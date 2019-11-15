 
 
 
UK envoy to S. Sudan praises National Dialogue Committee

November 14, 2019 (JUBA) – The British ambassador to South Sudan, Chris Trott has lauded the important work so far accomplished by the country’s national dialogue steering committee over the past two years.

JPEG - 9.2 kb
The British envoy to South Sudan meeting the National Dialogue Steering Committee members, Nov. 12, 2019 (courtesy photo)

Trott paid a courtesy call on Tuesday to the National Dialogue Steering Committee co-chair, Angelo Beda to discuss progress in the dialogue process.

“They laid emphasis on the popular consultations, both at the grassroots and regional levels. Issues including land reforms, governance issues, insecurity, and service delivery to the citizens of South Sudan, among other recommendations from the consultations, were discussed as well,” the committee said in a statement.

During the meeting, the two reportedly also discussed the recently concluded political parties’ conference, where pertinent issues such as the national dialogue process involving consultations at the grass root levels were explored.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir launched the national dialogue initiative in December 2016 to reconcile and unite the East African nation torn apart by civil war.

Beda told the British envoy that the next national conference had initially been scheduled for 2-3 December.

He said national conference was to be held after the formation of the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU), which was further extended for 100 days.

“The change in the date for the formation of the R-TGoNU affected the date for the national conference,” said Beda, adding that the National Dialogue Steering Committee would announce the new date as soon as it was confirmed.

On Thursday last week, President Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar agreed at a meeting held in Uganda, to delay key benchmarks in the peace accord by 100 days.

The delay in forming a transitional national unity government by November 12 came after the main opposition group threatened to opt-out of the deadline, saying the country’s security arrangements are incomplete.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of plotting a coup, allegations he dismissed.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)

Comment on this article



