Sudanese army criticizes HRW report on attack against pro-democracy camp

November 21, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) rejected a report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) on the bloody raid on the pro-democracy sit-in last June stressing the continued efforts of the government to hold accountable the perpetrators of the attack.
"There is circumstantial evidence that the attack on June 3 was planned by the TMC (Transitional Military Council)," said in a report released on Monday 18 November.
SAF spokesperson Amir Mohamed Hassan on Thursday criticized the report saying it comes at a time when the transition process is underway, and the political consensus has been realized to establish a new era in Sudan.
He further said the alluded to some members of the Sovereign Council before to point that the military has been formed several committees until the signing of the constitutional document to investigate into the violent attack.
All that "indicates the government’s commitment to reach the facts and hold those responsible to account".
The military spokesman called on the Sudanese people to not pay attention to the report saying it did not add any information to the investigation
We hope that the efforts of national and international organizations will be focused on enhancing the chances of political transition in our country and the success of the transitional period," he said.
In its report, HRW said before the report publication they sent a summary of their findings with the office of the Prime Minister, ministers of justice and interior to get their position on several issues raised in the report.
"At the time of writing, authorities acknowledged receipt of the letter but had not provided a formal response," said HRW.
(ST)
