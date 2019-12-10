  • Archives
  • photos
  • videos
  • signin
  • by country
  • by region
  • arabic
  • rss
 
  • home
  • news
  • comments
  • reports
  • press
  • documents
  • maps
 
 

U.S. sanctions five over death of South Sudanese activists

December 11, 2019 (WASHINGTON) – The United States Department of the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has imposed sanctions on five South Sudanese officials, it says, were responsible for the abductions and likely murders of two (...)

Sudan’s transitional govt will not let down those who want peace: official

December 10, 2019 (JUBA) - The head of the transitional government negotiating delegation Tuesday stressed their commitment to achieving peace and adding they would not disappoint those looking for an agreement that addresses the root causes of (...)

SPLM/A-IO condemns attacks in Adar State, urges ceasefire

December, 9, 2019 (KHARTOUM) – South Sudan’s armed opposition movement (SPLM/A-IO) has condemned in the “strongest” terms recent attacks allegedly carried out by the South Sudanese Peoples Defense Forces (SSPDF) in territories under its control in (...)

LATEST NEWS


bullet Wednesday 11 December 2019
line

Sudan prosecutor interrogates al-Bashir over 30 June coup

December 10, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The country's chief prosecutor on Tuesday summoned the ousted President Omer al-Bashir, to investigate a complaint against the perpetrators of the June 30, 1989 (...)

Sudan’s transitional govt will not let down those who want peace: official

December 10, 2019 (JUBA) - The head of the transitional government negotiating delegation Tuesday stressed their commitment to achieving peace and adding they would not disappoint those looking (...)

U.S. sanctions five over death of South Sudanese activists

December 11, 2019 (WASHINGTON) – The United States Department of the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has imposed sanctions on five South Sudanese officials, it says, were (...)

Latjor state governor appoints ministers, advisors

December 10, 2019 (JUBA) – The Governor of Latjor State, Gen. Gathoth Gatkuoth Hothnyang has appointed new ministers, state advisers and county commissioners. Latjor State The governor, in the (...)

bullet Tuesday 10 December 2019
line

Sudan’s SPA identifies 20 missing protesters after 3-June brutal attack

December 9, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) Monday said they found that 20 protesters are missing after the bloody attack on the peaceful sit-in on June 3. The SPA (...)

UNMISS says concerned about clashes in South Sudan

December 9, 2019 (JUBA) – The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has expressed concerns over the recent clashes in the country, days after it deployed peacekeepers to end violence in (...)

Religious leaders in Uganda pray for S. Sudanese refugees

December 9, 2019 (LAMWO) - Religious leaders from Acholi Religious Leader’s Peace Initiative (ARLPI) and South Sudan Council of Churches (SSCC) held prayers for refugees in Uganda on Tuesday. (...)

SPLM/A-IO condemns attacks in Adar State, urges ceasefire

December, 9, 2019 (KHARTOUM) – South Sudan’s armed opposition movement (SPLM/A-IO) has condemned in the “strongest” terms recent attacks allegedly carried out by the South Sudanese Peoples Defense (...)

Sudan inflation rate jumps to 60 pct in November

December 9, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan's inflation rate for last November increased by 60.67%, compared to 57.70% in October, according to a statement issued by a government agency on Monday. A (...)

bullet Monday 9 December 2019
line

Sudan has reduced its forces in Yemen to 5,000

December 8, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok announced on Sunday that Khartoum has drawn down its soldiers in Yemen from 15,000 to 5,000 soldiers. Sudan Prime Minister (...)

S. Sudan’s national legislative assembly speaker resigns

December 8, 2019 (JUBA) – The speaker of South Sudan’s Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA), Anthony Lino Makana has tendered in his resignation. Lino Makana reacts to his nomination (...)

SPLM-N al-Hilu says ready for peace negotiations

December 9, 2019 (JUBA) - The SPLM-North led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu said ready to resume peace talks with the Sudanese government in Juba on Tuesday. Unlike the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) (...)

Arman meets al-Burhan in Khartoum as Minnawi arrives in Juba ahead of peace talks

December 9, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - SPLM-N Agar delegation held a meeting held in Khartoum with the head of the Sovereign Council to discuss preparation for peace negotiations, while Minawi arrived in (...)

Egyptian company wins $45m solar contract in South Sudan

December 8, 2019 (JUBA) – An Egyptian manufacturing company has won a $45 million hybrid solar PV park contract in South Sudan. A solar power plant Elsewedy Electric reportedly inked the (...)

