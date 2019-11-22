South Sudan’s Kiir launches 100 MW power plant project in Juba

November 21, 2019 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir on Thursday launched a 100-megawatts (MW) power plant that will supply electricity to Juba and other surrounding areas.

South Sudan president Salva Kiir speaks at the launch of the 100MW power plant in Juba, November 21, 2019 (PPU)

The power station, located in Mangala County, is operated by Ezra Construction and Development Group Ltd, with funding from African Development Bank (AfDB).

Speaking at the occasion, Kiir said he is optimistic the power distribution plant will boost the country’s post-conflict recovery efforts after over five years of a civil war.

"Today marks the beginning of the new era. This is not time for war, but development and service delivery,” he said.

According to Kiir, government-owned power facilities were badly affected by the outbreak of the civil war in December 2013 and they closed due to operational costs.

“The government took tangible steps to address the dire situation and decided to involve the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the private sector in efforts not only to revive the sector, but also to achieve stability," he stressed.

Kiir said the newly unveiled power plant will boost development in the country where over 70% of businesses have depended on diesel-powered generators to operate.

"The government is focused on exploiting and developing our hydro and renewable energy resources. With funding from the AfDB, we aim to generate 10-40 MW of renewable energy,” said the president.

He added, “The government also plans to invest 1,080 MW grand Fula hydropower project to generate and distribute power across various states in South Sudan”.

South Sudan’s Electricity and Dams minister, Dhieu Mathok said AfDB provided $38 million for the new power plant.

The power plant will supply 33 MW of electricity in the first phase before completion by 2021.

AfDB’s country manager for South Sudan, Benedict Kanu said the institution will continue to support South Sudan’s efforts to develop its energy sector.

"Since we commenced operations in South Sudan, I am pleased to inform you that AfDB has to date funded 13 operations in South Sudan with cumulative approvals standing at about 178.6 million U.S dollars," he disclosed.

Meanwhile, Ezra Construction Group said in invested $289 million in the plant to provide 100 MW once it is completed.

"Ezra group is willing to invest in this project without any guarantee. This first phase is going to supply electricity to about 50,000 to 70,000 households in Juba," Ezra Ghebrengu, the company’s Managing Director told reporters on Thursday.

Electricity in South Sudan has been a major challenge since its independence eight years ago, with most residents, businesses and government offices operating on personal generators.

