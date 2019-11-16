IDPs say security in Darfur remains unchanged



November 15, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Darfur displaced civilians said the security situation has not changed despite the regime change in Sudan accusing the government militias of continuing attacks and violations of human rights.

On 13 November 2019, the Chair of the Sudan Sanctions Committee, Joanna Wronecka visited Hamedia camp in Zalingei, capital of Central Darfur State.

In a statement released on Friday, the IDPs spokesman at the camp Shafei Abdel Karim said they told the visiting international official that the security forces carried more than 40 attacks on civilians in several areas.

"There have been more than forty assaults during the last two months in which several unarmed civilians have been killed and wounded, including incidents in the areas of Mershing, Shangil Tobai, Gray Kalakl, Andro, Kadner, Mukjar, Gereida, and Krenk," he said.

He further pointed to the continued arbitrary detention of IDPs in Kalma camp in South Darfur.

In a special report to the UN Security Council on 15 October, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission and the UN Secretary-General said that the security situation remains "volatile" without major deterioration.

"Partly because of the shift of attention of the authorities to security in Khartoum and gaps in the effective functioning of institutions in Darfur states,"

The joint report also pointed to sporadic clashes between the government forces and fighters loyal to the Sudan Liberation Movement-Abdel Wahid al-Nur, a holdout group that rejects to join the peace process in Juba.

Wronecka, who will make a report to the UN Security Council in the coming weeks about the ban of arms on Darfur, also met with the Sovereign Council member and commander of the Rapid Support Forces militia.

The Sudanese official agency (SUNA) reported that Mohamed Hamdan Daglo ’Hemetti) met with the head of Sudan sanctions committee on Thursday and called for the lift of UN arms embargo on Darfur.

The reasons for which sanctions have been imposed on Sudan by the Security Council are now over, " he told the Polish diplomat.

Sudan has made great progress, especially after the political change that has been achieved in Sudan and the formation of the transitional civilian government, he said.

"This requires lifting sanctions and removing Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism," he further said.

(ST)