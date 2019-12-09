 
 
 
December 8, 2019 (JUBA) – The speaker of South Sudan’s Transitional National Legislative Assembly, Anthony Lino Makana has resigned.

JPEG - 39.6 kb
Lino Makana reacts to his nomination to be the parliament speaker at SPLM Cancus meeting in Juba on July 27, 2016 (ST Photo)

Makana tendered in his resignation during a ruling party (SPLM) caucus meeting chaired by President Salva Kiir on Sunday in Juba.

He has been under intense pressure from lawmakers, who accused him of allegedly mismanaging the national assembly, to resign.

The embattled speaker was, among other accusations, faulted for failing to present the Auditor General’s reports to the assembly.

Meanwhile, President Kiir applauded Makana’s move to resign instead of allowing to be impeached by the country’s lawmakers.

The South Sudanese, according to the Presidential Press Unit (PPU), urged the incoming speaker to consider retaining the two deputy speakers should they be exonerated from what led to Makana’s exit.

“Otherwise, they would then be asked to also submit their resignation,” he told the SPLM caucus.

Makana, who represents Yambio County, became speaker in July 2016 replacing Mangok Rundial.

(ST)

  • 9 December 07:04, by Mayendit

    The former Speaker must acknowledge his own mistaken before jumping up to threaten your colleagues in the National Legislative assembly. Your colleagues have found a lot of things that were not supposed to happened. Those charges are mismanaged of national assembly. 2 failed to table auditor for general report.

    repondre message

  • 9 December 07:20, by Mayendit

    Continue:
    The former Speaker also was been caught up carrying his food ration which he received from China aid meanwhile, the public were not only ashamed to see the third powerful man putting food ration on his head but also it is unusual in any world to see Speaker of national legislators carrying food by himself and indeed, I was stunning when I saw him. I think you brought shameful to South Su

    repondre message

  • 9 December 07:35, by Mayendit

    Continue:
    I don’t know how Anthony Lino Makana carrying his own food ration on his head when many people were following him?. The naam naam people don’t care on how others people seeing them specifically, when it come to something related to the food issued. A husband can tell his wife why my food is too small? The Nuers people called Naam Naam people and Monyjang called them Dor people. Is that n

    repondre message

  • 9 December 07:51, by Mayendit

    Jubaone and many others of Equatoria hatreds on others. Those Equatorians discriminatory always saying, the Dinkas and Nuers have left their homes because of food. Now they have to see former Speaker Anthony Lino Makana carrying his own food ration on his head. Interesting and above all, we are getting a shameful to the world wide because his action. So his colleagues should have shown him a pictu

    repondre message

Comment on this article



