 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 17 November 2019

U.S advocacy group calls for pressure on S. Sudan leaders

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 16, 2019 (WASHINGTON) – Regional bodies and the international community should exert maximum pressure on South Sudan’s warring parties to ensure they implement the peace agreement, a US-based advocacy group said.

JPEG - 43.7 kb
President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar in Juba, October 20, 2019 (PPU)

In a statement, The Sentry, an investigative arm of Enough Project said there should be a campaign tied to explicit benchmarks that will unleash serious consequences for leaders who obstruct and do not implement the accord.

“The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the broader international community should work with the government of South Sudan and the opposition to establish clear benchmarks focused on implementing the provisions of the deal—provisions that must be met before the formation of the unity government on February 12, 2020,” partly reads the statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

On Thursday last week, President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar agreed at a meeting held in Uganda, to delay key benchmarks in the peace accord by 100 days.

Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni chaired the meeting, also attended by the head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Kenya’s Special Envoy to South Sudan, Kalonzo Musyoka.

The delay in forming a transitional national unity government by November 12 came after the main opposition group threatened to opt-out of the deadline, saying the country’s security arrangements are incomplete.

The Sentry observed that the postponement in South Sudan of the formation of a government of national unity for 100 days, along with the lack of implementation of key aspects of the peace accord, demonstrates the inadequacy of current efforts to promote peace in the war-torn nation.

The campaign group, however said, adhoc emergency diplomacy and vague threats of future consequences will not bring about the full implementation of the peace deal.

“To enforce these benchmarks, the international community, led by the United States, should create a three-month intensive campaign to hold political leaders from both sides accountable and to impose serious consequences on spoilers who do not adhere to the benchmarks required to move the peace agreement forward,” further noted the statement.

It called for network sanctions to be imposed, going beyond the individual peace spoilers to include their companies and commercial partners, both local and international.

“These, combined with anti-money laundering measures and visa sanctions, will disrupt the intentions of the peace spoilers and send a strong message that there is a price to pay for impunity,” further stressed The Sentry’s statement.

“IGAD and the Troika therefore need to undertake sustained, intensive diplomacy over these next three months and beyond to help the parties find compromises on critical security and governance challenges,” it added.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of plotting a coup, allegations he dismissed.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 17 November 12:19, by South South

    The world needs to put pressure on Mr. One eye to come back to Juba and form the government.

    repondre message

    • 17 November 13:14, by jubaone

      South South
      Hopeless jienge miscreants. No world will pressure Riek to return to Juba. Pay $100m for 100 days deal. Peace has a price, but lazy and greedy jienges want free things, free "nyamnyam" like baboons that want free corn. No. You defecated, you clean it up. Dirty savages.

      repondre message

      • 17 November 13:24, by South South

        jubaone,

        We are not that easy to give our money to rebels, no, we will not do that. As for peace, the world is talking about Riek only. No one is mentioning NAS, monkeys and rats, even though they refuse to sign peace. Do you know why? They are weak, tiny and stupid. Shut up your dirty mouth, Bari, the monkeys, the rats and people of KARAMA, practicing sex at funerals. We are ruling, you are not.

        repondre message

        • 17 November 13:43, by Malakal county Simon

          South South/Slave

          We are not that easy to give our money to rebels, no, we will not do that.

          How does the peace pledged funds became rebel money ya Bone-Head?? Is this not a dumb respond and proven that you’re truly a Bone-Head??

          repondre message

          • 17 November 14:00, by South South

            Malakal county Simon,

            Woh, woh, Gaarma, Malmadiit, Funds for peace MUST be used carefully by our government only, rebels need to shut up their dirty mouths and follow the rules. What the rebels want is to stay in the hotels in Juba and eat free food. No, no Nyantit for free. We will teach you rules on how to manage money rebels, I am laughing.

            repondre message

          • 17 November 18:00, by The Rhino

            South South,

            NAS is strong, sophisticated and deadly!The reasons why you savages are no longer languishing and roaming around between Juba-Yei road,Juba-Nimule and Juba-Bor road is b’cos of brave NAS warriors,who would without seconds crucify you stinking MTNs if found marauding in those areas.You jienge roaches are now contained only in big towns!If you move, you die,full stop!

