U.S. sanctions five over death of South Sudanese activists

December 10, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The country's chief prosecutor on Tuesday summoned the ousted President Omer al-Bashir, to investigate a complaint against the perpetrators of the June 30, 1989 (...)

December 10, 2019 (JUBA) - The head of the transitional government negotiating delegation Tuesday stressed their commitment to achieving peace and adding they would not disappoint those looking (...)

December 11, 2019 (WASHINGTON) – The United States Department of the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has imposed sanctions on five South Sudanese officials, it says, were (...)

December 10, 2019 (JUBA) – The Governor of Latjor State, Gen. Gathoth Gatkuoth Hothnyang has appointed new ministers, state advisers and county commissioners. Latjor State The governor, in the (...)

December 9, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) Monday said they found that 20 protesters are missing after the bloody attack on the peaceful sit-in on June 3. The SPA (...)

December 9, 2019 (JUBA) – The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has expressed concerns over the recent clashes in the country, days after it deployed peacekeepers to end violence in (...)

December 9, 2019 (LAMWO) - Religious leaders from Acholi Religious Leader’s Peace Initiative (ARLPI) and South Sudan Council of Churches (SSCC) held prayers for refugees in Uganda on Tuesday. (...)

December, 9, 2019 (KHARTOUM) – South Sudan’s armed opposition movement (SPLM/A-IO) has condemned in the “strongest” terms recent attacks allegedly carried out by the South Sudanese Peoples Defense (...)

December 9, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan's inflation rate for last November increased by 60.67%, compared to 57.70% in October, according to a statement issued by a government agency on Monday. A (...)

December 8, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok announced on Sunday that Khartoum has drawn down its soldiers in Yemen from 15,000 to 5,000 soldiers. Sudan Prime Minister (...)

December 8, 2019 (JUBA) – The speaker of South Sudan’s Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA), Anthony Lino Makana has tendered in his resignation. Lino Makana reacts to his nomination (...)

December 9, 2019 (JUBA) - The SPLM-North led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu said ready to resume peace talks with the Sudanese government in Juba on Tuesday. Unlike the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) (...)

December 9, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - SPLM-N Agar delegation held a meeting held in Khartoum with the head of the Sovereign Council to discuss preparation for peace negotiations, while Minawi arrived in (...)

December 8, 2019 (JUBA) – An Egyptian manufacturing company has won a $45 million hybrid solar PV park contract in South Sudan. A solar power plant Elsewedy Electric reportedly inked the (...)

December 8, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok said on Sunday that compensation for victims of terror attacks is the only outstanding issue in the ongoing negotiations with (...)

December 8, 2019 (JUBA) The government of South Sudan has officially unveiled the first animal disease central diagnostic laboratory to identify common tropical diseases affecting livestock. A (...)

December 7, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sadiq al-Mahdi, leader of the National Umma Party (NUP) announced his support for the speedy appointment of qualified civilian governors and called on the armed (...)

December 7, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan government said Friday that the number of states, which has become contentious with the opposition, should be resolved through a referendum vote. S. Sudan (...)

December 7, 2019 (JUBA) – A total of 27,145 students will sit this year’s South Sudanese secondary exams countrywide, an official disclosed. A classroom session at a school in South Sudan's (...)

December 7, 2019 (JUBA) – Unprecedented rains have caused flooding that has affected an estimated one million people in South Sudan, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) revealed. A (...)

December 7, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien told Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdock that his country is keen to remove Sudan from the State Sponsors of (...)

December 7, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Qatari Ministry of Defence announced on Thursday the conclusion of military exercises with the Sudanese army in Arkweit area of the Red Sea State. According to (...)

December 5, 2019 (WASHINGTON) - Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok called on the United States to put aside their concerns about the participation of the military component in the transitional (...)

December 5, 2019 (JUBA) – The Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMVM) has said the cantonment of forces in South Sudan remains far from complete and that (...)

December 5, 2019 (NEW YORK) – The United Nations and its partners have stepped up responses to devastating floods that affected over 900,000 people in South Sudan. A heavily flooded area in a (...)

December 5, 2019 (JUBA) – The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said is evacuated to Juba 29 people suffering from gunshot wounds due to inter-communal clashes in Western Lakes state (...)

KHARTOUM, December 5, 2019 - Six members of the Islamist militant group Boko Haram have been arrested on the border with Chad, the Sudanese military intelligence said on Thursday. Boko Haram’s (...)

December 4, 2019 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir on Wednesday bid farewell to three newly designated ambassadors at State House in the country’s capital, Juba. South Sudan persident (...)

December 4, 2019 (JUBA) – The parties signatory to the revitalized peace agreement have failed to agree on the numbers of states South Sudan should have, mediators said. South Africa's special (...)

December 4, 2019 (JUBA) -The UN mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said Tuesday that it is sending 75 Nepalese peacekeepers to Western Lakes State to end a recent outbreak of violence. David Shearer (...)

