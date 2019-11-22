100-days extension of no value to peace accord: NAS official

 
 
 
November 21, 2019 (NAIROBI) – The recent extension of South Sudan’s pre-transitional period will not add value to the “fragile” peace agreement, a National Salvation Front (NAS) official said Friday.

JPEG - 33.2 kb
From the left: Machar, Kiir , Museveni and al Burhan pose in Entebbe after the extension of the pre-transitional period for 100 days on 7 Nov 2019 (Sovereign Council Photo)

The spokesperson for NAS, Suba Samuel Manase said November 7 meeting attended by President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar in Entebbe, Uganda was simply “another attempt to push-track the dying agreement to allow the architects of the agreement prove a point.”

“We in NAS anticipated this situation way back because we are dealing with regime unwilling to negotiate a genuine peace agreement. From the onset, the whole agreement was started wrongly, procedures used were biased, undemocratic, not participatory and coercive,” he told Sudan Tribune.

On November 7, Kiir and Machar agreed to delay key benchmarks in the peace deal by 100 days.

The Entebbe meeting was chaired by Uganda’s President Yoweri Musevei and also attended by the head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Kenya’s Special Envoy to South Sudan, Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka.

The delay in forming a transitional national unity government by November 12 came after the main opposition group threatened to opt-out of the deadline, saying the country’s security arrangements are incomplete.

Manase said NAS is less optimistic about the outcomes of the Entebbe meeting, saying all the negotiation strategies involved in the September 2018 peace agreement avoided looking at root causes of the conflict in South Sudan, which is a normal approach in all conflict resolution mechanisms.

“Instead, the mediators used the agreement as a document for the resolving the political differences between the president, his long term vice-president and the rest were to follow suit,” said the NAS spokesperson.

“So any attempt to correct this agreement at this latter stage can prove futile because most essential stages of this agreement has been avoided which should have generated confidence and credibility to the agreement,” he stressed.

The United States said it was “frustrated” by South Sudan’s leaders’ failure to form a unity government as scheduled, casting doubts on their ability to lead the peace process.

Meanwhile, the NAS official accused Juba of continuously violating a ceasefire accord signed in December last year.

“Since the agreement was signed in December 2018, the SSPDF [South Sudan Peoples Defense Forces] attacked our positions more than 60 times with impunity,” said Manase.

“To our understanding, the agreement has been subcontracted to Juba allowing them implement what they want, whom to work with, and who to attack,” he added.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Kiir accused Machar of plotting a coup, allegations he dismissed.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 22 November 07:59, by Landlord

    Manase,

    There will be nothing positive yielding from JCE peace signed in Khartoum last September,IO should take it right from me. JCE objective for south Sudan is totally different. Let’s wait and see.

    repondre message

    • 22 November 08:24, by Midit Mitot

      Landlord,

      IO have shown their commitment to the whole world already, if JCE will fail again to implement 100 days, so, that will be their end on power.

      repondre message

      • 22 November 21:00, by The Rhino

        Landlord,

        Kiir and his Dinka clans mismanaged South Sudan b’cos statesmanship,law and order never exist/ed in their Dinka culture.We can run clocks back to the Middle Ages and search for facts and basic constitution of their societies or communities but will never find any hint that traces back to any form of leadership.We can never find keywords like ’development’ ’organization’ ’order’ ’vision’

        repondre message

        • 22 November 21:16, by The Rhino

          Landlord,

          ..’thinking’’respect’’dignity’’thank you’,etc..which are the litmus or recipe for any good leadership,..nothing!Instead we the KARO people possess all those words defined and elaborated in full lengths.Those words are associated with good leadership.Leaders are defined by their distinctive genuine affinity to those prime words and through positive actions that unconditionally ensue.....

          repondre message

          • 22 November 21:32, by The Rhino

            Landlord,

            ..thereafter,respectively.But our predicament with these Dinka savages in South Sudan who brutally imposed themselves as leaders proved exactly the opposite.In short,Dinka people are characterized by excessive greed for seat,unsatiable thirst for theft and malignant incompetency.

            repondre message

            • 22 November 23:22, by jubaone

              Rhino
              Our boys/girls are doing a great job and those nyors are no longer a threat. Jienges can’t afford to freely move out of Juba and spread their MTN networks anymore. The kiirminal is talking tough but can’t fight anymore. Bashir used to howl till his mouth foamed,today he’s a pathetic fugitive behind bars. The kiirminal can’t even visit his flooded village cuz he fears. Or no nyamnyam?😂

              repondre message

        • 23 November 09:26, by jubaone

          Rhino
          Even if monkeys🙉 lived and walked on two legs like human beings they will never talk and think like human beings. A jienge is and will remain a jienge. From nothing comes nothing. NAS and Equatorians should be working towards a jienge-free, clean and progressive Equatoria Republic. That is all that matters.

