SPLM-N Agar declines Qatari workshop on peace in Sudan

November 19, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar), on Tuesday, said they declined an invitation for a workshop in Qatar due to previous commitments.
In a short statement released on Tuesday, Badr al-Din Musa, SPLM-N Agar said they had received an invitation "through one of our allies" from the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies of Qatar.
Musa added they had to decline the invitation, citing "prior commitments related to the peace arrangements agreed with the Sudanese Government".
Also, he expressed their willingness to hold such meetings on peace in Sudan in the future.
The spokesman did not indicate the date of the workshop but Sudan Tribune learnt that it was scheduled for 18-19 November.
Last April, the United Arab Emirates held consultations with the SRF groups on ways to end the armed conflicts in Sudan and pledged to back the peace process.
Doha hosted a process to end Darfur conflict from 2009 to 2011 and produced the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur which had been rejected by the groups that formed the SRF in 2014.
The Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies was established under the umbrella of the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies. It focuses on conflict management and humanitarian response.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Security Arrangements in Sudan: Achilles heels of peace and democratic transformation 2019-12-10 05:47:59 By Elwathig Kameir This article is intended to act as an eye-opener for all the Sudanese political forces. It aims to shed light on the huge challenges that will be faced by the December (...)
Egypt final push to secure zero-sum water-share agreement 2019-12-09 14:11:32 By Ermias Hailu After Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories by the end of the second world war, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Egyptian Pan- (...)
Defending kleptocrat is like defending devils before God 2019-12-09 12:34:30 By Zechariah Makuach Maror On Friday 6. Dec. 2019 the Dawn newspaper published an article in it Vol.4 Issue 1111 written by a clumsy writer called Peter Wek Ayom Wek titled "response to (...)
MORE