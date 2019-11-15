"UN Security Council renews peacekeepers’ mandate in Abyei"

November 14, 2019 (NEW YORK) - The United Nations Security Council on Thursday renewed the mandate of its peacekeeping mission Abyei for six months till May 15, 2020.

UN peacekeepers patrol the streets of Abyei town in the contested oil-producing area claimed by both Sudan and South Sudan (Photo: UNMIS/Stuart Price)

Security Council Resolution 2497, which was unanimously supported by members, also decides to extend the peacekeepers’ mandate modification till May 15, 2020.

The Security Council first modified the mandate of the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) in December 2011 to add tasks of supporting a Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism of Sudan and South Sudan, which gained independence from the former in July 2011.

This, according to the Security Council’s Resolution 2497, shall, however, be the final such extension of the mandate unless the parties demonstrate measurable progress on border demarcation through a series of specific measures.

The resolution also decided that the Abyei peacekeeping mission should maintain the authorized troop ceiling at 3,550, deciding to allow postponement in withdrawal of 295 troops above the authorized troop ceiling by May 15, 2020.

The resolution further decided that the authorized police ceiling at 640 police personnel, including 148 individual police officers and three formed police units be maintained.

Also expressed were concerns regarding the delays in reaching full police deployment, with the Council noting that the Sudan government had not promptly issued visas.

Meanwhile, the Council, through the text, also reiterated its request to the Secretary General to appoint a civilian Deputy Head of Mission for UNISFA, requesting a report by 15 April 2020 to include progress on that issue, police deployment and the issuance of visas, as well as progress toward stabilizing the area and settling the border dispute.

It urges governments of Sudan and South Sudan to take all necessary steps to ensure Abyei is effectively demilitarized.

The Sudanese ambassador to the UN, Omer Mohamed Ahmed Sidd thanked the Council for its consensus on the extension of UNIFSA’s mandate and renewed the commitment of his country to cooperate with UNISFA to implement its mandate.

He also renewed the country’s commitment to maintain peace in Abyei and establish the common mechanisms that would lead to an agreement on the final status of the area.

UNISFA’s establishment came after Sudan and South Sudan governments reached an agreement in June 2011 to demilitarise Abyei and let Ethiopian troops monitor the area.

(ST)