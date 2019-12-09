Sudan has reduced its forces in Yemen to 5,000

December 8, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok announced on Sunday that Khartoum has drawn down its soldiers in Yemen from 15,000 to 5,000 soldiers.
- Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok speaks during joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Khartoum on 5 Sept 2019 (Reuters Photo)
In 2015, Sudan had dispatched thousands of ground troops and several fighter jets fighting in Yemen as part of the Saudi-led coalition to fight Iran-backed Houthi rebels.
Speaking to the media after his return from Washington on Sunday, Hamdok reiterated that there is no military solution for the conflict in Yemen.
"We are keen to support our brothers and sisters in Yemen and bring them our experience in Sudan that there must be a negotiated solution," he said.
“Regarding the withdrawal of forces, the number of troops had reached 15,000 soldiers and now it has drawn down to 5000," he further disclosed.
He stressed that Sudanese officials had previously mentioned that the number of soldiers has been reduced but they didn’t speak about troops withdrawal.
Last October, a member of the Sovereign Council and General Commander of the Rapid Support Forces Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (Hemetti) told a joint meeting held with the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) that the army had withdrawn 10,000 troops from Yemen.
(ST)
