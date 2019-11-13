 
 
 
South Sudan, China sign health cooperation deal

November 12, 2019 (JUBA) – A delegation from China’s Anhui Province last week signed cooperation agreements with South Sudan’s Health ministry and a university.

JPEG - 37.7 kb
Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) meets with South Sudanese President Salva Kiir at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2018. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

The agreement, officials said, aimed at strengthening health cooperation in the health sector as well as well-being of citizens.

“What we did in the past years is not enough. There is still a lot to be done for the local people according to the agreements between our two sides,” observed Shan Xiang Qian, the Party Chief of Anhui Provincial Health Commission.

The five-member Chinese delegation reportedly donated medicine to the main referral Juba Teaching Hospital.

Shan said the new cooperation agreements would enable the Chinese doctors working in South Sudan to continue providing free medical care and capacity building services.

“Through the training by the two sides, more and more talents and medical skills will be passed by the China medical team and also build ties and cooperation between the two countries,” he stressed.

The Chinese delegation also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for capacity building and knowledge sharing agreement with the University of Upper Nile.

The Vice-Chancellor of Upper Nile University Marial Awou Yol said the MoU will enhance training of medical students at the higher institution of learning.

China was one of the countries that recognized South Sudan’s independence on July 9, 2011

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

