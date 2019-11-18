 
 
 
South Africa’s special envoy on peace mission to South Sudan

November 17, 2019 (KAMPALA/JUBA) – South Africa’s deputy President, David Mabuza has embarked on a mission to consolidate the peace in the war-torn nation.

JPEG - 22.5 kb
South Africa’s special envoy to South Sudan, David Mabuza (SABC)

Mabuza, also a special envoy to South Sudan, is expected to attend regional consultations in Entebbe, Uganda, to further mobilize for the full implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

The meeting, official said, seeks to assist Africa’s newest nation achieve lasting peace, development and stability.

Mabuza is reportedly scheduled to hold talks with the Ugandan leader, Yoweri Museveni in Entebbe before leaving for Khartoum to meet the Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Military Council Gen. Abdalftah Alburhan Alrahman.

The senior South African official was quoted saying his country has been providing support to all efforts meant to enhance the complete implementation of the peace agreement in line with the responsibilities of a special envoy.

“South Africa will continue to support all efforts that are meant to enhance the complete implementation of the revitalized peace agreement,” he stressed.

The meetings come barely a week after the Tripartite Summit on the Revitalized Agreement on Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan, held in Entebbe on November 7.

On Thursday last week, President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar agreed at a meeting held in Uganda, to delay key benchmarks in the peace accord by 100 days.

Museveni chaired the meeting, also attended by the head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Kenya’s Special Envoy to South Sudan, Kalonzo Musyoka.

The delay in forming a national unity government by November 12 came after the main opposition group threatened to boycott deadline, saying the country’s security arrangements are incomplete.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of plotting a coup, allegations he dismissed.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)

  • 18 November 06:44, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    South Sudanese should view the involvement of South Africa in peace search in the country with suspicion. Having been an African country that approved the bombing of Libya under Gaddafi in UN, I would believe any action this country takes is for its economic interest and not otherwise. Since Uganda’s stand on this issue is clear then her interest is likely to influence South African’s decision.

    • 18 November 08:22, by Malakal county Simon

      This South African guy who have recently endorsed the formation of Unity government on the 12 November to go a head without the main opposition IO, he is hungry for money, his neutral stand in this internal conflict, is in question and he have already caused a lot of doubts on his role as a special envoy who can bring peace..

      • 18 November 12:48, by South South

        Malakal County Simon,

        South Africa is our friend. Our government will continue to work with South Africa. If rebels don’t like that, it’s fine with us. Relationships between countries are based on mutual interests, not to please wicked rebels. Go to the hell with your IO.

        • 19 November 00:03, by Pakuai

          South South,
          "Relationships between countries are based on mutual interests"
          That is precisely true, but South Sudan must not let herself be fooled. South Africa is a cunning creep. Just look what her former president, Mr. Thabo Mbeki is doing behind behind the scene in the hotels, Brothels and bars of Adis Ababa. Never trust Bantuses chap>>>

          • 19 November 00:11, by Pakuai

            the Bantuses let the Dutch, English and their slaves from Asia and India people into their country and when the Dutch and English people rounded (Bantuses) them up and put them into what they used to call the "Bantustans" and their Asians and their and Indians next to "Dutch and the English people" in what was known as the "Apartheid" in Dutch. The Dutch even called themselves the ’Afrikaans’>>>

            • 19 November 00:21, by Pakuai

              in South Africa today. Mr. South South, The Dutch in South Africa are ’miscreants’ from the Netherlands chap. They were ’navigating to Asia’, but the Bantus sold them the cattle. And they thought ’oh they would always get their cheap beef on their way to their new Colony of Indon-asia from today’s South Africa. They (the Dutch) instead got out of their ships and took South Africa from the Bantus>>

              • 19 November 00:27, by Pakuai

                without resistant from the invaders. Mr. South South, Mr. Thabo Mbeki was employed by his ’secret societies and handlers’ from *the US, the UK, their gulf Arab states’ financiers, their evil juus (so-called Israelis), their UN, their NGOs and some of their creeps here in the IGAD and the AU’ to convince, South Sudanese people, our Ngok Dinkas of Abyei, Nuba Mountains and people of Southern Blue>>>

                • 19 November 00:33, by Pakuai

                  Nile, that we ’should accept to live side by side with our cloned so-called *arabs of North Sudan, Abeshas (so-called ethiopian) prostitutes, Bantuses, White Americans, English people, their evil juus (so-called israelis), Indians and Asians; just like the Bantuses do in South Africa, Kenya, Malawi, Zambia, Mozambique, Botswana, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Namibia, Angola or in the US>>>

                  • 19 November 02:13, by Pakuai

                    Where ’a loser and a secret societies’ piece of trash, Mr. Nelson Mandela fooled the world with his stunt the so-called "rainbow nation", after he came out of his *Came out of his Dutch, English and his secret societies* handlers. And Mr. Nelson Mandela was given the so-called peace prize with>>>>

                    • 19 November 02:22, by Pakuai

                      with this vermin, Mr. Frederik Willem de Klerk and a dutch piece of evil. And Mr. Nelson Mandela asked their "Bantuses" to "live side by side" with their former masters of "Dutch, English, their former slaves from Indian and Asia, and some of their creeps in between" and that ’the gods’ would always bless their so-called *rainbow nation?*. My lowly informed South Sudanese fools. Game is over.>>>>

                      • 19 November 02:31, by Pakuai

                        Lowly informed South Sudanese fools, Mr. Barack Hussein Obama used to be taken to South Africa, to be used by his secret societies as ’a pawn’ to play ball with our country and our people. Not only South Africa, Tan-zania (the home of Ujamaa villages) in Africa, Socialism and Communism country, Jules Nyarere country lowly informed South Sudanese fools.>>>>

                        • 19 November 02:48, by Pakuai

                          We are going to bomb Kenya, kill every white people in central Kenya of Laikipia, Nanyuki, Nairobi, South Africa, Abesh (so-called ethiopia), Djibouti, North Sudan, so-called evil juus (so-called israel) in Jerusalem, and give the Eastern Jerusalem to Palestinians, Islam is not a religion, never has and will never ever will under the sun>>>>

