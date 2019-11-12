 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 12 November 2019

Kiir accepted 100 days extension to avoid war: official

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 11, 2019 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir accepted the extension of the pre-transitional period last week to prevent a return to another civil war, a presidential aide said.

PNG - 256.5 kb
South Sudan’s presidential spokesperson, Ateny Wek Ateny (AFP)

Speaking at a thanksgiving ceremony organized by the Greater Acholi community in the capital, Juba on Sunday, the presidential spokesperson, Ateny Wek Ateny said the South Sudan leader acted to avoid outbreak of violence.

The occasion was held to honour Paul Ongee, the newly appointed chief administrator in the president’s office. He was appointed through a republican decree issued on August 21, 2019.

“President Salva Kiir accepted the 100 days extension of the pre-transitional period not because of fear or pressure from the opposition leader, Dr. Riek Machar, but because he did not want the country to go back to war”, said Ateny.

On Thursday last week, President Kiir and Machar agreed to delay key benchmarks in the peace accord by 100 days.

The two rival leaders agreed to push back the deadline at tripartite talks that were hosted by Uganda, a guarantor to South Sudan’s peace agreement.

President Yoweri Museveni and head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan attended the meeting.

The delay in forming a transitional national unity government by November 12 came after the main opposition group threatened to opt out of the deadline, saying the country’s security arrangements are incomplete.

In his remarks upon returning from Uganda on Friday, President Kiir urged country’s citizens to “whole heatedly” accept the new extension of the pre-transitional period.

“I call upon the parties to the agreement to be patient and accept the decision of the guarantors. I will to engage with all of you on progress of the implementation of the remaining critical tasks of the agreement in the 100 days extension,” said Kiir.

The South Sudanese leader also appealed to the country’s national army and organized forces to maintain peace, accept his orders and avoid an outbreak of war.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed chief administrator at the presidency has vowed to elevate the image of the president’s office and ensure it maintains its legacy.

Several government officials, diplomats and presidency staff attended the Freedom hall event.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 11 November 23:19, by Malakal county Simon

    Please!! Is better to be quite than comings with foolish excuse.... It’s clearly none of you in the government or JCE, does not have a finals say about what Kiir should but only the hunting money man called Museveni.. Blah, blah, relax!!

    repondre message

    • 12 November 05:47, by Midit Mitot

      Malakal County ,

      This pressure has beyond the tribal call JCE. we must deal with that tribal organ.

      repondre message

    • 12 November 06:47, by Joyuma John

      I wondered why people are celebrating about extension for the formation of government especially people on rebel side as if this extension for the formation of government was the central objective for their rebellion. This is minute and kitchen politics’ that will rest our future generations in political abyss.

      repondre message

      • 12 November 11:22, by Pakuai

        Joyuma John,
        The losers celebrating extinction ’troupe’ don’t know anything. If you know pun on words between the Dinkas/Muonjiengs and the our Nuers ke nyantoc. When the ’Jaangs/Dinkas say, "abi nyop (barbecue it); the Nuers would say, Abi bul (barbecue it)" by slightly bury the meat and put the fire on top of it. But ’abi nyop and abi bul’ mean the same thing----barbecue/roast.>>>

        repondre message

        • 12 November 11:28, by Pakuai

          Joyuma John,
          Do you this extension would add anything to what is already done? absolutely not. What army does Mr. Riek Machar has? No army, his only army are these UN mercenaries or the UNIMISS so-called peacekeepers. The so-called UNIMISS peacekeepers were not here into South Sudan to come and keep peace, they were brought into South Sudan to come and implement the so-called UN WORLD ORDER>>>>

          repondre message

          • 12 November 11:33, by Pakuai

            GOVERNMENT AGENDA 21. Mr. Joyuma John, the war of attrition would be fought over South Sudan and over South Sudanese people by proxy and intrigues until the South Sudan people became frustrated and angry and would then think, the UN government take over the governance of South Sudan and ruling of over South Sudanese people would be better>>>>

            repondre message

            • 12 November 11:38, by Pakuai

              A New Zealand piece of trash, Mr. David Shearer was brought into South Sudan to come and be their then Governor of Gordon of Khartoum. Mr. Joyuma John, there are evils in that devil infested island of England, our cloned arab North Sudan, their evil juus (so-called israel) and even the US who ’swear and pray’ that their livelihoods in under threat and that there cannot be their cloned so-called>>>

