Former Warrap state minister joins SPLM/A-IO

November 13, 2019 (KHARTOUM) – A ex-Information and Telecommunication minister in former South Sudan’s Warrap state has joined the armed opposition movement (SPLM/A-IO).

Former Warrap State minister Nyenagwek Kuol Mareng (R) and SPLM-IO’s information director, Puok Both Baluang (courtesy photo)

“The leadership of the SPLM/SPLA (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and the public at large that, Hon. Nyenagwek Kuol Mareng has joined the SPLM/SPLA (IO) in September 9th, 2019,” said Puok Both Baluang, the SPLM/A-IO director for information.

“We highly appreciate Hon. Nyenagwek Kuol Mareng for the bold decision taken by her to join the SPLM/SPLA (IO) under the leadership of H.E. Dr. Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon,” he added.

The SPLM/A-IO vowed to adapt the question of Abyei and will make every effort to find a compromise solution to achieve a just, peaceful and political settlement on its final status.

Nyenagwek, also a former Independent Boundaries Commission (IBC) member representing South Sudan’s Former Political Detainees (FDs), described Machar as a “patriotic political leader”, vowing to work with the SPLM-IO.

The official, who hails from Abyei, said aspirations of people in the disputed region in the quest for a permanent remedy to their agonies required “trustworthy political leadership”.

(ST)

  • 14 November 06:39, by Mayendit

    Yeah, the desperate rebel leader was been advised by his supporters that, he must gets Dinkas generals who and the politicians in order to defeated president Salve Kiir Mayardit and he is gaining ground now. Bri, general Bol Mawien Manyol,captain Kuol Manyuol Kuol, David Kuek Aware, general Manyang Riing Ariik and many more have joined SPLA and SPLM IO.

  • 14 November 06:53, by Mayendit

    Kiir Mayardit will soon be see himself in jail just Omar al Bashir because that’s what he wants to see. In 2016, when J1 was been attacked while Riek Machar was having gun inside office and we thought this was the right time to put him in jail because all evidence were there unfortunately, he gave his own car to get away. That signed shown his weaknesses.

  • 14 November 07:07, by Mayendit

    Kiir will see himself in jail just like his former boss Omar al Bashir because he doesn’t listen. He has brought Arabs policy of treading good people with the real enemies and this is why the problem keep going. The ngotism, favoritism and discrimination within Dinkas itself is obsivou as you can see 8 people from Kuac Ayok community are now holding big positions and others from Apuk Giir communit

  • 14 November 19:35, by conservative

    Manydit you are desperate like Dr risky be careful Reik about to have no place to in future if doesn’t want no peace and he will be deport back to juba if he don’t know that

    • 15 November 03:01, by Mayendit

      Mr.Conserveative or whatever your hidden name.
      Apparently, you don’t know how that situation is going to be. I am not desperate put that in your mind my friend. We have to tell the truth this is how people trusted each other. I am wondering how long and how many years do we have to continuing to nothing while, Kiir Mayardit is not capable to do what the people wanted.

  • 18 November 05:05, by Odingo

    Foolish decision.
    She is joining Riek, while Riek is joining Kiir. What kind of foolish decision is that.

    Why not join General Malong AWan or General Thomas Cirilo. The 100 days is not gonna do no good to Riek and all rebels leaders. What President Kiir is planning, is to get these leaders in and take of them accordingly.

    The Juba miracle couldn,t be avoided. Tough Nation