            repondre message

            • 17 November 18:34, by South South

              The Rhino,

              Mundari man,Pagam Amum warned you in Texas not to generalize things about Dinka tribe, but you still pouring out your shit talks. NAS is shit, weak, tiny and very disorganize No single one in the world is talking about it even though NAS refuses to sign peace. NAS, Cirillio is a thief and coward hiding in Addis like a chicken, shut Mundari Man.

              repondre message

              • 17 November 19:07, by The Rhino

                South South,

                Street dog!You are the one who talk shit here,not The Rhino.I was responding to your disgusting comments about our civilized KARO people.If you want to know the real thieves, go to J1 or the ministries here in Juba.They are there very many, mostly from Gogrial and Bor.Those Dinka from Abyei are also inborn thieves.They steal heavily when they bring alcohol to ’uncle’ Kiir.You know...

                repondre message

                • 17 November 19:10, by The Rhino

                  South South,

                  ..this better than everyone b’cos you recently made away with $100,000 dollars from his office, you pathetic Abyei thief!Shut up ya MTN!

                  repondre message

                  • 17 November 19:17, by The Rhino

                    Jubaone,

                    If not for the help of Ugandan army and foreign mercenaries who saved(still saving) Dinka savages in South Sudan,jienges by far would definitely be shoveling shit in hell.That street dog called ’South South’ would not be barking so loud.He would by now either be dead or struggling with ravaging floods and diseases in his/their Jiengelands,facts!

                    repondre message

              • 17 November 23:05, by jubaone

                Rhino
                Jienges are like starving street dogs that are fighting over dry bones. They are busy stealing and looting state resources and dont care even to build themselves decent houses in their God-forsaken shithole jiengestans. God has cursed them like satan and they will forever do evil acts and will rot in hell. Make a cross sign if any gets your way. They bring bad luck.

                repondre message

              • 18 November 03:07, by Anthony

                south south

                The mundari cowfucker knows american terms and slangs. No average ugly mundari or bari would be able to speak like that using american slang. jubachimp is obsessed with american words for african americans like "field slave" and house slave. It and its husband jubachimp🐵 are most likely refugees in the U.S like joseph canada.

                repondre message

            • 18 November 03:03, by Anthony

              The mundari cowfucker🐄
              Why did your ugly ass name yourself ’the rhino" and not some savage mundari name like "wani cowfucker?"

              Cowfucker is a more appropriate name for a mundari bitch like you. they care about cows not rhinos.

              Mundari nigger cunt. beneath my feet.

              repondre message

              • 18 November 11:52, by The Rhino

                Anthony aka Anthonia,

                Learn some good English or leave the talking to others who know how to articulate themselves!Here is some suggestion,go fuck yourself with a donkey,you cheap damned stinking little pussy!Bitches like you are begging for attentions from dignified well mannered KARO people like us,well here’s one,..fuck you Dinka skunk.You are nothing,but a fucked up dumb Dinka.Fuck off pussy!

                repondre message

        • 17 November 14:16, by jubaone

          South South
          Leave NAS, it is not part of this shit. Sort your shit with Riek and IO. Period. If you cant, hang yourselves worthless scoundrels. From nothing comes nothing. Just as you could put monkeys and chimps to run a country. Just a "zoo circus and mess". Let us feed you like in an animal farm. You can get free food and accommodation without working for it, ya jienge waskan.

          repondre message

          • 17 November 14:44, by South South

            juabone,

            You are talking here as a very strong man of NAS and if NAS is that shit, then why are talking to me? Country is in my hand and Iam not bothered by any talk from weak people like you. Iam sitting in Juba, but your uncle Cirillo is in Addis hiding from us. Monkey, you are the one to hang yourself. You have nothing in your hand. Iam ruling Juba by force, in your face.

            repondre message

            • 17 November 17:49, by jubaone

              South South
              You are nothing but UPDF hirelings and footmats. You need force, you get it abundantly. As long as you jienges have dashed away and can’t get your shithole jiengestans develop, I am fine. Soon, we will reclaim our beloved Juba and smoke all jienge cockroaches and rats out. God forbid where else you will run. Fly out, if can, hang yourselves if you cant. Your lives are worthless.

