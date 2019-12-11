Latjor state governor appoints ministers, advisors

December 10, 2019 (JUBA) – The Governor of Latjor State, Gen. Gathoth Gatkuoth Hothnyang has appointed new ministers, state advisers and county commissioners.
The governor, in the decree issued on December 6, appointed 11 state ministers and six advisers.
“In exercise of powers conferred upon me under Article 165 (2) of the Transitional Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan and in consultation with the Deputy Governor of Latjor State, Hon. Nyanuer William Nyuon Bany, I Gen. Gathoth Gatkouth Hothnyang, Governor of Latjor State, do hereby issue this Gubernatorial Decree No. 004/2019 for the appointment of state advisors, state ministers and county commissioners for the Government of Latjor State with effect from December 6th 2019,” partly reads the decree extended to Sudan Tribune.
The ministers appointed are Peter Hoth Tuach (Local Government), Gatkuoth Bim Nyoak (Information), Obal Bichiok Reat (Education), Martha Nyaluak Gony Kailech (Gender and Social Welfare), Simon Muoch Jundit (Finance) and Jinub Boum (Physical Infrastructure). Others include, Daniel Deng Mayen (Agriculture), Koang Ruot Jany (Rural Development), Chankuoth Ruon Jal (Health), Bol Chuol Kang (Labour and Public Service) and Otong Koang Tuong (Youth and Sports).
The state advisors are Dak Lual Dech (Political Affairs), Daniel Keach Puoch (Economics), Charles Lam Chol (Security), Gloria Peter Lam (Gender), John Wiyual Dang Banygai (Peace and Reconcialition) and Adam Obang (Rural Development).
The governor, in a separate decree, also appointed nine county commissioners.
One of South Sudan’s new states, Latjor is located in the Greater Upper Nile region and borders Eastern Nile to the north, Eastern Bieh to the south and Ethiopia to the east.
(ST)
