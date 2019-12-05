 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 5 December 2019

UN deploys peacekeepers to end violence in S. Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 4, 2019 (JUBA) -The UN mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said Tuesday that it is sending 75 Nepalese peacekeepers to Western Lakes State to end a recent outbreak of violence.

JPEG - 96.8 kb
David Shearer (UN photo)

The decision, the UNMISS said, followed reports that about 80 people died and over 100 were injured in clashes between the Gak and Manuer communities in the state.

Peacekeepers and their equipment were flown into the region because roads have been destroyed by heavy rains.

“This fighting must stop,” said UNMISS chief David Shearer.

“We are urging the communities involved and their leaders to put an end to the violence and come together in reconciliation and peace for the good of their people,” he added.

According to UNMISS, the violence that devastated South Sudan since the country’s civil war broke out in December 2013, claiming nearly 400,000 lives, has subsided.

“Inter-communal clashes continue to result in the killing and injuring of civilians, cattle raiding and the looting of property,” stressed Shearer.

In addition to the peacekeeping troops, UNMISS said it is coordinating mediation talks in the affected communities.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


What if Dr. John Garang were alive today? 2019-12-05 08:21:57 By Nhial T. Tutlam Let’s imagine that on the fateful day of July 30, 2005 the helicopter carrying Dr. John Garang from Uganda back to his base in Southern Sudan arrived safely. Let’s further (...)

The cries of South Sudanese women in Australia 2019-12-04 07:13:57 Biong Deng Biong Amidst Melbourne’s African youth crime saga and its associated political chaos, a quiet cohort watch events unfold, weary and grim-faced. They are the struggling mothers of the (...)

South Sudan’s Security Arrangements: flawed rhetoric vs real practice 2019-12-02 06:41:06 By Steve Paterno Some compatriot South Sudanese wrote on his Facebook status, jokingly by urging people to flock to cantonment sites in big number to fulfil the required 83,0000, a threshold the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.