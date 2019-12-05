 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 5 December 2019

South Sudanese parties fail to agree on the number of states

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 4, 2019 (JUBA) – The parties signatory to the revitalized peace agreement have failed to agree on the numbers of states South Sudan should have, mediators said.

JPEG - 22.5 kb
South Africa’s special envoy to South Sudan, David Mabuza (SABC)

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday after a two-day meeting of the parties in Juba, South Africa’s special envoy to South Sudan, David Mabuza said the parties are considering two options on the number of states.

“We are going to finalize the issue of the states and boundaries in the next 10 days,” he said.

The meeting of the parties was attended by Mabuza and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) special envoy to South Sudan, Ambassador Ismail Wais.

Lam Akol, a member of South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) said they needed a win-win situation after the parties failed reach a compromise on number of states.

“We are likely to see between 10 and 32 states after what transpired during the meeting of the parties,” he remarked.

On his part, South Sudan’s cabinet affairs minister, Martin Elia Lomoru urged the parties to the peace accord to ensure they agree on the number of states and boundaries.

Early last month, President Salva Kiir and the country’s opposition leader Riek Machar agreed to delay key benchmarks in the peace agreement by 100 days.

The delay in forming a national unity government on November 12 came after Machar’s group raised concerns that the country’s security arrangements are still incomplete.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter dismissed.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 5 December 07:35, by South South

    32 states will win because majority of people in South Sudan want that. 10 states is a historty and we must forget about it. What is important here is not number of states, what is important is to have very good understanding of states boundaries, 32 states is win-win Lam Akol. Peace in our country.

    repondre message

    • 5 December 07:42, by Malakal county Simon

      10 States is the win-win situation and should be accept by both parties.... South South/Bone-head, Majority want 32?? when was they been consulted?? Why are they fighting in greater Lake region??

      repondre message

      • 5 December 07:48, by South South

        Malakal County Simon,

        You are very stupid Nuer. Did Bashir consulted Nuers when he created 10 states? No, then why making stupid arguement with us Nuer. Bashir gave Nuers free Nyantits, then created his bogus 10 states. We are giving your uncles free Nyantits in Juba, so everything will be ok, 32 states is accepted by majority.

        repondre message

        • 5 December 09:39, by jubaone

          I strongly advocate for 32 states for now, but want 64 states for each ethnic group. Everybody must return to their ancestral lands as of 01.01.1956. PERIOD. Jienges will have no more business idling in Nimule cuz the Madis and Acholis are returning to their ancestral lands. The kiirminal can take away the remains of his deceased wife from Madiland. SS must breakup soon or later.

          repondre message

          • 5 December 09:46, by jubaone

            During kokora, we paid off all non-Equatorians to get back to their regions. This hasn´t changed our position till now. Yes, non-Equatorians can visit us, but not be allowed to settle anywhere unless given permit by local authorities. Their children will not be allowed to register freely in our Equatoria schools or taught by Equatorian teachers. Each state has its own budget.

            repondre message

            • 5 December 09:49, by jubaone

              We will make sure that all PoCs in Juba are closed and all IDPs repatriated to their regions. We cant have everybody hovering in Juba or Equatoria, while their states turn into feeding centers or grazing fields for cows. NO. Every SS must work in his/her place. This is federalism and bringing towns to the villages and not the other way round. That is why I want 32+ states.

              repondre message

              • 5 December 10:03, by The Rhino

                South South,

                Your foolish drunkard Kiir woke up one morning full of Whiskey and created those 32 Dinka states without even consulting the parliament.His move was illegal and a crime.Your worthless states was meant to instigate confusions and conflicts among communities in South Sudan.Bloated number of states is neither functional nor fundable,they’re too expensive,so forget about that!Without a..

                repondre message

                • 5 December 10:15, by The Rhino

                  South South,

                  ..clear number of states,you can’t form let alone run a government without a defined number of states.You Dinka incompetent savages always have a reverse logic of doing things.You lack rational thinking.That’s why you often end up in chaos, kleptocracy,grand thefts and anarchy.You fear transparency and intellectual competition,worthless!

                  repondre message

                  • 5 December 10:26, by jubaone

                    Rhino,
                    I see your point. We Equatorians must stop convincing anybody about the worthiness of SS as a country, it is a failed, hopeless country. We Equatorians must think of what we can do for ourselves. That is why since 2016, I have insisted on EQUATEXIT as the best solution. Even if we had 10 states now, it will be upon us Equatorians alone to fix this shit. We are NOT their babysitters.

