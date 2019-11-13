 
 
 
November 12, 2019 (JUBA) – Renowned Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua has appealed to South Sudanese leaders and citizens to overcome their differences and develop the war-torn nation.

JPEG - 32.3 kb
Nigerian Prophet TB Josua speaks to President Salva Kiir in Juba, November 12, 2019 (PPU)

The cleric was speaking on Tuesday during which he met President Salva Kiir at State House in the capital, Juba and prayed for the country.

“Time has come for us to put our differences behind us,” Joshua told thousands in his message televised on the state-owned television (SSBC).

“This is the voice of God. Our leaders should overcome their division and agree to work together for the good of the country,” he added.

Last week, President Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar agreed to delay key benchmarks in the peace agreement by 100 days. Both parties agreed to push back the deadline at tripartite talks hosted by Uganda, a guarantor of the peace deal.

The delay in forming a transitional government by November 12 came after the Machar-led faction threatened to boycott the deadline, saying security arrangements are incomplete.

The Nigerian prophet, however, told South Sudanese leaders that “peace has no price”, adding that he had to visit the nation, where thousands of people have died and millions have been displaced as a result of the long civil war.

“The issue of this nation is spiritual. We need to tackle it spiritually. If I am a prophet, this will not go without fulfillment,” said the renowned prophet.

“Have mercy on the nation. Let the leaders and citizens of South Sudan obtain your mercy. Thank You for Your compassion and forgiveness,” he added in his message.

After his address, Joshua, accompanied by his wife Evelyn visited the President’s home and also prayed with his family.

On his part, President Kiir said Prophet T.B Joshua’s visit signaled a new beginning in the country.

“We have come a long distance searching for peace. Now that the man of God, Prophet TB Joshua, has come to South Sudan, I believe peace is at the corner,” said Kiir.

Born in 1963, T.B Joshua is a Nigerian pastor, televangelist and philanthropist. He is the leader and founder of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations, a Christian organisation that runs Emmanuel TV television station from Lagos, Nigeria.

(ST)