              repondre message

              • 12 November 11:42, by Pakuai

                North Sudan without South Sudan and the South Sudanese people. and that South Sudan would be Geopolitically chess game or football played like their then East and West Germany during their then COLD WAR by using wars of attrition, proxies and intrigues and then South Sudan would be ’reunited with their cloned arabs North Sudan’ And then the evils would then run to capitals, go and brags and write>

                repondre message

                • 12 November 11:47, by Pakuai

                  their propagandized books that their so-called ’Capitalism has triumphs’ over their so-called ’socialism or communism’. South Sudan is ’projected to be ’socialist/communist’ country in this case and North Sudan is projected to be ’capitalist country by the vermin who covet our country and our people to death Mr. Joyuma John,>>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 12 November 11:53, by Pakuai

                    and for intriguing twists of things, it is always Mr. Riek Machar and Lam Akol who are always pick by the criminals in the US, the UK, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan and some their creeps in between to use as proxies to destroy South Sudan’s interests. They did this in 1991, 2013, 2016 and they (the US, the UK, their UN, their cloned so-called arab North Sudan and some of their>>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 12 November 11:57, by Pakuai

                      lackeys here in the IGAD and the AU have taken their puppets/stooges, thieves and traitors firmly as their only hope, blackmails and bargaining chips over South Sudan and the South Sudanese Mr. Joyuma John. The evils are playing with fire Joyuma John brother. The evils white Americans, English people, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their evil juus (so-called israelis) and some>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 12 November 12:03, by Pakuai

                        of their lackeys here in the IGAD, the IGAD, their UN and their sleazy NGOs love affair with our country and our people has gone too far and the evils are going to be bombed pretty out country and over our people Mr. Joyuma John, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. Would want to live with those vermin in their villages? Not even one chap. But the evils have attached themselves to our country>>>

                        repondre message

                        • 12 November 12:08, by Pakuai

                          and our people like leeches or ticks, but the evils would pulled out of our country and our bodies like our we remove ’leeches and ticks’ over our cattle, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. Mr. Joyuma John, here one of the dirty project being secretly played over our country and over our people by the evils most our lowly informed South Sudanese often called our allies or uncles>>>>

                          repondre message

                          • 12 November 12:16, by Pakuai

                            Zimbabwe, Kenya, Abesh (so-called ethiopia), North Sudan Nigeria, Ghana and Senegal west Africa are projected to be ’manufacturing hubs’ by some rich thieves and criminals in *the US, the UK, France, gulf Arab states, their evils US (so-called israelis), banksters from Wall Streets, London, Paris, some of their thieves from India, Asia and even here in Africa who have stashed away their loots>>>>

                            repondre message

                            • 12 November 12:23, by Pakuai

                              and off shores and shady countries like UAE, Kenya, Abesh (so-called ethiopia), South Africa, London, Bermuda, British virgin Islands, Panama et al* And that South Sudan, DR Congo, Central Africa republic (C.A.R) or Zimbabwe would be used to prop up those would be ’manufacturing hubs’ those creeps. Good luck to the creeps, their cheap and dirty intrigues, trying is not a crime>>>>

                              repondre message

                              • 12 November 12:30, by Pakuai

                                who do the evils really think they really are? Mr. Joyuma John, the cheap intrigues behind this bullsh*t is to ’stem’ the immigration of West African fools, Darfurians, Eritreans, Abeshas (so-called ethiopians) prostitutes, Somalia, South Sudanese (if at all there are any) from going to Libya and others to and crossed the Mediterranean sea to go, to Italy and other European countries>>>>

                                repondre message

                                • 12 November 12:35, by Pakuai

                                  and go and caused problems in those countries. Again to stem’ the immigration of West African fools, Darfurians, Eritreans, Abeshas (so-called ethiopians) prostitutes, Somalians, South Sudanese (if at all there are any) and other bunch losers from crossing ’Red sea’ to gulf Arab states of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE and their evil juus (so-called israel) and go and caused problems in those countries>

                                  repondre message

                                  • 12 November 12:41, by Pakuai

                                    Mr. Joyuma John,
                                    Mr. Benjamin Netanyuhu and his bunch of evils juus (so-called israelis) most of our lowly informed South Sudan hold dear are ’existential enemies’ chap. Right after South Sudan’s independence 2011’. Some South Sudanese who went that rubbish country were ’rounded up and deported back to South Sudan in 2012’ and were even called by the ’evil juus (so-called israelis)>>>>

                                    repondre message

                                    • 12 November 12:48, by Pakuai

                                      that South Sudanese people are the ones who "darken the Jewish people souls and their Jewish lives" really? My arse. The evils are not going to reach Poland or New York, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. The evils juus (so-called israelis). follow South Sudanese people everywhere around the world, in Canada, the US, the UK, Germany, France, Scandinavian countries, Australia, excerpt those South>>>>

