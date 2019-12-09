 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 9 December 2019

Egyptian company wins $45m solar contract in South Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 8, 2019 (JUBA) – An Egyptian manufacturing company has won a $45 million hybrid solar PV park contract in South Sudan.

JPEG - 14.6 kb
A solar power plant

Elsewedy Electric reportedly inked the agreement with the Ministry of Energy and Dams of South Sudan in the capital, Juba last week.

The deal will see the construction of a hybrid solar photovoltaic project with a battery storage system near Nesitu, 23km from Juba.

The project will occupy some 250,000sqm, featuring a 20MW-peak solar photovoltaic park, a 35MW-hour battery storage system, and an in-house training centre to serve Jubek State and the region.

The project, officials said, will start producing energy next year.

“It is a privilege being selected by the esteemed government of the Republic of South Sudan to deliver this project, which shall be one of the largest battery storage solar photovoltaic projects in Africa,” noted Ahmed El Sewedy, President and CEO of El Sewedy Electric.

“The support of the AFREXIMBANK was significant to conclude this contract which will help South Sudan to tap its incredible renewable resource potential and deliver significant economic, social and environmental value,” he added.

According to a statement Sudan Tribune obtained, the project’s estimated annual supply of 29,000,000kWh of clean energy will power more than 58,000 South Sudanese households, while avoiding more than 12,000 tons of carbon dioxide gas each year.

The project will reportedly contribute significantly to the region’s electrification.

“We realised that reliable power and water supply is the key to developing economies, and we will deploy all our global resources in ensuring South Sudan and its people to unlock their full potential; same as we will do in all countries we operate in,” stressed El Sewedy.

Founded in 1938 by the El Sewedy family, the Cairo-based company manufactures and sells integrated energy products and services.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


What if Dr. John Garang were alive today? 2019-12-05 08:21:57 By Nhial T. Tutlam Let’s imagine that on the fateful day of July 30, 2005 the helicopter carrying Dr. John Garang from Uganda back to his base in Southern Sudan arrived safely. Let’s further (...)

The cries of South Sudanese women in Australia 2019-12-04 07:13:57 Biong Deng Biong Amidst Melbourne’s African youth crime saga and its associated political chaos, a quiet cohort watch events unfold, weary and grim-faced. They are the struggling mothers of the (...)

South Sudan’s Security Arrangements: flawed rhetoric vs real practice 2019-12-02 06:41:06 By Steve Paterno Some compatriot South Sudanese wrote on his Facebook status, jokingly by urging people to flock to cantonment sites in big number to fulfil the required 83,0000, a threshold the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.