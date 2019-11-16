SRF leaders meet US envoy over Sudan’s peace process

November 15, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - US Special Envoy for South Sudan Donald Booth and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) will discuss the peace talks in Sudan and Washington role in the process.

United States special envoy to Sudan Donald Booth meeting with leaders of the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF handout)

The meeting takes place a few days before the resumption of peace talks in the South Sudanese capital on 21 November after the signing of a declaration of principle on 21 October 2019.

SRF Spokesman Osama Said announced that a meeting with Booth will take place in Addis Ababa on Saturday to discuss ways to boost the peace talks with the transitional government.

The meeting further "will discuss the role that the United States can play in support of achieving a just and comprehensive peace paving the way lead to the consolidation of stability, and contribute to the democratic transformation," he added.

The Sudanese government and the SRF groups say they discuss peace as partners in the Sudanese revolution that toppled the regime of the former president Omer al-Bashir last April.

However, they recently diverged on the formation of the transitional parliament, as the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) announced they will form the transitional assembly soon as provided in the Constitutional Declaration.

The SRF believes that such step should be adjourned until the signing of a peace agreement, but their political allies in Khartoum say the establishment of the parliament is key to consolidate the nascent institution and allow wider participation of the revolution’s forces.

On 14 November, the SRF issued a new statement to express their rejection of the parliament formation before concluding a peace agreement.

The umbrella of the armed group said the Juba Declaration signed with the government negotiating team last September provides to delay the parliament until the signing of a peace agreement.

The American administration is considering the Sudan removal from its terrorism blacklist in support of the transitional government and to eliminates a major obstacle toward international economic assistance to the impoverished country.

During his visit to Khartoum before to head to Addis Ababa, the U.S. diplomat sought to reassure Sudanese interlocutors about the seriousness of his administration in the process of sanctions’ rescission.

Also, he pledged that Washington will work to consolidate the civilian rule and the organisation of free and fair elections at the end of the transitional government.

(ST)