                                      repondre message

                                      • 12 November 12:56, by Pakuai

                                        Sudanese who who are foolish enough to be followed the evil juus (so-called israelis). Mr. Joyuma John, the evil juus (so-called israelis’ even call South Sudanese people their energy. The evil juus (so-called israelis) oil dispensing outlets in Kenya like *and Kobils and Kenols* are going to be destroyed by us, the South Sudanese men after we occupy Kenya, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM>>>

                                        repondre message

                                        • 12 November 13:00, by Pakuai

                                          Mr. Joyuma John,
                                          there was this Punjabi Indian woman, Ms. Priti Patel whose parents were kicked out by Mr. Idda Amin Dada of Uganda. She is now in the government of the devil infested island of England. She was brought to South Sudan by the evils in the devil infested island of England to come and lecture the government of South Sudan and the South Sudanese people>>>>

                                          repondre message

                                          • 12 November 13:05, by Pakuai

                                            about "human rights and women rights"??!!! Really, An idnian piece of trash to come and lecture us about human rights and women rights? What is world coming to? Indians rape their women and girls than other country on this earth, besides, Indians are the most poorest on this planet earth than the so-called Sub-Sarah African people and Indians are the one losers on this planet earth who have what>>

                                            repondre message

                                            • 12 November 13:11, by Pakuai

                                              segregated communities, where some Indians are even called ’untouchable’ good luck with that fools. Here in South Sudan, we are most ’Egalitarians’ on this planet earth. Mr. Joyuma John, there this another Indian, from the US, Ms. Nikki Haley from the US. who was brought here by here handlers from the US and the UN, when she was the US UNSC representatives to come and lecture South Sudan>>>>

                                              repondre message

                                              • 12 November 13:16, by Pakuai

                                                and the South Sudanese people about human rights and women rights?!! Really, another woman, Samantha Power from the US was brought into South Sudan to come and lecture South Sudan and the South Sudanese people about peace, human rights and women rights. And another globalist piece trash, Mr. Hussein Obama, so-called African American piece of trash, Ms. Susan Rice>>>

                                                repondre message

                                                • 12 November 13:27, by Pakuai

                                                  to South Sudan and the South Sudanese people ’WITH LOVE’: http://www.southsudannation.com/laws-in-white-house-are-not-applicable-everywhere-susan-rice-must-know-this/
                                                  Ms. Susan Rice even married an English criminals my lowly informed South Sudanese fools. Ms. Susan Rice is a globalist or the agent of the so-called UN NEW WORLD ORDER GOVERNMENT just like Mr. Riek Machar, Ban Ki Moon,>>>>

                                                  repondre message

                                                  • 12 November 13:32, by Pakuai

                                                    Barack Husein Obama, Susan paige, Francis M Deng and some of their creeps in between who thought they can come and experiment their so-called UN ONE WORLD ORDER GOVERNMENT and even some of their creeps in the UN, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their UN, their sleazy NGOs and some of their creeps in between here in the IGAD and the AU>>>>

                                                    repondre message

                                                    • 12 November 13:37, by Pakuai

                                                      But the evils have step on the wrong people’s feet, us the Sudanese men----the Dinkas/Muonyjiengs of the Sudan to be precise. Mr. Joyuma John, there are some evils on this planet who just like to live over other people and their countries, but the vermin are going to be wiped out of map on this planet earth, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM.>>>>

                                                      repondre message

                                                      • 12 November 13:43, by Pakuai

                                                        Mr. Joyuma John,
                                                        The dirty game being palyed over our country and our people are our ’resources, our Nile waters and Geopolitical influence over over country and over our country’. By the evils some of their creeps often called ’our allies or uncles’. Mr. Joyuma John’, Queen Elizabeth is dead long time ago. But their creeps we don’t consider themselves and who covet our country and our people>>>>

                                                        repondre message

                                                        • 12 November 13:49, by Pakuai

                                                          death have been playing these cheap intrigues and manipulations all the times, and get away with. Mr. Joyuma John, the Western world piece of trash, Mr. Winston Churchill was a propagandist here in our Nilotic plains and valleys. Mr. Winston piece of trash even proposed that the juus (so-called israelis) were to be resettled in Uganda, their so-called *pearls of Africa*, good luck with the evils,>

