US to “reevaluate” relationship with South Sudan

November 13, 2019 (WASHINGTON) - The United States on Wednesday said it was "gravely disappointed" with South Sudan’s failure to form a Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU) by a November 12 deadline and would "reevaluate" its relationship with the young nation.

JPEG - 50.5 kb
President Donald Trump (AP Photo)

"We will work bilaterally and with the international community to take action against all those impeding South Sudan’s peace process," the US State Department spokeswoman, Morgan Ortagus said in a brief statement.

The US official also questioned the "suitability" of President Salva Kiir and the armed opposition leader Riek Machar to lead a country, where a bloody civil war has displaced millions of people

“Their inability to achieve this basic demonstration of political will for the people of South Sudan calls into question their suitability to continue to lead the nation’s peace process,” she Ortagus.

“We will work bilaterally and with the international community to take action against all those impeding South Sudan’s peace process,” she stressed.

Last week, President Kiir and opposition leader Machar agreed at a meeting held in Entebbe, Uganda, to delay key benchmarks in the peace agreement by 100 days.

The one-day meeting, chaired by Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni Kaguta was also attended by the head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Kenya’s Special Envoy to South Sudan, Kalonzo Musyoka.

The delay in forming a transitional national unity government by November 12 came after the main opposition group threatened to opt-out of the deadline, saying the country’s security arrangements were incomplete.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of plotting a coup, allegations he dismissed.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace agreement to end the civil war that has reportedly killed nearly 400,000 people.

(ST)

  • 14 November 06:50, by Midit Mitot

    All these mess came from US government though you had stood firm with South Sudan during North-South war.

    But keep your interest away from South Sudan, we have learned from other countries where US interest had destroyed them, such as Rwanda, Somalia, Liberia, DRC, Iraq, Libya and Darfur in Sudan.

    repondre message

    • 14 November 14:43, by Gat Baluony

      leave us (SSD) alone, you already failed to intervene when the president massacred over 20,000 SSD people in less than 72 hours back in 2013, your too late shame on you, the state department.

      repondre message

      • 14 November 18:09, by Pakuai

        The sooner the US step back over the backs of South Sudan and the South Sudanese people’s the better. The US has turns out out to be our country’s another monster. South Sudan doesn’t want to be a US or any creep on this planet earth protectorate or over sea’s satellite states, never ever again. Yes, there are fake PhD doctors who have sold themselves to foreign interest groups and these>>>>

        repondre message

        • 14 November 18:15, by Pakuai

          fake PhD doctors and foreign puppets/stooges have banked their ugly quest for power over the backs of other people’s bloods at all costs on their foreign masters to enthroned them into power in South Sudan. But something that is highly unlikely going to happen in South Sudan as far as South Sudanese with absolute contempt towards anything the US, the UK and some of their creepy allies in between>

          repondre message

          • 14 November 18:21, by Pakuai

            stand over other people and their countries stand for. The US, the US and their allies should have learned that South Sudan is a country of angry people who have been humiliated for so long by others. And even if God himself would want to come and be another South Sudan colonizer, then the God himself would find himself resisted. The US used to have a huge good will all over South Sudan>>>>

            repondre message

            • 14 November 18:26, by Pakuai

              But the US dirty agenda of all trying to be a master of other countries and their countries had ’switch off’ the majority of South Sudanese people. Only a few losers and bunch of lowly educated fool still consider the US their allies or uncles. But the bucks stop with real South Sudanese who just don’t want any evil on earth on our backs again>>>>

              repondre message

              • 14 November 18:32, by Pakuai

                The US and her allies were plainly advised from the beginning of the current mess in the country, that they were backings wrong horse. Mr. Riek Machar is a damage good, he doesn’t have brain and so does his followers. They are just carrying their Ngundeng Buong magic wand and superstitions and nothing else. But according to US, the UK and their allies ’outdated foreign policy of setting up or>>>>

                repondre message

                • 14 November 18:39, by Pakuai

                  imposing their puppets/stooges on to other countries wasn’t going to work in South Sudan. I don’t know any country where ’the oppositions and the government’ ever share power equitably. It doesn’t exist in the real world. But there are some creeps who just love experiment their bullshits other people and their countries. In fighting in the same SPLM/A party was the one that caused the war>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 14 November 18:44, by Pakuai

