UN chief lauds S. Sudan’s pre-transitional period extension

November 11, 2019 (NEW YORK) - The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres has welcomed the decision of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Council of Ministers to extend the pre-transitional period in South Sudan for an additional 100 days.

JPEG - 51 kb
António Guterres (Photo Reuters/ Denis Balibouse)

The Secretary-General, his deputy spokesperson said, urged the parties to use this extension to make further progress on critical benchmarks, including security arrangements and the number and boundaries of states, to allow for the formation of an “inclusive” government of national unity.

“The Secretary-General also urges the Government of South Sudan to support the process by releasing the pledged amount of $100 million through a transparent and accountable mechanism,” the statement reads in part.

The Secretary-General further re-affirmed the critical importance of the role of IGAD and the African Union in South Sudan’s political process, and the continued readiness of the United Nations to support their efforts.

On Thursday last week, President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar agreed at a meeting held in Uganda, to delay key benchmarks in the peace accord by 100 days.

Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni chaired the meeting, also attended by the head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Kenya’s Special Envoy to South Sudan, Kalonzo Musyoka.

The delay in forming a transitional national unity government by November 12 came after the main opposition group threatened to opt-out of the deadline, saying the country’s security arrangements are incomplete.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of plotting a coup, allegations he dismissed.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)

  • 12 November 08:29, by Gorjang Gany

    It is good statement which is welcome by all South Sudanese but there is need for action if the UN, US,EU, UK,Troika are serious this time.

    repondre message

    • 12 November 08:33, by Gorjang Gany

      We lost trust from IGAD and AU because they don`t follow the peace agreement provisions.

      repondre message

      • 12 November 10:42, by Midit Mitot

        Gorjang Gany,

        That,s true bro, words without action does not work this time, we need peace actors to take action on security arrangement, states and their boundaries.

        repondre message

        • 12 November 20:48, by jubaone

          Midit Mitot,
          The deal is clear: $100m in 100 DAYS, otherwise war. The kiirminal and kaffir cant escape this time.

          repondre message

          • 13 November 01:48, by Pakuai

            "The deal is clear: $100m in 100 DAY"
            jubaone, there you go! Watch out chap. The mighty SPLM/A took up in 1983 and fought you cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan without being paid a single coin by anyone. So what do you think has change? Most of the Equatorians of Mr. Alfred Lado, Equatorian defense forces, Mr. Kenyi, Joseph Konyi, Lord resistant army, Murle’s Ismail Konyi,>>>

            repondre message

            • 13 November 01:56, by Pakuai

              Mr. Riek Machar SSIM/A, Wal Duany and other bunch of our Nuer ke nyantoc were against the SPLM/A and paid with ’free food rations, weapons and munitions and medicines’ to fight the SPLM/A by their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan masters. These days, they are being used by their evils in the US, the UK, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their UN, their sleazy NGOs,>>>

              repondre message

              • 13 November 02:01, by Pakuai

                evil juus (so-called israel), their lackeys here in the IGAD and the IGAD as proxies with their so-called ’humanitarian aid, donations, peacekeeping and human rights’ over Soudan and the Sudanese people?!! Good luck fellows. Be very careful. South Sudan is A dinkas/Muonyjiengs of the Sudan country>>>

                repondre message

                • 13 November 02:11, by Pakuai

                  We are the Ancient Egyptians fools and the masters of long shot war fares. There are evils in *the US, the UK, France, their evils juus (so-called israel), their UN, their sleazy NGOs, some of their creeps here in IGAD and their AU* who think, they use South Sudan just they always used ’DR Congo’ as their chess game or football. But the evils are going to bombed to near oblivion or extinction>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 13 November 02:19, by Pakuai

                    over South Sudan and the South Sudanese people once and for for all, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. Mr. jubaone, watch out chap. There is a typical Congolese boy, Mr. Patrice Lumumba, from Eastern Congo, a Congolese statesman, was killed by the ’the Belgium and used the US, the UK, France and their UN mercenaries’. Mr. Patrice of DR Congo has some relation with us, South Sudanese people>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 13 November 02:26, by Pakuai

                      Mr. jubaone, has the UN ever left DR Congo ever since killed Mr. Patrice Lumumba? Not really fool? The creeps who killed Mr. Patrice Lumumba even think, they can bring their long noses into South Sudan. And that is why they are have stuck with you sell outs. But Mr. jubaone, I told you losers a lot of times, that I am one of the boys who help bombed your cloned arabs of North Sudan>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 13 November 02:32, by Pakuai

                        out of your Yei in 1997, and there was not a single ’Equatorian in my battalion’, it was the Dinka/Jenges boys and a few boys from Nuba Mountains, Maban, Burun, and Southern Blue Nile’, my own uncle, Mr. Abel Alier nephew, a senior officer was killed in the battle of Yei. Mr. jubaone. There are some who love other country and their people, even if you love them.>>>>

                        repondre message

                        • 13 November 06:05, by Pakuai

                          Mr. jubaone, where is your Riek Machar? Your Riek Machar was allegedly considered to have run to ’DR Congo on foot on 40 days from Juba’ who says loser?. You commented before that there were are Equatorians battalions of "Equatorian SPLA battalions like Mukshasha, Tafeng, Shakoush existed ya jienge muarass?" And are those Equatorians going to fight who? The Dinkas/Jenges I guess>>>>