                                                          repondre message

                                                          • 12 November 13:58, by Pakuai

                                                            juus (so-called israelis would have been dead) long times ago Mr. Joyuma John chap. Reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. Mr. Joyuma John, back to *Priti Patel, and Indian bitch* whose her parent were kicked of Uganda by Idda Amin Dada to devil infested Island of England, "she went and go to *Tela Avive*, went and talked to evils juus (so-called israelis, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahus included). The evils>>>

                                                            repondre message

              • 12 November 11:43, by Pakuai

                North Sudan without South Sudan and the South Sudanese people. and that South Sudan would be Geopolitically chess game or football played like their then East and West Germany during their then COLD WAR by using wars of attrition, proxies and intrigues and then South Sudan would be ’reunited with their cloned arabs North Sudan’ And then the evils would then run to capitals, go and brags and write>

                repondre message

        • 12 November 16:14, by Malakal county Simon

          Pakuai,

          Stop 🛑 here and just focus on your daily addict.............

          repondre message

      • 12 November 12:27, by Midit Mitot

        Joyuma John & Pakuai,

        There is proverb, fool can fool you one, but the second one will be your mistake. 2016 scenario will happen again.

        repondre message

  • 12 November 02:10, by Games

    Hahahahahahaha, they should shut up slowing their humiliation quietly. Honestly, what is it if it was pressure and fear from Machar? Machar frankly told them to heads with their plans? Why you idiots make U-turn? We better work for peace, no benefit from war.

    repondre message

  • 12 November 02:12, by Games

    This ugly missing Lower teeth will be killed within that month when war breaks out again.

    repondre message

    • 12 November 03:07, by South South

      Games,

      Woh, woh, GAARMA, Malmadiit.
      Because you are mentally retarded with learning disability, you can tell people truth.

      1- Nuer people should be the last people to talk about someone with missing lower teeth.
      2- Ateny has no missing teeth, now, I can believe what people told me in the past that Nuers are blinds. I think you need Nyantit to eat.

      repondre message

      • 12 November 03:37, by Games

        South South/Slaves
        Shut up and let the reals Southern discuss the national issue. I know Ateny Wek more than you do. Anyway when did he fixed his teeth? You Salva Kiir supporters are useless liars, denialable, dishonestly etc..

        repondre message

        • 12 November 13:22, by South South

          Games,

          Woh, woh, GAARMA, Malmadiit. You need nyantit to think like a human being, nyagat.

          repondre message

          • 12 November 20:45, by jubaone

            South South
            Ya jienge!
            100 DAYS, $100m.
            That is the deal. No $100m in 100 days=WAR. Take it or leave it. Tell your kirrminal uncle and kaffir.

            repondre message

      • 12 November 07:27, by Gorjang Gany

        South Sudan.

        Nuer are not blind please belief me, there might be something missing from Ateny, it either be from his teeth, ears, eyes, mind and heard or he is unhealthy like his president.

        The person is not normal because he usually do things emotionally and he is also a psychological liar.

        repondre message

  • 12 November 03:07, by Mayendit

    General speaking, president is too ashamed to the world wide because his tone doesn’t match with his actions most of the time. If I am a president of South Sudan perhaps, I will never released statement before knowing the outcome. His speeches don’t go with his plans for instance, he said tha, he will form national unity government by 11/12/2019. Now he is saying, he did accepted because he doesn’

    repondre message

    • 12 November 08:42, by quiz

      Mayendit,

      Sure, President Kiir always talk before he thinks since JCE and Dinka MPIA around him are his brain. I thinks someone should advice him to connect his brain with tongue whenever he wants to talk.

      repondre message

  • 12 November 03:23, by Mayendit

    Continue, the president giving different speeches from different places at different times but all of these actions never implementing the way he said. The oil pipeline to Kenya did not go as he said. The roads construction which he gave speech in China that,the contractor will started January 2019 not done yet. The road to Bhar-El Ghazal regions which he was making escape goat that, Dr.Nhial Deng

    repondre message

  • 12 November 03:41, by Mayendit

    The story of male Lion with his female Lion and the man with his wife. The male Lion attack man and the female Lion attack his wife separate, the man told his wife that, this Lion will eat me but his wife told him she will kill female Lion and later on, the man was killed by male Lion and his wife was able to killed female Lion. The comparative story with leaders of South Sudan perhaps, the way Ki

    repondre message

  • 12 November 03:54, by Mayendit

    The way president Salve Kiir Mayardit is handling Riek Machar is going to be like the story mention on the above. Become a leader of the nation like this South Sudan, you fear no one but God. Riek Machar have been allowed to make worst destruction since he break away in 1991 and he is continuing doing it because there is no leader who can come up with the solution. It was a big surprise to me when

    repondre message

  • 12 November 07:21, by Landlord

    What happen to the formation of the government on 12 Nov ??
    people were yelling confidently to proceed with or without partners. you guys are funny indeed! you will not and never run this big country alone JCE, trust me.

    repondre message

    • 12 November 08:54, by Mayendit

      Landlord or whatever your hidden name is.
      Listen hatred guy, the agreement signed was for 36 months in order to prepared for general election but your idiot uncle Riek Machar is buying time and time again while, South Sudanese people are suffering and they should not be waiting too long just because of these issued.

      repondre message

      • 12 November 09:51, by Gorjang Gany

        Mayardit.

