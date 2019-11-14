 
 
 
S. Sudan women to participate in CECAFA Challenge Cup

November 13, 2019 (JUBA) – The national women team of South Sudan will participate in the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) Senior Women’s Challenge Cup due in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania.

JPEG - 24.3 kb
Sudan’s member of sovereign council Aisha Musa and Sudan’s Minister for Youth and Sports Wala’a Essam al-Boushi greet players before Sudan’s first women’s league soccer match at the Khartoum stadium, Khartoum, Sudan September 30, 2019 (REUTERS).

“The South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) has confirmed that they will for the first time enter a team in the 2019 CECAFA Senior Women’s Challenge Cup,” partly reads a statement on South Sudan Football Association’s website.

South Sudan has been placed in group A, which includes defending champions Tanzania, Burundi and Zanzibar.

The young nation’s first match will be against Kilimanjaro Queens at Azam Complex stadium on November 14, 2019.

The CECAFA Senior Women’s Challenge cup tournament will be held from 14 November to 23 November.

(ST)