                    repondre message

                  • 5 December 10:33, by jubaone

                    Rhino,
                    You may take a donkey to a water point, but cant force it to drink. We tried to civilize the jienges to learn to live with others, they just cant, even among themselves alone. LEAVE THEM to wallow in their own filth. They are simply holding us back. Equatoria would be like Rwanda now, if it were not for these lazy and foolish majority. Yes, Equatoria can. We dont need the rest, they us.

                    repondre message

                  • 5 December 10:33, by The Rhino

                    Jubaone,

                    Kiir created those bogus states so that there is always tensions and killings among communities in South Sudan,realities are on the ground.The damned bloodsucker wants to remain in power as long as South Sudanese are busy killing themselves.JCE used Kiir to create a state of anarchy favorable for them to loot resources,grab lands,murder etc. with impunity.Kiir’s gov’t is against peace!

                    repondre message

                    • 5 December 10:47, by The Rhino

                      Jubaone,

                      Excellent point.We want our own State of Equatoria!Its the best option for us Equatorians.We will work hard towards that.Dealing with Dinka savages is only a waste of time.For how long should this whole mess and shit continue in our lands?Damn it its time to think different and only for ourselves.Naive Equatorians who stand in our way will also get crucified.#State of Equatoria# NOW!

                      repondre message

        • 5 December 11:12, by Malakal county Simon

          South South/Bone-head

          Yes Albashir did consulted each and every one of us including your God-father Salva Kiir and that’s why we went a head and got our independent operating under smart 10 States which has a clear boundaries and does not cause war between our communities.... Why are you supporting a useless idea that’s caused killings amongs our Communities??

          repondre message

          • 5 December 11:19, by Malakal county Simon

            cont...

            I may be a stupid as you called me but I’m but way ahead of when it’s come to reasons to why are doing this and that because you’re just a foolish bone-head!! Ati did Albasher consulted you Nuer?? you’re a real idiot embarrassing other Dinkas!!

            repondre message

    • 5 December 09:35, by Gorjang Gany

      South Sudan.

      There is no room for 32 states because many South Sudanese neglect those useless states that had no budget, we only supported 10 states.

      Every body know your name why are you calling yourself South Sudan? And your real name is called Nhiar Kuen Amuok shame on you useless Dinka.

      repondre message

      • 5 December 09:43, by Gorjang Gany

        Continue

        You had been operated in your 32 states for almost 5 years and you are enjoying nothing, your people from greater Bar el Gazal are dying of starvation and inter- communal violent.

        What are you enjoying as Dinka who have created 32 states?

        repondre message

        • 5 December 09:52, by Gorjang Gany

          Continue

          It is written in the Bible that, if you are blaming the pool she/he blaming you too.

          It had become true that, Dinka people have a big heart in the world. As we see now they are the one looting the properties of the nation and still they are begging others people to give them somethings to eat.

          repondre message

        • 5 December 09:53, by jubaone

          Gornyang,
          That is exactly the reason why we should want 32+ states. Jienges can do anything in their areas, it doesnt bother us in Equatoria. It becomes our problem, when these drifters, freebooters and idlers come to rob, rape, kill and behave like savages in Equatoria. We dont want that. We Equatorians are civilized, hard working that is why all foreigners and investors are in Equatoria.

          repondre message

    • 5 December 11:14, by Khent

      What if we scrapped States altogether and just opted for 3 Regional Governments with a greater degree of Regional Autonomy? It would be significantly more sustainable and it would engender healthy competition between the Regions. I think the role (s) and responsibilities of County governments should be expanded and that Land Title should be left at this level.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


What if Dr. John Garang were alive today? 2019-12-05 08:21:57 By Nhial T. Tutlam Let’s imagine that on the fateful day of July 30, 2005 the helicopter carrying Dr. John Garang from Uganda back to his base in Southern Sudan arrived safely. Let’s further (...)

The cries of South Sudanese women in Australia 2019-12-04 07:13:57 Biong Deng Biong Amidst Melbourne’s African youth crime saga and its associated political chaos, a quiet cohort watch events unfold, weary and grim-faced. They are the struggling mothers of the (...)

South Sudan’s Security Arrangements: flawed rhetoric vs real practice 2019-12-02 06:41:06 By Steve Paterno Some compatriot South Sudanese wrote on his Facebook status, jokingly by urging people to flock to cantonment sites in big number to fulfil the required 83,0000, a threshold the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.