              repondre message

        • 17 November 23:12, by jubaone

          South South
          No one needs your oyol money. Take and go build yourselves decent houses in your jiengestans and dont bother the rest like fecal flies. You go develop your states, teach your fellow jienge savages how to dress up, have clean clothes and toilets and stop defecating everywhere like cows. Use your jienge money wisely, or bring short-legged Chinese to come and civilize you.

          repondre message

      • 17 November 13:41, by Pakuai

        jubaone,
        Whenever you have been told fool that your *Abesh (so-called ethiopians), Kenya, Rwanda, some parts of Tanzania, our cloned so-called and your Eastern DR Congo* are the most lazies of all people. But you loser don’t live on facts, but lies and magic and superstition. Didn’ you loser always say that the Barias are the most "civilized and even produce clothes" and give them>>>>

        repondre message

        • 17 November 13:50, by Pakuai

          to "aryan Jenges/Dinkas", The Dinkas/Muonyjiengs of the Sudan are Ancient Egyptian idiot. Cotton ’landh doc’ that is ’still grown in Southern Egypt today’ is our own cotton, the Dinkas/Muonyjiengs of the Sudan and their allies. European didn’t have cotton, Even as recently as 1550 AD the Europeans took their West African slaves to>>>>

          repondre message

          • 17 November 14:00, by Pakuai

            to Southern part of US of, Florida, Virginia, Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Kentucky and other Southern states, in the US, Cuba, Haiti, Caribbeans and other countries in other countries in the Americas. to go and grow *cotton, Sugarcane and Tobacco* as slaves, "Negros". They were not even paid by their ’European masters’. Barack Hussein Obama wife, Michelle Obama even say that her people were the ones>

            repondre message

            • 17 November 14:08, by Pakuai

              who help BUILT the *EUROPEAN SO-CALLED WHITE HOUSE*. And up to day, AFRICAN AMERICAN, LATINOS and NATIVES AMERICANS are still considered lowly by their EUROPEAN MASTERS. GOOD LUCK with that FELLOWS, By the way, Mr. Barack Husein Obama has relation with us, he a lowly educated piece of trash. We are the Ancient Egyptian fools, there will not be Kenya>>>>

              repondre message

              • 17 November 16:56, by injuba

                Pakuai/ Kuch: You’re are really the most brain dead South Sudanese alive....

                repondre message

          • 17 November 14:09, by jubaone

            Pakuai
            You as ancient Egyptians? Maybe as slaves. If you jienges ever planted cotton, give me the jienge word for cotton.How is it that you ended up running around naked without cotton clothes, ya aryan jienges? In Bari we call it-waro. That is civilization. Wele kef ya jienge?

            repondre message

            • 17 November 14:40, by South South

              jubaone,
              Bari tribe has no cotton in their land. Bari women wear tree leaves and Bari men are very naked until today. In Dinka, you will find cotton there . Dinka call it "ALATH". Shut up dirty monkey. Bari people are still pooping on the streets of Juba today, dirty people.

              repondre message

              • 17 November 18:05, by jubaone

                South South
                So you forgot your ALATH when you came looking for nyamnyam in Juba? Very forgetful with chicken brains

                repondre message

  • 17 November 18:51, by conservative

    If those rebels desperate for our money than you guys come back to juba and get it we know anyway how hungry they are specially Dr woungkel or Dr risky he have no vision at all

    repondre message

    • 17 November 20:06, by Malakal county Simon

      Conservative,

      Your money or south Sudan money??

      repondre message

      • 17 November 20:18, by conservative

        It’s south Sudanese money and if you not south Sudanese than I’m talking to wrong person

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Security Arrangements in Sudan: Achilles heels of peace and democratic transformation 2019-12-10 05:47:59 By Elwathig Kameir This article is intended to act as an eye-opener for all the Sudanese political forces. It aims to shed light on the huge challenges that will be faced by the December (...)

Egypt final push to secure zero-sum water-share agreement 2019-12-09 14:11:32 By Ermias Hailu After Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories by the end of the second world war, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Egyptian Pan- (...)

Defending kleptocrat is like defending devils before God 2019-12-09 12:34:30 By Zechariah Makuach Maror On Friday 6. Dec. 2019 the Dawn newspaper published an article in it Vol.4 Issue 1111 written by a clumsy writer called Peter Wek Ayom Wek titled "response to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.