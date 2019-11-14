Sudan’s defence minister stresses good military-civilian coordination

November 13, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - During a meeting with the U.S. Envoy to Sudan Donald Booth, Sudanese Defence Minister Jamal Ibrahim reaffirmed the strong coordination between military and civilian components of the transitional government.
Booth who is currently visiting Khartoum was briefed by the Sudanese minister on the reforms undertaken by the Sudanese government after the revolution of December, said the official news agency SUNA.
Ibrahim “affirmed the unparalleled coordination among the civilian and military components of the government at all levels of the transitional government in terms of concordance of objectives and the joint support of the parties to the issues for which the revolution was established,” said the statement.
He further “asserted that the armed forces are a major supporter and an honest guard for the demands of the Sudanese people”.
Both last October, Booth said that his administration is doing its best to ensure a quick rescission of Sudan’s designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism (SST).
Speaking in an event at the Atlantic Council in Washington with the Sudanese finance minister he added they have first to verify that Sudan is no longer a state sponsor of terrorism. Further, he added that Khartoum has to meet the statutory and policy criteria for the lifting of SST.
Sudanese foreign ministry earlier this month requested Washington to discuss a plan for the lifting process or to set a timetable for it.
(ST)