        Who is an idiot between Kiir and Dr Machar? I hope it will reflect to your drunkard president called kiir because he had been described by human right personnel as an useful idiot being protect by region.

        Please can you read the agreement and comprehend what was written there so that you can highlight the references.

        repondre message

        • 12 November 09:54, by Gorjang Gany

          This time all eyes are on the agreement nothings will be do outside the box like 2016.

          repondre message

      • 12 November 16:07, by Malakal county Simon

        Mayendit,

        Relax or be quite....

        repondre message

  • 12 November 10:49, by deng

    I don,t know why South Sudanese people killing each by supoorting politicians positions, let Kiir and Riek use their stick to fight and don,t support them because their war is on positions not development, not number of states and security arrangement, they brought all these to confuse us that they are not for positions but the postions were /are the root cause of destruction in South Sudan.

    repondre message

    • 12 November 12:07, by Games

      Deng
      The only reason people are still fighting among themselves were because Salva Kiir Mayardit and some politicians within Deng killed Nuer civilians for whatever reason they may have in their minds. If they didn’t kill the armless Nuer in 2013, Machar wouldn’t even make it out from Juba. The war could have been contained within Juha. The deaths of those armless civilians, would take at least 10

      repondre message

      • 12 November 12:12, by Games

        Continue... The deaths of those armless civilians, would take us at least 100 years forgiveness. So stop trying to twisted things around as the war are about position.. So if it is about position, what kinds of positions that can target only one specific community civilians?

        repondre message

        • 12 November 12:33, by deng

          Dear Games or whatever you call yourself.

          Yes innocents people died because of poor politics that use by our politicians who lack political ideology , Kiir would have been kicked out of office but because of Riek who said the war was between Nuer and Dinka was the dangerous statement that let Dinkas to supports Kiir not because they like his leadership but to defend themselves.

          repondre message

        • 12 November 12:40, by Mayendit

          Mr.Games, the Nuers civilians are more dangerous than the regular army. Second to that, the civilians which were killed in Juba city perhaps, they were looting neighbor’s property and the government banks so they were not innocent civilians but very criminal people.

          repondre message

          • 12 November 12:54, by Games

            Mayedit
            You are making me sick..I am very surely, you know what would come next...

            repondre message

  • 12 November 12:38, by deng

    The SPLM leaders struggle for power was the roots the cause of conflict which killed hundreds thousands innocents civilians,

    repondre message

    • 12 November 12:47, by Games

      I was in the middle where these things happened since day one, but I never heard that Machar statements as the war were between Dinka and Nuer. Most high rankings in SpL-IO in 2014-16 were Dinka. Even now some SpL-IO commanders in Equatorian regions and Northern upper Nile are Dinka. We have to be honest on that..

      repondre message

  • 12 November 18:44, by conservative

    If Reik desperate like this for leadership than he will never gonna find it, because it wasn’t easy for salava to become our leader today, Reik need to know how to behave first and earn trust between people and his boss but is stupid rushing for war so what if the president sack him at first time is normal everywhere else

    repondre message

  • 12 November 18:58, by conservative

    All I see now Reik Dr. Risky created problem between nuer and Dinka for future is gone bad for nuer if genocide happen we can be like Rwanda if Dinka wants to but our kids is more important than leadership

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Security Arrangements in Sudan: Achilles heels of peace and democratic transformation 2019-12-10 05:47:59 By Elwathig Kameir This article is intended to act as an eye-opener for all the Sudanese political forces. It aims to shed light on the huge challenges that will be faced by the December (...)

Egypt final push to secure zero-sum water-share agreement 2019-12-09 14:11:32 By Ermias Hailu After Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories by the end of the second world war, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Egyptian Pan- (...)

Defending kleptocrat is like defending devils before God 2019-12-09 12:34:30 By Zechariah Makuach Maror On Friday 6. Dec. 2019 the Dawn newspaper published an article in it Vol.4 Issue 1111 written by a clumsy writer called Peter Wek Ayom Wek titled "response to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.