Former Warrap state minister joins SPLM/A-IO

November 13, 2019 (KHARTOUM) – A ex-Information and Telecommunication minister in former South Sudan’s Warrap state has joined the armed opposition movement (SPLM/A-IO).
- Former Warrap State minister Nyenagwek Kuol Mareng (R) and SPLM-IO’s information director, Puok Both Baluang (courtesy photo)
“The leadership of the SPLM/SPLA (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and the public at large that, Hon. Nyenagwek Kuol Mareng has joined the SPLM/SPLA (IO) in September 9th, 2019,” said Puok Both Baluang, the SPLM/A-IO director for information.
“We highly appreciate Hon. Nyenagwek Kuol Mareng for the bold decision taken by her to join the SPLM/SPLA (IO) under the leadership of H.E. Dr. Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon,” he added.
The SPLM/A-IO vowed to adapt the question of Abyei and will make every effort to find a compromise solution to achieve a just, peaceful and political settlement on its final status.
Nyenagwek, also a former Independent Boundaries Commission (IBC) member representing South Sudan’s Former Political Detainees (FDs), described Machar as a “patriotic political leader”, vowing to work with the SPLM-IO.
The official, who hails from Abyei, said aspirations of people in the disputed region in the quest for a permanent remedy to their agonies required “trustworthy political leadership”.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Security Arrangements in Sudan: Achilles heels of peace and democratic transformation 2019-12-10 05:47:59 By Elwathig Kameir This article is intended to act as an eye-opener for all the Sudanese political forces. It aims to shed light on the huge challenges that will be faced by the December (...)
Egypt final push to secure zero-sum water-share agreement 2019-12-09 14:11:32 By Ermias Hailu After Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories by the end of the second world war, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Egyptian Pan- (...)
Defending kleptocrat is like defending devils before God 2019-12-09 12:34:30 By Zechariah Makuach Maror On Friday 6. Dec. 2019 the Dawn newspaper published an article in it Vol.4 Issue 1111 written by a clumsy writer called Peter Wek Ayom Wek titled "response to (...)
MORE