 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 23 November 2019

Kiir sacks Latjor governor appoints former labour minister

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President Kiir poses with Gathoth Gatkuoth after the swearing in ceremony on 22 Nov 2019 (Photo SSPPU)

November 22, 2019 (JUBA) - President Salva Kiir has issued a presidential order sacking Latjor state governor and replacing him with the former labour minister, sparking questions behind motives and circumstances under which the decision was taken.

According to a statement broadcast by the state-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation on Wednesday evening, Kiir removed Elijah Liech Bany from his gubernatorial position and replaced with Gathoth Gatkuoth.

The new governor of Latjor State Gen. Gtakuoth took the oath of office before the President Kiir at the State House on Friday.

In his remarks, the president advised the newly appointed governor to rebuild trust among the people of Latjor in particular and Greater Upper Nile in general.

Gathuoth had been fired by a presidential order early this year following a rift within the faction of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) under the leadership of the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai.

His sack came after Gatkuoth’s opposition for the dissolution of their SPLM-IO’s faction without following proper procedures.

At the time, the new governor also advocated for regional balancing, proposing that a deputy president should be allocated to someone from another region instead of the Upper Nile since Riek Machar and the nominee of the former detainees would come from the same region.

Following what, Gai opposed his stance and recommended his sacking from his ministerial portfolio.

For his part, Gatkuoth declaring himself as the interim chairman of the SPLM-IO faction in the government, arguing that Gai’s decision had caused confusion and uncertainty among the group supporters and military who ignored their fate within in the upcoming political set-up and arrangements.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 23 November 09:38, by Malakal county Simon

    Gathoth Gatkuoth Hothnyang,

    From being a former National Labour minister and then appointed to a junior position of governorship?? He is a very dishonest guy with a short temper.. He has fought a very good war in Malakal against the slaves/jaangs 2013-2014 and earned a good reputation which he has already destroyed!! Should he foolishly start a war in Nasir after 100 Days elapsed??

    repondre message

    • 23 November 09:39, by Malakal county Simon

      cont...

      He will be a history!

      repondre message

  • 23 November 22:38, by conservative

    Nuer are disparate people in south Sudan

    repondre message

    • 24 November 00:24, by jubaone

      When a nyagat opens his dirty mouth, the jienge stuffs it full so the nyagat can’t talk. What a waste. He joined Riek cuz his fellow Nuers were slaughtered like pigs in Juba. He rebelled against Riek and crawled to Juba like a hungry street dog. Now the clever kiirminal knows what the nyagats all love: free nyamnyam. Disgusting and the innocent Nuers died just like pigs while their leaders eat.

      repondre message

      • 24 November 01:29, by Mayendit

        Jubaone
        Why abusing general Gathoth Gatkuoth while, Eduatorian people are doing same thing. You guys are so foolish indeed, why supported Riek Machar Teny when he murder generals Martin Kenyi and Elas respectively. Both from Eduatoria regions and they were killed after they were cashed out Juba and Riek Machar order his bodyguards to get written of them so that, they will not joined Cirillo rebel

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Security Arrangements in Sudan: Achilles heels of peace and democratic transformation 2019-12-10 05:47:59 By Elwathig Kameir This article is intended to act as an eye-opener for all the Sudanese political forces. It aims to shed light on the huge challenges that will be faced by the December (...)

Egypt final push to secure zero-sum water-share agreement 2019-12-09 14:11:32 By Ermias Hailu After Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories by the end of the second world war, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Egyptian Pan- (...)

Defending kleptocrat is like defending devils before God 2019-12-09 12:34:30 By Zechariah Makuach Maror On Friday 6. Dec. 2019 the Dawn newspaper published an article in it Vol.4 Issue 1111 written by a clumsy writer called Peter Wek Ayom Wek titled "response to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.