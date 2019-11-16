 
 
 
U.S. is seriously questioning "suitability" of South Sudanese leaders: Nagy

November 15, 2019 (WASHINGTON) - Tibor Nagy, U.S. top diplomat for Africa reiterated that Washington is seriously reassessing its relationship with the South Sudanese government and questioning their aptness of its leaders to conduct the country after their failure to form the unity government for the second time.

Tibor P. Nagy, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs (Photo State Deprt)

Washington has strongly criticized the agreement in Entebbe on 11 November between President Salva Kiir and his main peace partner Riek Machar to postpone the formation of the national unity transitional government for more three months.

Several US official including a tweet by the Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on 13 November, slammed Entebbe agreement saying this second extension " calls into question their suitability to continue to lead the nation".

In a joint press conference with Smail Chergui the head of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union on Friday, Nagy was asked about what measures that can be taken to bring the South Sudanese leaders to move with the peace implementation process.

"We saw no reason why it could not happen," said Nagy speaking about the national unity government. Before to add that the South Sudanese leaders are content with the status quo and not conducting the responsibilities that governments have towards their own people.

"The international community is providing the food, the medicines, basically all of the human needs that are the responsibilities of governments to do. They’re basically sitting back," he stressed.

For his part, Chergui stressed that the formation of the unity government is "key" to address the challenges that the parties are facing in the implementation process of the revitalized peace pact.

Measures that can be taken

During the press conference, journalists several times asked the US and African Union officials about the sanctions or mechanism that can be taken against the recalcitrant leaders.

There are available mechanisms and tool, also the whole international community is "hyper-mobilized", said Nagy.

"I had, for example, a very productive telephone call this morning with His Grace The Archbishop of Canterbury, to show you just the level of interest around the world in this issue," he added.

The US diplomat to better explain his thoughts went to read again, a statement issued by the State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus stressing that it speaks about Kiir and Machar alike.

“Their inability to achieve this basic demonstration of political will for the people of South Sudan calls into question their suitability to continue to lead the nation’s peace process,” he read.

(ST)

  • 16 November 08:56, by Pakuai

    This evil juus (so-called) should just shut his evil mouth and let South Sudanese destroy their own country without their usual dirty intrigues. Let the evils go and mess around in Yemen, Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Palestine, Afghanistan or Ukraine. The level of HATRED and RACISM these vermin have caused South Sudanese people with their usual interfering of other people local political affairs>>

    repondre message

    • 16 November 09:01, by Pakuai

      by using their puppets/stooges whom they would then go and micro-manage in Washington, London, Brussels and other shady countries where these vermin go and hide the loots in was the ones that create this mess in South Sudan. The evils don’t know that their regime other people’s governments always work in DR Congo, Central Africa republic (CAR), West African and Southern African countries, but>>>

      repondre message

      • 16 November 09:06, by Pakuai

        here in South Sudan, the vermin project is not going to happen under the sun as far as we are concerned. There is country on this planet where the Opposition share power equally with the government and this is precisely done to done to avoid in fighting in the government and that was caused the current problem in 2013. So do why do these vermin think, it is going to come and work this time around?

        repondre message

        • 16 November 09:14, by Pakuai

          It is simple because chess game or football South Sudan and South Sudanese people until the vermin hope, their UN NEW ORDER GOVERNMENT PROJECT would be taken as an alternative to RULE South Sudan and the South Sudanese people. Some thing that "secret societies’ members" of Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Pagan Amuom, Majak Agoot and Thomas Cirillo. Something that is not going to happen even in million

          repondre message

          • 16 November 09:19, by Pakuai

            years in South Sudan under our watch. Or that South Sudan would be Geopolitically chess game or football played their then East And West Germany their so-called COLD WAR and that South Sudan would be re-united with their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, the evils we hate to death? Good luck to the evils, dreaming is not a crime. I don’t know, what do these vermin really think they are to>>>

            repondre message

            • 16 November 09:25, by Pakuai

              South Sudan and the South Sudanese people? South Sudan is not part of their evil so-called ANGLO-AMERICA empire, never has and will never damn. And South Sudanese people are not the evil so-called ANGLO-AMERICA empire subjects or slaves. The vermin love affair with our country and our country and our people has gone too far. The vermin have been told to fuck off over South Sudan>>>

              repondre message

              • 16 November 09:31, by Pakuai

                and the South Sudanese people’s back in peace, but the vermin are not heeding our warnings, but the vermin are going to heed our warnings some of these days, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. The vermin have been told time and time again that this is South Sudan where people have an absolute contempt towards any evil on this planet earth who thinks he/she can stand over our necks. But the vermin>>>

                repondre message

  • 16 November 10:05, by choldit

    I think the world leaders need to present their pressures on south Sudanese leaders in the sensible way. How could the formation of the unity Govt go a head without security arrangement in place, just to say one.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



