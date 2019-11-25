Women in Kuajok advocate for 35% political representation

November 24, 2019 (KUAJOK) - Women in Kuajok have expressed concerns over the cultural practices hampering their efforts to obtain the 35% representation in government as stipulated in the 2018 revitalized peace agreement.
- South Sudanese women dance at a festival in Juba to celebrate the country’s anniversary of independence (Photo: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)
This emerged at the end of three women forums the United Nations in South Sudan organized in the country’s Tonj, Twic and Gogrial states.
“The main objective of this meeting is to encourage women to become more active citizens at all levels and fight for stronger laws against sexual and gender-based violence,” said Roda Sube, a Gender Affairs Officer with the UN mission.
During the forums, several of participants reportedly noted that despite the 35% allocation for women in the peace deal, not much has been achieved on representation.
On her part, Kuajok state minister of gender and social welfare, Marko Nguet Yai observed that the 35% percentage allocation must amount to equal opportunities.
“Although women are still required to attain qualification to serve in office, they are often discouraged or held back from doing so by tradition,” she said.
At least 30 participants attended each of the forums organized by the UN Mission in South Sudan’s Kuajok Field Office’s Gender Affairs department.
(ST)