                    in the first place. So why do the so-called mediators and negotiators want to repeat the same mistake again? It is simply because the US, the UK, their UN, the NGOs and some of their lackeys here in the IGAD and the AU just want puppets/stooges share power with the current government at all cost and then the same infighting would again come and restart>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 14 November 18:49, by Pakuai

                      and the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs and their lackeys here in the IGAD and the AU will interminably and indefinitely maintain their dirty project over South Sudan and the South Sudanese people. Fellows, the level of HATRED and RACISM the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs and their creepy allies in between have caused to South Sudan and the South Sudanese people have gone very deep>>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 14 November 18:56, by Pakuai

                        some evils in US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs and their creepy allies in between don’t that South Sudanese people are bunch of revengeful lots. Do something bad to a Sudanese man/woman, he will definitely revenge, that is how it is. And not like where the some evil criminals often bully native Americans, Black Americans or Afro-Caribbeans or Bantuses in South Africa and hope>>>

                        repondre message

                        • 14 November 19:02, by Pakuai

                          South Sudanese people would forgive the white people or Arab just like what the Bantuses did in South Africa, or Indians in India or Africa Americans or Afro-Caribbean did to their white masters, that is not going to happen here in South Sudan. In fact, a loser and coward like Mr. Salva Kiir with his empty cowboy hat has let our country and our people be bullied by even some trashes here in our>>

                          repondre message

                          • 14 November 19:09, by Pakuai

                            we don’t consider anyone play games with our country and our people. Riek Machar would have been dead in J1 or in jail for good in 2016 after his dangerous quest for power at all costs carried him away for the third time. But the coward had a cold feet. He (Mr. Salva Kiir) know that Mr. Riek Machar is an absolute sociopath who can’t take no for answer. Now the same Riek machar who had killed>>>>

                            repondre message

                            • 14 November 19:15, by Pakuai

                              a lot of innocent South Sudanese than even some of our existential enemies is now scared to ’death’ about his own personal life than the lives of others he had destroyed since in 1991 to date for his own reckless personal ambition. Again, for those creep who are advocating for the oppositions in South Sudan to equally power with the current government, why didn’t the criminals in the US>>>>

                              repondre message

                              • 14 November 19:21, by Pakuai

                                let Hillary Clinton shares power with Mr. Donald Trump after the US 2016 disputed election results? Fellows, the hypocrisy some evils in the US, the UK and some of their allies often play on others and their countries stink to high heavens and the evils are going to pay a heavy price some of these days>>>>

                                repondre message

                                • 14 November 19:33, by Pakuai

                                  In the devil infested island of England, they did their election or referendum of which 52 of the UK voted for the UK to leave the European Union (Brexit). But there are ’some evils’ in that devil infested island of England challenging their election or referunduam results and they are trying to blame Russian federation for the ’stealing their referendum’ results. There you have you have it!!!>>>

                                  repondre message

                                  • 14 November 19:39, by Pakuai

                                    "The red under the beds are back"?!! My arse! "The Reds under the beds" were not gone anywhere in the first place. My lowly informed South Sudanese fools. There are some evils in the US, the UK, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their UN, their sleazy NGOs and their creepy allies here in the region who covet our country and our people to death>>>>

                                    repondre message

                                    • 14 November 19:44, by Pakuai

                                      those evils even ’pray and swear’ that their livelihoods is under threat and that there cannot not be their cloned so-called ’arab North Sudan’ without South Sudan and South Sudanese people. And these vermin, even say whoever own ’Egypt, our Nilotic plains and valleys’ control Africa.>>>>

                                      repondre message

        • 15 November 06:07, by Midit Mitot

          Pakuai,

          Your frustration on Dr Machar will not help you at all.

          repondre message

  • 14 November 19:51, by conservative

    Dr. Reik or Dr risky he the only ask the president for extensions so who fault is?? He will Neve be ready for Pace that means he wants to slow down our president

    repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

