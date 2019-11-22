 
 
 
South Sudan's Kiir launches 100 MW power plant project in Juba

November 21, 2019 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir on Thursday launched a 100-megawatts (MW) power plant that will supply electricity to Juba and other surrounding areas.

JPEG - 30.7 kb
South Sudan president Salva Kiir speaks at the launch of the 100MW power plant in Juba, November 21, 2019 (PPU)

The power station, located in Mangala County, is operated by Ezra Construction and Development Group Ltd, with funding from African Development Bank (AfDB).

Speaking at the occasion, Kiir said he is optimistic the power distribution plant will boost the country’s post-conflict recovery efforts after over five years of a civil war.

"Today marks the beginning of the new era. This is not time for war, but development and service delivery,” he said.

According to Kiir, government-owned power facilities were badly affected by the outbreak of the civil war in December 2013 and they closed due to operational costs.

“The government took tangible steps to address the dire situation and decided to involve the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the private sector in efforts not only to revive the sector, but also to achieve stability," he stressed.

Kiir said the newly unveiled power plant will boost development in the country where over 70% of businesses have depended on diesel-powered generators to operate.

"The government is focused on exploiting and developing our hydro and renewable energy resources. With funding from the AfDB, we aim to generate 10-40 MW of renewable energy,” said the president.

He added, “The government also plans to invest 1,080 MW grand Fula hydropower project to generate and distribute power across various states in South Sudan”.

South Sudan’s Electricity and Dams minister, Dhieu Mathok said AfDB provided $38 million for the new power plant.

The power plant will supply 33 MW of electricity in the first phase before completion by 2021.

AfDB’s country manager for South Sudan, Benedict Kanu said the institution will continue to support South Sudan’s efforts to develop its energy sector.

"Since we commenced operations in South Sudan, I am pleased to inform you that AfDB has to date funded 13 operations in South Sudan with cumulative approvals standing at about 178.6 million U.S dollars," he disclosed.

Meanwhile, Ezra Construction Group said in invested $289 million in the plant to provide 100 MW once it is completed.

"Ezra group is willing to invest in this project without any guarantee. This first phase is going to supply electricity to about 50,000 to 70,000 households in Juba," Ezra Ghebrengu, the company’s Managing Director told reporters on Thursday.

Electricity in South Sudan has been a major challenge since its independence eight years ago, with most residents, businesses and government offices operating on personal generators.

(ST)

  • 22 November 05:44, by Midit Mitot

    South South & Anthony,

    Do Mr JCE president knows the importance of development? 100MW is nothing for the whole city.

    Anyway God shall bring back his common senses since he had affected most by severe trauma.

    repondre message

    • 22 November 06:23, by South South

      Midit Mitot,

      South Sudan is a country. I just want to point that out to you because you are a Nuer guy who needs something to eat for free like Nyantit. We are running the country in the best possible way. You need to wait for Dr. Moungkel to come back to Juba, then talk to me. No more talk, let’s wait until the end of 100 days.

      repondre message

      • 22 November 06:53, by Midit Mitot

        South South,

        Pray so hard for Kiir and JCE to implement the pending issues within time frame of 100 days, failure to so, your fucken government will be finish at all, believe this!

        repondre message

        • 22 November 07:30, by Mayendit

          Midit Motor.
          Your uncle Dr. Wongkel Riek Machar Teny is the one who can begged but the Juba government is fine. Just keep dreaming but when Dr.wongkel lost again designated VP that will be the end career of Riek Machar Teny belief me on that. I will lobbying South Sudanese people to make sure Riek Machar must be jail this time.

          repondre message

        • 22 November 07:53, by Kush Natives

          Midit Mitot,
          You’re a lost memory subhuman, why making noises? We’re now at 90 something right now. The country is running beautiful without useless rebels. Development is 120% going well without you and your wangkel. Hunger will liberate you before us.

          repondre message

          • 22 November 10:02, by Midit Mitot

            Kush Natives,

            Beautiful work in Juba? ahahaahha you people doesn,t feel shame for sure for your fake leadership, ghost city with a lot of robbing, kidnapped, looting, raping, murdering, too much hunger, civilians without salaries.

            Is South Sudan beautiful work @Yaaaa idiot call Kush Natives?

            repondre message

      • 22 November 22:46, by jubaone

        South South
        Even jienges know, anything worthwhile must start from Equatoria. Jiengelands are simply grazing lands for cows and the sick, hungry and dying who can’t afford to run to Juba. This explains why jienges are everywhere like flies. We want electricity to be taken to their luaks. At least they can start using computers or learn to read and write.

        repondre message

      • 22 November 22:54, by jubaone

        South South
        Take it or leave it, without Equatoria you jienges would remain the eternal savages and primitive folk. You can wear a 3-piece suit, a cowboy hat and even wear spectacles, but you’re still a savage jienge. You can try to talk Juba Arabic, you’re still a jienge. You can have an Equatorian wife, you’re still a jienge. However long monkeys live with humans, they’re still monkeys 🐒

        repondre message

    • 22 November 07:58, by Games

      Midit Mitot
      The funny things on that new power project are, it are the usual random things that Salva Kiir throws out when he went to the night party after alcohol. Honestly speaking, how many new projects Salva Kiir promise people to build? Many and none never did. High way from Uganda to South and the one from Kenya to South Sudan, pipeline from South Sudan to Ethiopia. And many more are al

      repondre message

  • 22 November 07:17, by Mayendit

    I agree that, the capital city need 3500 MW power plants but that 100 MW power plant is absolutely better than generators use. Even though the power wouldn’t lighting the whole city perhaps, it is good start and I would like to thank the Ministry of Dam and electricity Dr. Dhiue Mathok Diing for trying your best to those Ministers who failed to do anything. I think 100 MW power plant for State.

    repondre message

  • 22 November 07:17, by Mayendit

    I agree that, the capital city need 3500 MW power plants but that 100 MW power plant is absolutely better than generators use. Even though the power wouldn’t lighting the whole city perhaps, it is good start and I would like to thank the Ministry of Dam and electricity Dr. Dhiue Mathok Diing for trying your best to those Ministers who failed to do anything. I think 100 MW power plant for State.

    repondre message

  • 22 November 07:50, by Kenyang ll

    Few weeks on and China fake running machine be left to rot. Real question is how much will all these scams and borrows cost to to South Sudan.

    repondre message

    • 22 November 08:04, by Games

      Salva Kiir is not for development. This old man is fuck up for real. If Salva Kiir sounds like a humans, he should be focusing on the flooding victims right now. I never heard a country where the entirely population are on the foods aid in my life

      repondre message

Comment on this article