Compensations are the only remaining issue before to remove Sudan from US terror list

December 8, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok said on Sunday that compensation for victims of terror attacks is the only outstanding issue in the ongoing negotiations with (...)

South Sudan unveils new animal disease diagnostic lab

December 8, 2019 (JUBA) The government of South Sudan has officially unveiled the first animal disease central diagnostic laboratory to identify common tropical diseases affecting livestock. A (...)

bullet Sunday 8 December 2019
line

Mahdi calls to speed up appointment of civilian governors in Sudan

December 7, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sadiq al-Mahdi, leader of the National Umma Party (NUP) announced his support for the speedy appointment of qualified civilian governors and called on the armed (...)

S. Sudan proposes referendum to solve states impasse

December 7, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan government said Friday that the number of states, which has become contentious with the opposition, should be resolved through a referendum vote. S. Sudan (...)

27,145 students to sit secondary school exams in S. Sudan

December 7, 2019 (JUBA) – A total of 27,145 students will sit this year’s South Sudanese secondary exams countrywide, an official disclosed. A classroom session at a school in South Sudan's (...)

Flooding causes extreme destruction in South Sudan: IOM

December 7, 2019 (JUBA) – Unprecedented rains have caused flooding that has affected an estimated one million people in South Sudan, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) revealed. A (...)

U.S. is keen to remove Sudan from terror list as soon as possible: O’Brien

December 7, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien told Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdock that his country is keen to remove Sudan from the State Sponsors of (...)

Sudan, Qatar conduct joint military exercices

December 7, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Qatari Ministry of Defence announced on Thursday the conclusion of military exercises with the Sudanese army in Arkweit area of the Red Sea State. According to (...)

bullet Friday 6 December 2019
line

Military participation should not obstruct Sudan’s removal from U.S. terror list: Hamdok

December 5, 2019 (WASHINGTON) - Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok called on the United States to put aside their concerns about the participation of the military component in the transitional (...)

Cantonment of S. Sudan forces far from completion: monitors

December 5, 2019 (JUBA) – The Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMVM) has said the cantonment of forces in South Sudan remains far from complete and that (...)

UN, partners step up responses to floods in S. Sudan

December 5, 2019 (NEW YORK) – The United Nations and its partners have stepped up responses to devastating floods that affected over 900,000 people in South Sudan. A heavily flooded area in a (...)

Aid agency evacuates dozens wounded in W. Lakes state

December 5, 2019 (JUBA) – The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said is evacuated to Juba 29 people suffering from gunshot wounds due to inter-communal clashes in Western Lakes state (...)

Sudan arrests six Boko Haram militants: military spokesman

KHARTOUM, December 5, 2019 - Six members of the Islamist militant group Boko Haram have been arrested on the border with Chad, the Sudanese military intelligence said on Thursday. Boko Haram’s (...)

bullet Thursday 5 December 2019
line

S. Sudan president bids farewell to new ambassadors

December 4, 2019 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir on Wednesday bid farewell to three newly designated ambassadors at State House in the country’s capital, Juba. South Sudan persident (...)

South Sudanese parties fail to agree on the number of states

December 4, 2019 (JUBA) – The parties signatory to the revitalized peace agreement have failed to agree on the numbers of states South Sudan should have, mediators said. South Africa's special (...)

UN deploys peacekeepers to end violence in S. Sudan

December 4, 2019 (JUBA) -The UN mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said Tuesday that it is sending 75 Nepalese peacekeepers to Western Lakes State to end a recent outbreak of violence. David Shearer (...)




GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Security Arrangements in Sudan: Achilles heels of peace and democratic transformation 2019-12-10 05:47:59 By Elwathig Kameir This article is intended to act as an eye-opener for all the Sudanese political forces. It aims to shed light on the huge challenges that will be faced by the December (...)

Egypt final push to secure zero-sum water-share agreement 2019-12-09 14:11:32 By Ermias Hailu After Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories by the end of the second world war, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Egyptian Pan- (...)

Defending kleptocrat is like defending devils before God 2019-12-09 12:34:30 By Zechariah Makuach Maror On Friday 6. Dec. 2019 the Dawn newspaper published an article in it Vol.4 Issue 1111 written by a clumsy writer called Peter Wek Ayom Wek titled "response to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.