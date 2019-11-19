 
 
 
UNICEF calls for urgent action to end child abuse in S. Sudan

November 18, 2019 (JUBA) - Urgent action is required to end abuse and exploitation of children in South Sudan, the United Nations Children’s agency (UNICEF) said Monday.

JPEG - 18.5 kb
Child soldiers sit with their rifles at a ceremony held on 10 February 2015 as part of a disarmament campaign overseen by UNICEF and partners in Pibor (AFP)

The agency, in a new report it released, said children in the young nation are some of the most disadvantaged globally.

The report was unveiled as part of UNICEF’s commemoration of the 30th anniversary and looks at undeniable achievements of the past three decades globally.

The report, entitled, "Child at a Crossroads" also noted that South Sudan has one of the highest child mortality rates in the whole world, with one in 10 children dying before five year, due to preventable diseases and poor health care.

“Despite the many challenges children are facing in South Sudan, UNICEF remains positive and optimistic on behalf of the children in the country,” observed Mohamed Ag Ayoya, the UNICEF Representative in South Sudan.

“The report UNICEF is launching today has a clear message; if there is a will there is a way to change children’s futures. I know there is will among the Government officials, UN agencies and partners, now, let’s find the way,” he added.

South Sudan, the report says, continues to have one of the highest child mortality rates in the world with one in 10 dying before five, mostly due to preventable causes, lack of health care, poor hygiene practices and access to clean water.

According to UNICEF, Children in South Sudan are suffering from abuse and exploitation related to social norms, harmful practices and insecurity, with an estimated 45% of all women married before 18, placing South Sudan as one of the nations with highest prevalence of early marriage in the world.

Meanwhile, to accelerate progress in advancing child rights and address stagnation and backsliding in some of these rights, the report calls for more data and evidence; scaling up proven solutions and interventions; expanding resources; involving young people in co-creating solutions; and applying principles of equity and gender equality in programming.

(ST)

  • 19 November 08:24, by Midit Mitot

    UNICEF,

    President Kiir and JCE are accountable for all these mess in the country!

    • 19 November 09:26, by Pakuai

      Midit Mitot,
      Says who? When your ’gat Machar and his allies stabbed the mighty SPLM/A in 1991, 2013 and 2016; it was Mr. Salva Kiir?’ There we go!!!. Mr. Midit Mitot, when the Dinkas/Muonyjiengs of the Sudan tell you to grow up, then you losers often play games and think, the Jaangs/Dinkas/Muonyjiengs are going to treat you with ’kid globes as always’>>>

      • 19 November 09:33, by Pakuai

        But Mr. Midit Mitot, there are some limits with our Nuers ke nyantoc and their backers. Mr. Midit Mitot, we have told you a number of times to get the hell out of these so-called ’UN POCs compounds, in Juba, here in Bor, Akoba, Mr. Midit Mitot, Akoba is an Anyuak country, so does Lengecuk,; you lowly educated Nuers ke Nyantoc took those South Sudanese lands in 198th when the South Sudanese people>

        • 19 November 09:40, by Pakuai

          our arch enemy, the cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan. Mr. Midit mitot, "Pi-bor" was taken by the Murles in 1920th when they came Southern Abesh (so-called ethiopia), they were almost wiped out by the Bor South Jaangs/Dinkas/Mounjiengs, they went back, but the Jaangs/Dinkas/Mounjiengs didn’t have a lot of water to sustain our ’cattle and Bor Jaangs/Dinkas/Mounjiengs people’ and so>>>

          • 19 November 09:53, by Pakuai

            came back to to ’the main Nile River course’ and the Murles took over our ’Pibor’ the Murles, always even took our ’Mac Bol’. In ’tong/war of Anyidi in 1980th’ the Murles tired to bring their long noses into Bor. They were bloody nosed right up to ’Gumuruk (Murles, word)’ past Mac Bol. Mr. Midit mitot, Mr. Pagan Amuom, was one of the boys in Tong (war) of Anyidi>>>

            • 19 November 10:02, by Pakuai

              Mr. Midit mitot, tong/war of Anyidi was video tapped by the then government of the Sudan from Bor town. Mr. midit mitot, The Murles were killed badly and the Jaangs/Dinkas/Mounjiengs were brough back to Bor. prior to tong Anyidi chap, there was tong ’a muou meth (a pool where a child drown)’, the Michael Mkauei Lueth cattle camp.>>>

              • 19 November 10:11, by Pakuai

                even my own 3 uncles were killed by the Murles and they were from Amaal and padhok cattle camps, they went and helped ’Ateet, from Amuou meth’ cattle camp’ The Murles took a few cattle from ’Amuou meth’ to Pibor, and a few months from ’Tong Anyidi and Amuou meth’, The criminals from ’Taposa, Ruito, from Equatoria and other losers came back again’, to Bor South>>>

                • 19 November 10:20, by Pakuai

                  to come and get their loots. For some reasons, the criminals from ’Taposa, Ruito, from Equatoria and other losers were told that there are are a lot of cattle in Bor/Dinkas/Jenges and they have no guns, Mr. midit mitot, the Taposa, Ruito, from Equatoria and other losers came to ’Abii; Anyuet and Paluer’. Mr. midit mitot, the Taposa, Ruito, from Equatoria and other losers>>>

      • 19 November 10:24, by Midit Mitot

        Pakuai,

        You might have fall short in that story, ask the real Dinka who knows Nuer better, an thereafter, it will relieve you from your psychotropic that has been affected the Medulla bolongata.