                          repondre message

                          • 13 November 06:11, by Pakuai

                            Good luck with mister jubaone, that is not going to happen. You bunch of losers love ’chirp like birds’ about fighting wars with Dinkas/Jenges but when your rubbish is later taken seriously by the Dinkas/Jenges, then you run to Uganda and then go lie through your foolish teeth that the Dinkas/Jenge government is killing you some thing that was "thrown open to be a lie">>>

                            repondre message

                            • 13 November 06:22, by Pakuai

                              Mr. Jubaone, you, Mr. The Rhino, Eastern, Landlord and other bunch of SUDAN TRIBUNE trolls are not South Sudanese, but our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan. We know you losers ’through and through’. If try to bring your rubbish into South Sudan that rubbish of yours, you spend a lot time in ’BLUE HOUSE’ in Juba. South Sudanese people want peace and they want to move ahead.>>>>

                              repondre message

                              • 13 November 06:28, by Pakuai

                                Even if we tell you idiots that we are too way well ahead of you fools and foreign puppets/stooges, thieves and traitors like Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Pagan Amuom, Thomas Cirillo, Majak Agoot and some your creeps in between who have sold them selves your evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, sleazy NGOs, their evil juus (so-called israel) and some of their creeps in between>>>>>

                                repondre message

                                • 13 November 06:37, by Pakuai

                                  Mr. jubaone, if you want your so-called UN NEW WORLD ORDER GOVERNMENT in our *cloned so-called arab North Sudan*, then your have him, Mr. Abdallah Hamdok. The loser even called himself an economist, "that the UN and West" should help the cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan??? Do the UN and the West ’owe anything to our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan???, not really???>>>

                                  repondre message

                                  • 13 November 06:44, by Pakuai

                                    Mr. Jubaone, there are some creeps who have been living over back of their countries and their people. What does our cloned so-called arabs North Sudan really have? Northing. Their masters from the devil infested *lsland of England, the US, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, their evil juus (so-called israel), Abesh (ethiopia) and some their lackeys here in the IGAD and the AU, pulled>>>

                                    repondre message

                                    • 13 November 06:53, by Pakuai

                                      one of the ’laughable intrigue on earth’. Mr. Remove Mr. Omar Hassan El Bashir through intrigue and *placed their Mr. Abdallah Hamdok* in power in our cloned arabs of North Sudan?!!!. Really? The evil even *took* their ’ISIS/L, Muslim brotherhoods, El Nustra, El Qada, Jesh El Islam, Boko Haram and even our so-called SPLM/A-IO to our El Khartoum and then lie that their *democracy and change*>>>

                                      repondre message

                                      • 13 November 07:02, by Pakuai

                                        was working?!!!. The evils tried to ’enthroned their Abiye Ahmed of Abesh (so-called ethiopia)’ and gave him their so-called ’Nobel peace prize’. Be very careful fools. The ’Nobel peace given to Abiye Ahmed was just a show fools. We are going to bomb the vermin back to *Yemen*. We are going to take back our Gambella region.>>>>

                                        repondre message

                                        • 13 November 07:09, by Pakuai

                                          Fools, we are going to take back our ’seat from the UNSC’ by force. If tell our Nuers ke nyantoc the truth, they don’t listen, but they are going to us some of these days. Our Gambella is where most of the rubbish which feed *gulf Arab states get their food from*. There is a big farm in our Gambella region, the farm was even financed by the so-called ’World bank’>>>>>

                                          repondre message

                                          • 13 November 07:19, by Pakuai

                                            Our Anyuaks people who own our Gambella region were removed from their land, by the ’Abeshas (so-called ethiopians)’. Our Nuer ke nyantoc are in ’Itang and Bilpalm’. Our Nuers ke nyantoc only game is always about the ’Jangs/Muonyjiengs’ of the Sudan. Listen fools, Mr. Abiye Ahmed and Mr. Isaias Afwerki were bought here into South Sudan and the criminals>>>>

                                            repondre message

                                            • 13 November 07:38, by Pakuai

                                              came and lecture South Sudan and the South Sudanese about their so-called "regional integration" bullshits, fellows, watch this space. Mr. Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Raila Odinga, Uhuru Kenyatta, former South Africa president, Mr. Thabo Mbeki, former Hailemariam Desalegn (the loser even threaten Mr. Salva Kiir to resign just he resigned), former Tanzania president and some of their creeps in between>>

                                              repondre message

                                              • 13 November 07:49, by Pakuai

                                                Fellows, watch out, we are going to bomb you and evils american, English people, Kenya from central Kenya, Nanyuki, Laikipia, Nakuru, Naivasha, Narok, Narok, Nairobi, almost of Abesh (so-called ethiopia), white people from South Africa, Rwanda, Malawi, Angola, Mozambique, Botswana, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Namibia, DR Congo, Central Africa republic (C.A.R), Chad, Saudi Arabia, reasons>>>>>

                                                repondre message

                                                • 13 November 07:51, by Pakuai

                                                  pure HATRED and RACISM, we are going to bomb you fools to near oblivion.>>>>

                                                  repondre message

Comment on this article



