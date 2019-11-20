 
 
 
Vietnamese medics in S. Sudan on UN peacekeeping mission

November 19, 2019 (HANOI) - Vietnamese medical staff departed on Tuesday for South Sudan to run the second rotation of Viet Nam’s level-two field hospital as part of the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the East African nation.

JPEG - 80.6 kb
A Vietnamese medical staff carries baby before leaving for South Sudan, November 19, 2019 (Getty)

After two years of training, officials said, Viet Nam’s second group of 63 personnel have reportedly fulfilled the UN requirements to replace their colleagues at Viet Nam’s field hospital participating in peacekeeping in South Sudan.

"All doctors are trained to diagnose and provide emergency treatment to severely injured patients and prepare patients for airlifts to provide the best healthcare to both U.N. peacekeepers and local people,” Col. Nguyen Nhu Canh, the Deputy Director of the Viet Nam Department of Peacekeeping Operations noted on Tuesday.

According to Viet Nam’s Department of Peacekeeping Operations Director, Col. Hoang Kim Phung, preparations for the third group, with 70 personnel, are already underway.

Last month, Vietnamese field hospital in South Sudan won praise for successfully treating 1,800 patients, including severe cases of intestinal caseation and malignant malaliar.

Set up a year ago, the hospital has reportedly also helped airlift patients requiring more intensive treatment to higher level hospitals. In addition, the hospital’s staff has conducted training programs, in the collaboration with UN personnel, for local medical units.

Viet Nam began joining in UN peacekeeping operations in 2014. In its initial years, the country reportedly sent staff and liaison officers and observers to several African nations, including South Sudan and the Central African Republic (CAR).

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

