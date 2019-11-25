 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 25 November 2019

S. Sudan opposition movement’s spokesperson resigns

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 24, 2019 (JUBA) - Daniel Zingifuaboro, the official spokesperson of the Joseph Bakosoro-led South Sudan National Movement for Change (SSNMC) has resigned.

JPEG - 38.8 kb
Ex-Western Equatoria state governor Joseph Bakosoro, 12 October 2012 (ST)

Zingifuaboro, in a letter addressed Bakosoro, said he has been forced to quit because the party had lost its standing.

“Our political strategy is so naive that we have abandoned good intentions and good will for cheap, flawed, self-motivated and short-term political gains,” he explained.

The former SSNMC spokesperson said the entity, initially formed in the interest of the “downtrodden” lost its vision.

“We are now not the organisation needy folks hoped trusted and had confidence in. We have lost, at least for now, our moral and political conviction and intelligence,” partly reads the November 23 letter to SSNMC’s chairman.

“We have, unfortunately, succumbed to the temptations and pressures of poverty, forgetting that it is in sacrifice that we would have found favour with God to truly serve his people,” he added.

Instead, Zingifuaboro stressed, the opposition movement is now “engaging in cheap politics of hatred and division”.

Attempts by Sudan Tribune to reach Bakosoro on the matter were unsuccessful.

In January 2017, Bakosoro announced SSNMC’s formation, which, he then said, was established with the aim of ceasing further bloodshed, the collapse of the country and upholding the rule of law.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 25 November 07:03, by jubaone

    Poor Bakasoro! Your party is now South Sudan National Movement THAT Changed. The SSNMC acronym still remains but no longer FOR, but THAT changed. Don’t keep yourself close to jienges and think you won’t stink like them. You have become a toothless coward and have compromised your original stand. Retire and go do some farming.

    repondre message

    • 25 November 08:11, by South South

      jubaone,

      Leave Azande people alone and focus on your dirty tribe, Bari. According to Azande, Bari people are "AWOURO", foreigners. The coward people I know in South Sudan are Bari people. tell me one single war in the history of South Sudan led by Bari people? Monkey, stay in bushes forever or tuck your tail and come back to Juba, simple and easy. 100 days of delay will do no good to you.

      repondre message

      • 25 November 11:00, by jubaone

        South South
        The capital city is in Bariland and you jienge drifters, "jurön" and vagabonds are looking for free "nyamnyam" just like baboons on the lookout for maize fields. Without us Bari and Equatorians, you are just "human waste", giant toddlers. You homeless jienge freebooter, when will you go to your home? Do you have any, wasaka?

        repondre message

        • 25 November 11:07, by South South

          jubaone,

          I am ruling South Sudan by AK-47 and by majority of people supporting me. It’s done deal, right? Bari tribe= dirty, that’s all what I know. Bari tribe= Coward, that’s all what I know. Monkey, Iam doing anything I want in South Sudan in your face.

          repondre message

          • 25 November 11:21, by jubaone

            South South
            Funny though, the jienge savage is feeling comfortable in Bariland. Like an idiot who shits into the bowl he scoops out his walwal from. Grrh. The "foolish majority" who cant feed themselves, who have no development. Even idiots with guns can be dangerous. Good that a jienge cant make an AK-47. You buy them from the market, now we got them too. We settle that in battle field.

            repondre message

          • 25 November 11:31, by jubaone

            South South
            Ask your kiirminal uncle, how far he can go out of Juba? You can only bark like a street dog from outside in Kenya. The only thing you can do, is steal, kill innocent women and unarmed men and loot free food. You are just "human waste", house slaves who must be fed, controlled and commanded. Develop yourselves in jiengeland first, then one will believe you.

            repondre message

          • 25 November 11:37, by jubaone

            South South
            Just see, VP Wani Igga managed to get a PhD even if that is debatable. The Kiirminal has not even a BSc/BA. That is the difference between a Bari and a jienge. Wani Igga let himself low and sought to develop his intellect and reason, the jienge Kiirminal was obsessed with power, greed for money and getting several women, kids and cows. The needs of less intelligent bush niggas.

