 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 12 November 2019

EU announces €55m humanitarian aid to Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

A man waits to receive food provided by the WFP during a visit by a EU delegation, at an IDP camp in Azaza, east of Ad Damazin, Blue Nile state, October 21, 2015. (Photo Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters)
November 11, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The European Commission announced a €55 million aid for Sudan in support of the help vulnerable people caught in humanitarian crises, said statement released on Monday.

The announcement of the humanitarian assistance came at the end of a meeting with the Sudanese prime minister who discussed with the European Union foreign ministers ways to support the transition in Sudan.

“As the living conditions of millions in Sudan are being strained by the multiple crises faced by the country, the EU is stepping up emergency assistance for those most in need,” said Christos Stylianides, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management.

Stylianides further welcomed commitments by Sudanese officials to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance., stressing that the “EU aid must reach all areas of Sudan, including conflict zones”

The additional funding will cover food and nutrition assistance for vulnerable households, emergency health care, support to refugees, displaced Sudanese and host communities and education for children living in areas hit by the crises.

Since 2011, the EU has allocated over €518 million in life-saving assistance to people in need in Sudan.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 12 November 15:35, by Pakuai

    Yes, it always about ’free humanitarian aid and free thing’ in 2005, when our mighty SPLM/A signed the so-called comprehensive (CPA), with you cloned so-called Arab of North Sudan in 2005, in Naivisha, Kenya. Many countries and some of their creeps in between went and do their so-called ’funds raising in Oslo, Norway, of which "over 4.2 billion dollars" were pledged by *many countries, the UK,>>>

    repondre message

    • 12 November 15:43, by Pakuai

      the Germany, Japan, Australia, China, France, all the Scandinavian countries, Russia and even some countries here in Africa*. And when ’the then government of South Southern Sudan’ *asked the pledged money in 2005, in Oslo, Noway*. The then government of ’Southern Sudan’ was told by the evils who covet our country and our people to death that their>>>>

      repondre message

      • 12 November 15:50, by Pakuai

        the money that was "pledged" to rebuilt South Sudan was ’used to help the most *desperate people of Darfur*’ really???. That 4.2 millions dollars is counted on South Sudan and the South Sudanese people by these vermin. Lowly informed South Sudanese fools. We have a lot cattle here in South Sudan than ’our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, Uganda, Kenya, Abesh (so-called israelis)>>>

        repondre message

        • 12 November 15:56, by Pakuai

          but South Sudan ’hunger’ is what the evils always propagate their evil lies and lies about all the times. And this is precisely the evils thinks., they would welcomed into our Nilotic plains and valleys. Like Uganda, Kenya, Abesh (so-called ethioipia), our El Khartoum, South Africa, Namibia, Malawi, Zambia, Eastern Congo, Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania>>>

          repondre message

          • 12 November 16:03, by Pakuai

            Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Central Africa republic (C.A.R), Chad and some of their creep in North Sudan, Tel Aviv, Eastern Jerusalem (and give Eastern Jerusalem to Palestinian people, ISLAM IS NOT A RELIGION, NEVER HAS AND WILL NEVER EVER WILL EVEN IN MILLION UNDER THE SUN AND EVEN IN MILLION YEARS, Saudi Arabia WILL BE BOMBED TO NEAR OBLIVION/EXTINCTION, reasons,>>>>

            repondre message

            • 12 November 16:04, by Pakuai

              HATRED and RACISM. Fellows, watch this space.>>>>

              repondre message

  • 12 November 15:36, by Pakuai

    Yes, it always about ’free humanitarian aid and free thing’ in 2005, when our mighty SPLM/A signed the so-called comprehensive (CPA), with you cloned so-called Arab of North Sudan in 2005, in Naivisha, Kenya. Many countries and some of their creeps in between went and do their so-called ’funds raising in Oslo, Norway, of which "over 4.2 billion dollars" were pledged by *many countries, the UK,>>>

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Security Arrangements in Sudan: Achilles heels of peace and democratic transformation 2019-12-10 05:47:59 By Elwathig Kameir This article is intended to act as an eye-opener for all the Sudanese political forces. It aims to shed light on the huge challenges that will be faced by the December (...)

Egypt final push to secure zero-sum water-share agreement 2019-12-09 14:11:32 By Ermias Hailu After Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories by the end of the second world war, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Egyptian Pan- (...)

Defending kleptocrat is like defending devils before God 2019-12-09 12:34:30 By Zechariah Makuach Maror On Friday 6. Dec. 2019 the Dawn newspaper published an article in it Vol.4 Issue 1111 written by a clumsy writer called Peter Wek Ayom Wek titled "response to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.