EU announces €55m humanitarian aid to Sudan

November 11, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The European Commission announced a €55 million aid for Sudan in support of the help vulnerable people caught in humanitarian crises, said statement released on Monday.
The announcement of the humanitarian assistance came at the end of a meeting with the Sudanese prime minister who discussed with the European Union foreign ministers ways to support the transition in Sudan.
“As the living conditions of millions in Sudan are being strained by the multiple crises faced by the country, the EU is stepping up emergency assistance for those most in need,” said Christos Stylianides, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management.
Stylianides further welcomed commitments by Sudanese officials to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance., stressing that the “EU aid must reach all areas of Sudan, including conflict zones”
The additional funding will cover food and nutrition assistance for vulnerable households, emergency health care, support to refugees, displaced Sudanese and host communities and education for children living in areas hit by the crises.
Since 2011, the EU has allocated over €518 million in life-saving assistance to people in need in Sudan.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Security Arrangements in Sudan: Achilles heels of peace and democratic transformation 2019-12-10 05:47:59 By Elwathig Kameir This article is intended to act as an eye-opener for all the Sudanese political forces. It aims to shed light on the huge challenges that will be faced by the December (...)
Egypt final push to secure zero-sum water-share agreement 2019-12-09 14:11:32 By Ermias Hailu After Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories by the end of the second world war, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Egyptian Pan- (...)
Defending kleptocrat is like defending devils before God 2019-12-09 12:34:30 By Zechariah Makuach Maror On Friday 6. Dec. 2019 the Dawn newspaper published an article in it Vol.4 Issue 1111 written by a clumsy writer called Peter Wek Ayom Wek titled "response to (...)
MORE