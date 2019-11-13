South Sudan, China sign health cooperation deal

November 12, 2019 (JUBA) – A delegation from China’s Anhui Province last week signed cooperation agreements with South Sudan’s Health ministry and a university.
- Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) meets with South Sudanese President Salva Kiir at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2018. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)
The agreement, officials said, aimed at strengthening health cooperation in the health sector as well as well-being of citizens.
“What we did in the past years is not enough. There is still a lot to be done for the local people according to the agreements between our two sides,” observed Shan Xiang Qian, the Party Chief of Anhui Provincial Health Commission.
The five-member Chinese delegation reportedly donated medicine to the main referral Juba Teaching Hospital.
Shan said the new cooperation agreements would enable the Chinese doctors working in South Sudan to continue providing free medical care and capacity building services.
“Through the training by the two sides, more and more talents and medical skills will be passed by the China medical team and also build ties and cooperation between the two countries,” he stressed.
The Chinese delegation also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for capacity building and knowledge sharing agreement with the University of Upper Nile.
The Vice-Chancellor of Upper Nile University Marial Awou Yol said the MoU will enhance training of medical students at the higher institution of learning.
China was one of the countries that recognized South Sudan’s independence on July 9, 2011
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Security Arrangements in Sudan: Achilles heels of peace and democratic transformation 2019-12-10 05:47:59 By Elwathig Kameir This article is intended to act as an eye-opener for all the Sudanese political forces. It aims to shed light on the huge challenges that will be faced by the December (...)
Egypt final push to secure zero-sum water-share agreement 2019-12-09 14:11:32 By Ermias Hailu After Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories by the end of the second world war, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Egyptian Pan- (...)
Defending kleptocrat is like defending devils before God 2019-12-09 12:34:30 By Zechariah Makuach Maror On Friday 6. Dec. 2019 the Dawn newspaper published an article in it Vol.4 Issue 1111 written by a clumsy writer called Peter Wek Ayom Wek titled "response to (...)
MORE