            repondre message

        • 25 November 12:16, by The Rhino

          Jubaone,Eastern,

          This Bakasoro is totally naive.Few years ago he was thrown to jail and almost got killed by Dinka NSS,but yet after only short treatment abroad he returned to the same pigs in South Sudan who mercilessly tortured him.How can he be so dumb to expect change or stay clean and intelligent among Dinka people?..impossible!This Azande man has become foolish after mixing with Dinka!

          repondre message

          • 25 November 12:23, by The Rhino

            South South,

            Ugandan soldiers and foreign mercenaries are the ones ruling South Sudan with AK-47 not coward jienge.It is Bantu Museveni of Uganda running his northern district called South Sudan not drunkard Kiir.Have you ever witnessed Kiir take major decision without first running to Kampala for permission?NO!Dinka people only bark to loud,chase food and terrorize defenseless population,shit!

            repondre message

            • 25 November 19:35, by jubaone

              Rhino,
              Right, the jienges are ready to kill and we Equatorians must also be ready to do likewise without compromise. South South has alluded, they will rule with AK-47 and surely, they must die through AK-47. We have now 88 days left and be ready for the big bang. It is them or us. No midway solutions. Juba must burn. Either we smoke these rats and cockroaches out, or we let them have it.

              repondre message

      • 25 November 11:04, by jubaone

        South South,
        How could the elegant Bakasoro rub himself with jienge monkeys and savages and not stink? Disgusting. He should just get out as a true, clean and smart Equatorian and not mix with jienge footmats and idiots. He is from a civilized Azande community and should be served by jienge subjects and naked slaves "aryan jienges". Who even said jienges could hold offices?

        repondre message

      • 25 November 11:09, by jubaone

        South South
        If I come to Juba, it is my home and my ancestors were buried there. Your ancestors were eaten by hyenas and vultures and you have no association to ancestral lands. You go where there is food and loot, like freebooters and beggars. Look at your jiengestans and you would feel ashamed. But a jienge knows no shame, just like a shitting cow has no pants and defecates freely anywhere.

        repondre message

      • 25 November 11:13, by jubaone

        South South
        How can a noble Bari be a foreigner in his own place? Jienges have no place called home. You are the AWUORO. By the way, this term in Bari comes from "wuöro" meaning walk, move, get going. The jienge is the real drifter all the time on the move like marauding monkeys in search for free food. Monkeys dont cultivate. They wait for "real humans-Equatorians." to do it, then they come.

        repondre message

      • 25 November 11:16, by jubaone

        South South
        FYI: Bari dont go to other peoples places, rather other low and less civilized people come to us. Just like refugees who run for safety to good places, or jienges like you who run and hide in Kenya cuz you would starve to death or get killed in stinking jiengestans. Coward. Why run away? Kenyans developed their country, you havent, cuz you are not intelligent enough just like chimps.

        repondre message

    • 25 November 09:56, by Pakuai

      Mr. South South,
      Azandes people of greater western Equatoria are not such fools.
      https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/6370486
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zaire_ebolavirus
      in Nzara, Yambio, Western Equatoria; was where ’the uprising started in 1947, and in 1955 in Eastern Equatoria, in Torit. The ’Anyanya one war’ started. And the the Dinkas/Muonyjiengs of the Sudan were the ones>>>

      repondre message

      • 25 November 10:07, by Pakuai

        who joined the ’Anyanya one’ movement in big numbers than ’Western Eastern Equatorians and Eastern Equatoria. Awickabul, an Acholi country in Eastern Equatoria, was ’made a base by the Anyanya one’. Mr. South South, when the Koryom division, battalions of Katiba Agreb (scorpion) blasted our cloned out our clone so-called arabs of North Sudan, out Jokou, Pachalla, Jebel Boma, Pi-bor, Kapoeta>>>

        repondre message

        • 25 November 10:22, by Pakuai

          The battalion of Zendia was asked to ’Awic Kibul’ from Khor Agreb. Young SPLM/A boys died of thirsts, but some of them with their leaders managed to rich our Nile River course. Fellows, we cannot live side by side on this planet earth, never will and will never ever will under the sun, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. Fellows, get the hell out of Nanyuki, Laikpia, South Africa, here in South Sudan

