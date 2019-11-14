 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 14 November 2019

Sudan denies rumours about Hamdok’s resignation

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 13, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday denied reports that Abdallah Hamdouk had resigned and described it as a "malicious rumour".

JPEG - 20.5 kb
Sudan’s new Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok speaks during a press conference in Khartoum on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 (AP Photo)

In a press conference on Wednesday, Mubarak al-Fadil, head of the Umma Party said he expected Hamdouk’s resignation as a result of a difference on economic reforms between him and the left factions in the ruling coalition of Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC).

Fadil who had been rejected by the Communist Pary when he asked to join the FFC in January 2019 said the left forces reject Hamdok’s reforms which as based on the receipts of the World Bank.

Also, activists hostile to Hamdok published breaking news attributed to Al-Hadath TV Channel claiming that Hamdak had submitted his resignation on Wednesday.

Hamdok "is exercising his duties normally. Reports in the social media about his resignation are not accurate" said a statement issued by the Prime Minsiter’s Office on Wednesday evening.

The office denounced the reports about his resignation and described it as "malicious rumours".

These reports are "pure and disappointing attempts" that have no impact on the revolutionary government and will not discourage it from completing its objectives".

Hamdok’s detractors say his government has opted for economic reforms based on international support and borrowing from financial international institutions while the United States refuses to remove Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

The U.S. position from the "revolutionary government" and Khartoum’s failure to announce serious alternative programme directly affect the ordinary Sudanese as the pound continues to fall against the dollar on a daily basis.

On Wednesday the dollar reached 82 Sudanese pounds.

The European Union Council this week received Sudan’s Prime Minister for an informal meeting with his him to show their support for the Sudanese people as they prepare to announce financial support to Sudan in the upcoming meeting of the Friends of Sudan group which will be held in Khartoum.

Trump administration, which has recently changed its mind on Sudan sanctions invited Hamdok to visit Washington in December in a bid to show the seriousness of their support to the Sudanese people.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 15 November 01:59, by Pakuai

    The loser is going to resign. He is called "an economist" by his lowly educated fools and masters foreign masters. gods help our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan!!. That the so-called *troika countries of the US, the UK, the Norway and the UN should help North Sudan* with ’money’?!!. Good luck with the loser. Where does the loser thinks, the UN gets the money from?>>>

    repondre message

    • 15 November 02:06, by Pakuai

      What college or the university did this piece of crap go his ’economic certificate from’? It is from university of ’Bradford or London’ where Mr. Riek Machar or Lam Akol went and study their PhDs in? Right after the signing of the comprehensive peace agreement (CPA) in 2005, there was ’fund raising done for the rebuilding of South Sudan in Norwegian capital, Oslo>>>

      repondre message

      • 15 November 02:12, by Pakuai

        of which many countries’ from *Scandinavian countries, Germany, Russia, the UK, the US, Japan, China, Canada, Australia and other countries pledged over 4.2 billion dollars* and when the ’the then government of Southern Sudan asked that pledged money before South Sudan’s independence in 2011. The government of South Sudan was told that the pledged>>>>

        repondre message

        • 15 November 02:18, by Pakuai

          ’money for the rebuilding of South Sudan’ was used to help the "immediate suffering of people of Darfur", really!!!. The government of South Sudan rubbed it nose and moved on. Don’t have to pester the givers. But what ’enrage’ the well informed South Sudan who know these ’evils and their lies’ the evil white Americans, the evils juus (so-called israelis), the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs>>>

          repondre message

          • 15 November 04:32, by Pakuai

            and some of their creeps in between is their ’hypocrisy and bullying’ of others. But the creeps have step on the wrong people feet, the Sudanese men---the Dinkas/muonyjiengs of the Sudan to be precise. Reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM>>>>

            repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Security Arrangements in Sudan: Achilles heels of peace and democratic transformation 2019-12-10 05:47:59 By Elwathig Kameir This article is intended to act as an eye-opener for all the Sudanese political forces. It aims to shed light on the huge challenges that will be faced by the December (...)

Egypt final push to secure zero-sum water-share agreement 2019-12-09 14:11:32 By Ermias Hailu After Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories by the end of the second world war, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Egyptian Pan- (...)

Defending kleptocrat is like defending devils before God 2019-12-09 12:34:30 By Zechariah Makuach Maror On Friday 6. Dec. 2019 the Dawn newspaper published an article in it Vol.4 Issue 1111 written by a clumsy writer called Peter Wek Ayom Wek titled "response to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.