SPLM-IO splinter faction rejoins South Sudan’s ruling party

November 23, 2019 (JUBA) – A faction of South Sudan’s armed opposition movement (SPLM-IO) Gen. Gathoth Gatkuoth Hothnyang’s leadership has formally rejoined the country’s ruling party (SPLM) under President Salva Kiir.

Gen. Gathoth Gatkuoth Hothnyang meeting President Salva Kiir in Juba, November 22, 2019 (PPU)Gatkuoth made the declaration on Saturday after meeting with President Kiir at State House in the capital, Juba.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Gatkuoth said he and his group were warmly welcomed by President Kiir to the SPLM and are full members of the ruling party.

Gathuoth, was early this year, fired by a presidential order following a rift within the faction of the SPLM-IO under the leadership of the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai.

His sacking came after Gatkuoth called for the dissolution of their SPLM-IO’s faction without following proper procedures.

At the time, Gatkouth had also advocated for regional balance, proposing that a deputy president should be allocated to someone from another region instead of the Upper Nile region since Riek Machar and the nominee of the former detainees would come from the same region.

Gatkuoth’s proposal was, however, opposed by Gai who recommended his sacking from a ministerial post he held.

As such, Gatkuoth declared himself the interim chairman of the SPLM-IO faction in the government, arguing that Gai’s decision had caused confusion and uncertainty among the group’s supporters and military who ignored their fate within in the upcoming political set-up and arrangements.

Otim David Okot, the former Interim Secretary General of the SPLM-IO in Government said their faction under Gatkuoth did not agree with procedures that were taken by the First Vice President to dissolve and re-join the SPLM party.

Gai’s move, he said, prompted them not to rejoin SPLM back then.

Meanwhile, President Kiir on Friday appointed Gatkuoth as the new governor of Latjor state, replacing Elijah Liech Bany.

Gatkuoth appreciated Kiir for trusting him adding he would work hard for the development of the people of Latjor state.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 24 November 09:19, by Gender Activist Ter Manyang

    His problem is position, position after position! wonders shall never end!!

    repondre message

  • 24 November 09:25, by Malakal county Simon

    It’s true that the Nuer leaders are smartest in South Sudan.. Gen. Gathoth Gatkuoth wiped-out the so called Gelweng when he was an IO Upper Nile Military Governor, and now got rewarded hahah?? He is Truly a nyagat!!

    repondre message

    • 24 November 15:59, by Pakuai

      Are you not crying for peace in your lawless Nuerland villages?

      repondre message

    • 24 November 20:46, by Mayendit

      Malakal county Simon
      95% from Nuers people are Nyagat people leave alone Gathoth Gatkuoth. The Nuers people will have no development in their own communities because you guys are practicing primitive activities for years. The majority of Nuers loved violence and it is very difficult to get go on development in such extremists societies.

      repondre message

  • 24 November 16:59, by Mayendit

    The Nuers people are getting a shameful to the world special, in Africa. Let say, 95% from Nuers people are fighting for greedy leadership and personal gained for example, you have seen Riek Machar is about position, Deng Gai,Gabriel Changson, gen,Gathoth Gakuoth, Angelina Teny and you can name it. The Nuers people are going to have no good future in centuries to come because their culture of wars

    repondre message

  • 24 November 17:13, by Mayendit

    The Nuers people are going to have no good future in centuries to come because they are lacking so many things in their society. They have no friends around them, they are causing a troubled things in the country, they have been addicted to rebellious and greed leadership which my view will hunt them down. If they wanted to be like others societies perhaps, they must make adjustments culture.

    repondre message

  • 24 November 17:28, by Mayendit

    I am fully understand what these brothers and sisters from Nuers are trying to achieve in South Sudan. Basically, their objectives are big positions, big government even though the nation was born 2011 still, they thinks big things should happened. Riek Machar complained about peace not implementing while, he brought many people to lived in hotels. While, the Kenyan in charge of South Sudan peace

    repondre message

  • 24 November 17:41, by Mayendit

    The Kenyans in charge of the peace agreement are trying to benefits from the new country. The people of South Sudan learned corruption in Kenya. Look at the two Kenyans guys are always focused about 100 million dollars and they never contacting rebels leader and advise before deadline 11/12/2019. Every day I hear talking about money money money what an idiocy people. The Juba government can’t stud

    repondre message

    • 24 November 21:33, by Games

      Mayardit
      Salva Kiir himself is useless idiots. Gathoth killed 30% of Dinka youths in 1 day battle in Malakal and now he got what he wanted. So who is dumbest and Smarter between Kiir and Gathoth? Nuer will revenge the what happens in Juba and they will dominate the national army again. Because you Dinka don’t trust yourself when it comes to war. Salva Kiir is spending millions of dollars for buyin

      repondre message

      • 24 November 21:36, by Games

        Salva Kiir is spending of millions buying Nuer, because he knows that he won’t sustain long term depending on Uganda government for help.

        repondre message

      • 24 November 21:49, by Mayendit

        Games all Nuers people are killers anyway.
        Well, just think how the CPA came by what? Most of the Nuers people in the SPLA and SPLM have not fought hard like Dinkas people in the SPLA and SPLM this is the fact put that in your mind. Riek Machar Teny had not merely damage the Nuers people but also the South Sudan as a whole. The Dinkas have no intention to do genocide on Nuers people because we be

        repondre message

  • 24 November 22:00, by Mayendit

    Continue: we believe Nuers people and the Dinkas have no different if you talking about braver people. The whole Eduatoria regions were liberated without efforts made the Nuers people in the SPLA and SPLM. Lake regions and Warrap regions were liberated without efforts made the Nuers people in the SPLA and SPLM. Ask yourself who kick Riek Machar out of all these please? Majority mean anything.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

