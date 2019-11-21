 
 
 
Thursday 21 November 2019

Sudan PM directs to accommodate non-Muslim work hours

Pastors help South Sudanese worshippers after attending Sunday prayers in Baraka Parish church at Hajj Yusuf, on the outskirts of Khartoum, February 10, 2013. 'Photo Reuters)
November 20, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The office of the Sudanese Prime Minister instructed various public institutions to accommodate the work hours of non-Muslims to allow them to perform religious rites and ceremonies.

The weekly holiday in Sudan is Friday and Saturday. Accommodating Christian’ requests for prayer breaks during the Sunday which is a work-day was at the discretion of the employers, under the former Islamist regime.

Upon the request of the minister of religious affairs in a letter on 4 November, Sudanese prime minister has ordered on 11 November to ban holding examinations in the academic institutions and schools on 25 December or 7 January.

The two dates are Christmas day for Catholic and Coptic Sudanese.

The administrative circular also authorizes Christians to leave work at 10.00 am on Sunday to enable them to perform Sunday prayer in church.

(ST)

  • 21 November 06:39, by Mayendit

    Sudanese PM should not saying in his mouth only but to make sure the religion in Sudan must not and should not be included in to government rules period. We South Sudanese people have voted it in favor independence because the religion issued was the Top following discrimination by Arabs in Sudan government. If you wanted to change then, put it in the constitution.

    • 22 November 02:47, by Fathi

      Declaring it a secular state at this fragile time places us at a greater risk for islamists to try to force a coup. I believe most of the country would prefer to be secular now. Discrimination by "Arabs" is due to lasting effects of colonization by the Ottomans & then British. With colonization, we lost our history and our identity.

      • 22 November 02:51, by Fathi

        We are only arab in language and in culture. Afterall, we(north & south Sudanese) fought off the Egyptians many times, the Assyrians were too scared to attack us in our homecourt, defeated the Persians, dog-walked Romans out of our land, killed arab invaders to the point they called us "pupil smiters" because our accuracy with arrows allowed us to strike their pupils.

        • 22 November 02:56, by Fathi

          We were defeated by Axum (fake ethiopians) because our population decreased due to land deterioration but we were able to regroup and form the Meroe kingdom. We defeated the british guns with only swords for 20 years... Basically what I’m saying is that we are not arabs by blood.

  • 21 November 06:45, by conservative

    They still making mistake

    • 22 November 02:36, by Fathi

      The Africa’s Lion, Hamdok, doesn’t make mistakes.

  • 22 November 03:56, by Kenyang ll

    Fathi,
    You speak no nonsense like John Garang. Now that we South Sudanese are separate country should be grateful for your bravery especially to Sudanese youth and women for bringing down fanatics who divided Sudan and destroyed our lives. I agreed, this humble primister should stir and restore Sudan.

    • 22 November 07:21, by Fathi

      He might be gone, but his vision is alive. His departure is a heavy loss not only to Sudan & South Sudan but to all of Africa. What you happened in Sudan was exactly what Dr. Garang was trying to show us. Unfortunately we woke up from our trance after he passed. Know that the criminals who ruled us will suffer in this life and or the next.

      • 22 November 07:27, by Fathi

        I pray that we are able cultivate an environment for true reconciliation with our dear brothers in South Sudan, and that our children can build upon environment as a stepping stone for the reunification of peaceful, prosperous, and just Kush.

