Miraya, Nov. 19, 2019 (embassy photo)

“The Department of State has called back U.S. Ambassador to South Sudan Thomas Hushek for consultations related to the recent failure of parties to form the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity by the extended deadline of November 12,” reads the State Department statement.

The move comes barely a month after Washington vowed to re-evaluate its relationship with the young nation.

While in Washington, Hushek will meet with senior U.S. government officials "as part of the re-evaluation of the U.S. relationship with the Government of South Sudan”.

“The United States stands with the people of South Sudan in their pursuit of peace and will work in partnership with the region to support efforts to achieve peace and a successful political transition in South Sudan,” the State Department stressed.

The U.S Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo also said Washington recalled its ambassador for "consultations" as it prepares to re-evaluate its relationship with the Government of South Sudan.

“We will work with the region to support efforts to achieve peace and a successful political transition in South Sudan” he tweeted on Monday.

Edmund Yakani, a South Sudan activist, said Washington’s decision to recall the envoy showed the US is moving towards harder position in their relationship with the Juba government.

“South Sudan government needs to take this act seriously, including the parties’ signatories to the revitilised peace agreement,” he told Sudan Tribune on Tuesday.

Yakani, also Executive Director for Community Empowerment for Progress Organisation (CEPO), urged the US administration to compromise for their position.

On November 7, President Salva Kiir and the country’s opposition leader Riek Machar agreed to delay key benchmarks in the peace agreement by 100 days.

The delay in forming a national unity government on November 12 came after Machar’s group raised concerns that the country’s security arrangements are still incomplete.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter dismissed.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 26 November 06:16, by Not your taste

    It’s about time that the Kirr’s government have to prove they can walk their talk. The ball is on their court. The clock is ticking !

    repondre message

  • 26 November 06:23, by Eastern Region

    Mr. Ambassador tells the administration of Trump about this failure of the formation of R.Tgonu because the government of South Sudan is the one that delayed everything on the ground, failure of the formation of R.TGONU is from the government who has delayed the security arrangement and boundaries of the states.

    repondre message

  • 26 November 07:04, by conservative

    They can go to hell south Sudan is not part of United States leave us alone our president fought hard for this nation to be born without Dr woungkel

    repondre message

    • 26 November 08:28, by Malakal county Simon

      The Foreign powers: The International, Their UN and as well as regional powers, are the ones who Keep unwanted president in power.. The delayed of funds by the president side of peace, was a clear tactic of buying times and the world need to point their finger at the right person then doing more talks with little actions.... South Sudanese are daily severely suffer and they are desperate for peace

      repondre message

    • 26 November 11:07, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      Did all people who laid down their lives for South Sudan fight to become new lords of South Sudanese people? Did they go to bush to become land grabbers, rapists, mass murderers, corruption promoters, agents of tribalism and nepotism? If so then tell the world.

      repondre message

      • 26 November 18:28, by Pakuai

        "U.S recalls envoy to S. Sudan after unity government failure"
        Recalling of Ambassadors doesn’t mean anything. It means the diplomatic relation between the countries concerned are not going well. And that is precisely what it is. The US has using South Sudan as if South Sudan is a US protectorate and South Sudanese people as if South Sudanese people are US subjects or slaves>>>

        repondre message

        • 26 November 18:35, by Pakuai

          There are some evils in the US who are living a in some kind delusional state that every country around the world but be run according to US dictates. The criminals in the just seem not to get the fact that South Sudan if a country of angry people, a people who have been been humiliated for a very long. And so even if any evil (the US), on this planet earth would come and want to be another>>>>

          repondre message

          • 26 November 18:40, by Pakuai

            South Sudan master would be plainly told to fuck off. The US and the American people were highly regarded by the South Sudanese people and that was why the government of South Sudan gave the first priority to US companies to come and invest in South Sudan right after South Sudan’s independence in 2011. But the US rebuked the government of South Sudan that there were no infrastructures>>>>

            repondre message

            • 26 November 18:45, by Pakuai

              in South Sudan for the US companies to come and invest in them, well that was precisely true then and even today. But when the government of South Sudan asked another country, and that country agreed. The evils in the US got jealous and wanted ’a regime change’ South Sudan immediately became ’a communist/socialist red China overnight’ and deem dangerous to US or the west interests>>>

              repondre message

              • 26 November 18:54, by Pakuai

                and so the US and their allies molded their puppets/stooges, traitors and thieves of Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Thomas Cirillo and Pagan Amuom whom they thought they would then go and micro-manage in Washington, Wall Street, UN New York building, London and some shady offshore countries, to stage the 15/12/2013 foiled a coup attempt in Juba>>>

                repondre message

                • 26 November 18:59, by Pakuai

                  The US a China’s trading partner. All the Europeans countries are trading with China, South American countries are trading with China, Asian and Pacific countries are trading with China. Here in Africa, all the Africa countries are trading with China and even almost all the African countries are extricating themselves ’the US and the Europeans’ so-called ’World Bank and the IMF banking cartels’>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 26 November 19:05, by Pakuai

                    But when it comes to South Sudan, then there are some evils in ’the US and her allies’ which think, South Sudan cannot trade with China. Really what do these vermin really think, they are to South Sudan and the South Sudanese people? The evils love affair with our country and our people has gone too far and the evils would see how we treat our enemies>>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 26 November 19:11, by Pakuai

                      In 1990th the evils in US put themselves over the South Sudanese march to Khartoum as ’snag’ by sponsoring their Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Adwok Nyabe and others. Again, sponsored the the same criminals in 2013 and 2016. But the same criminals in the US and their allies seem not read the South Sudanese people’s lips that their usual regime change business work in other countries, but here in>>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 26 November 19:13, by Pakuai

                        South Sudan, the criminals in the US and their allies are wasting their damn times and the South Sudanese people’s times.>>>>

                        repondre message

                        • 27 November 07:40, by Fathi

                          South Sudan is unfortunately stuck in the middle of the US vs China energy & mineral war. The US is getting desperate because they’re getting their ass kicked.

                          repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Security Arrangements in Sudan: Achilles heels of peace and democratic transformation 2019-12-10 05:47:59 By Elwathig Kameir This article is intended to act as an eye-opener for all the Sudanese political forces. It aims to shed light on the huge challenges that will be faced by the December (...)

Egypt final push to secure zero-sum water-share agreement 2019-12-09 14:11:32 By Ermias Hailu After Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories by the end of the second world war, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Egyptian Pan- (...)

Defending kleptocrat is like defending devils before God 2019-12-09 12:34:30 By Zechariah Makuach Maror On Friday 6. Dec. 2019 the Dawn newspaper published an article in it Vol.4 Issue 1111 written by a clumsy writer called Peter Wek Ayom Wek titled "response to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.