          repondre message

          • 23 November 10:38, by The Rhino

            Jubaone,

            Frankly speaking Kiir is a criminal who deserves punishment.He is fooling and mocking South Sudanese and Western gov’ts and nobody seems to care about it.At some point people in this country must rise up and face reality,mobilize their last breaths and remove that fucking tribal idiot out of power.This country is not a Dinka property!

            repondre message

        • 23 November 10:10, by Anthony

          The ugly mundari cow fucker🐄
          This tribal chauvinism is hilarious. Your the most delusional retard I’ve ever seen. A Nigger thinking its some Nazi? LOL mundari chimp talking about how dinkas had no states yet it’s own tribe was blowing cows asses,walking naked and bathing in cow urine for most of their history.

          repondre message

    • 22 November 12:02, by South South

      Landlords,

      NAS is a very tiny organization, running by very tiny people, support by very communities and operate from very tiny area of South Sudan. It’s called organization of tiny minorities= Tiny minorities, people like that will follow majority or they will die crying without anything in their hands, end of the game.

      repondre message

      • 22 November 12:26, by Landlord

        South Sudan,

        i thought you were forming the government on 12 Nov with or without others. What happened? you spoke boldly as you have become a human being.

        repondre message

        • 22 November 12:34, by South South

          Landlord,

          After November 12th, we decided to sit on the power alone without any wicked rebel. We are in it and we are alone, sweet, right?

          repondre message

        • 22 November 12:35, by Landlord

          Majority can not reach consensus till now, what else is there? Majority are suffering more than minority what else is there? majority left their homeland and become migrants to minority, what else? Tell me one positive idea about dinka Majority, don’t include looting and theft, those are your defaults.

          repondre message

          • 22 November 12:47, by South South

            Landlord,

            It’s the government which moved to some wicked minority lands because our government wants to keep rules and orders in place. Some minorities are working against our government and our government has moral obligation to reach them rules and bring them to the book. That why government moved to their lands, you get it?

            repondre message

            • 22 November 19:24, by The Rhino

              South South,

              You worthless Dinka bastard.What damn moral obligation do you fucking jienge vagrants know?Raping young girls& women maybe or auctioning underage teens on Facebook?Shit,your tribal Dinka misrule is coming to an end.Make no mistake,we will diplomatically and on the ground give you pure hell till you fall apart.Dinka people have lost every respect and trust from all other S.Sudanese...

              repondre message

              • 22 November 19:32, by The Rhino

                South South,

                ...You are nothing but bunch of thieves,rapists,murderers and chaotic savages, thats all.Its our fervent obligation to terminate your fucking savagery in South Sudan for good this time,..take what it costs.We will invest in time and use our resources very surgically and effectively.

                repondre message

      • 22 November 23:00, by jubaone

        South South
        Over 4m jienges but are being fed like kids. This is when the "foolish majority" are simply a number without value. Its like a muslim taliban having a million swine or pigs, they don’t matter at all. Just useless.

        repondre message

  • 22 November 12:40, by Landlord

    You sit or shit on power with no ideas, south Sudan will die natural without gain from this power you talking about.
    Tell me something other than shit on power.

    repondre message

    • 22 November 14:29, by Malakal county Simon

      Landlord,

      South South is just a bone-Head and ignorant idiot.. He can never give you a compelling reasons to why he is supporting an unwanted president but he will still argues foolishly..... A Dinka culture that embraced lies in South Sudan, is partially part of this war being continues!!!!!!!!!

      repondre message

      • 22 November 15:10, by South South

        Mentally retarded Nuer called Malakal County Simon may need free nyantit to make him think like a human being. Iam waiting to see Dr. Woungkel coming back to Juba to be our vice president.

        repondre message

        • 23 November 02:35, by Malakal county Simon

          South South

          Foolish majority whom cannot reasons and at the same time, want to lead.. What’s a shame!!

          repondre message

    • 22 November 15:07, by South South

      Landlord,

      We have power only to take care of, shit is with monkeys only. I am very happy and I will lead you for another 100 years to come.

      repondre message

      • 22 November 23:08, by jubaone

        South South
        The jienge can’t lead cuz he even doesn’t know where he is going. He must be tied to a cart like a donkey and be given direction. It’s our moral responsibilities as Equatorians to do that. Carrying a gun doesn’t make jienges leaders. They have to be commanded, controlled and herded like cows. When time comes, slaughter them like cows. That simple.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