          repondre message

          • 25 November 10:30, by Pakuai

            Abesh (so-called ethiopia), North Sudan, Central African republic (CAR), DR Congo and Eastern Jerusalem. We are going to bomb you to near extortion/oblivion, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. South Sudan is not part of the so-called evil ANGLO-AMERICA empire, piece of trash. The evils have have attached their evil selves like leeches or ticks on to our country and our people,>>>

            repondre message

            • 25 November 10:58, by Pakuai

              Fellows, where are Mr. Barack Hussein Obama so-called "young African leader Initiative (YALI)"? ’Where the CIA and MI6 darlings, *Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol and Joseph Kony of the LRA?*>>>

              repondre message

              • 25 November 11:46, by Pakuai

                Mr. Joseph Bakosoro, the former Western Equatoria governnor played ball with the government of South Sudan and the South Sudanese people and went to Atlanta, US. I think, his handlers from the US took him to Atlanta, US. Mr. Pagan Amuom was also taken to ’Denver, Colorado, by the same US criminals. And the main aim was to go and armed their puppets/stooges and to come play their evil corporate>>>

                repondre message

        • 25 November 11:26, by jubaone

          Pakuai,
          Jienge bullshit. Jienges were jellaba footmats and gatekeepers and only joined Anyanya very late. Your old slave uncle and hireling Abel Alier was the most obedient jellaba slave and even negotiated on behalf of his master, Numeiry. Jienges were comfortable eating leftover jellaba kisra and shea mahamr, kebab. After Alier conspired to oust Lagu, jienge flocked in to Juba like fecal flies.

          repondre message

          • 25 November 12:09, by Pakuai

            So what are you going to do now fellows? Nothing, our ancestors welcomed Arabs into our country and we are going to bomb them back out of South Sudan, North Sudan once and for all. So did Mr. Abel Alier also brought, Belgium to DR Congo, Rwanda, Uganda, (C.A.R), Chad, Niger, Nigeria, Mali, Bakino Faso, Gambia, Senegal or Ivory Coast? How is your DR Congo with the UN, the NGOs>>>

            repondre message

            • 25 November 12:15, by Pakuai

              and some of their Buntuses low lives going to doing? It is all ’about Abel Alier and the Dinkas/Jenges, isn’t it?. Be very careful fools. Jubaone, go and do your own ’magic and superstitions’ of Riek Machar and Joseph Konyi else where. Some low lives in the Equatoria and even Northern Uganda have taken living over other people as their ’new normal’>>>

              repondre message

              • 25 November 12:51, by Pakuai

                Your Thomas Cirillo thief and coward stole the South Sudanese army money and ran to ’Abesh (so-called ethiopia) on the directives of his masters from ’the US, the UK, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan?? Mr. jubaone when are you trashes going to pass over Dinkas/Jenges to remove your cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan?>>>

                repondre message

                • 25 November 12:55, by Pakuai

                  This would be the best time, the Dinkas/Muonyjiengs of the Sudan will ever respect you miscreants, get it!>>>

                  repondre message

  • 25 November 11:28, by Eastern Region

    Pakuai or what do call yourself
    you are not in a good sense surely.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Security Arrangements in Sudan: Achilles heels of peace and democratic transformation 2019-12-10 05:47:59 By Elwathig Kameir This article is intended to act as an eye-opener for all the Sudanese political forces. It aims to shed light on the huge challenges that will be faced by the December (...)

Egypt final push to secure zero-sum water-share agreement 2019-12-09 14:11:32 By Ermias Hailu After Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories by the end of the second world war, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Egyptian Pan- (...)

Defending kleptocrat is like defending devils before God 2019-12-09 12:34:30 By Zechariah Makuach Maror On Friday 6. Dec. 2019 the Dawn newspaper published an article in it Vol.4 Issue 1111 written by a clumsy writer called Peter Wek Ayom Wek titled "response to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.