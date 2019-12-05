Sudanese-Chadian talks in N’Djamena on the issue of peace and cooperation

December 4, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - A delegation comprised of members from the Sudanese Sovereign Council today concluded their one day visit to N’Djamena for talks on bilateral relations and the Chadian role in the Sudan peace process.

Sudanese government delegation returns from N’Djamena on December 4, 2019 (SUNA)

According to a statement by the Sovereign Council, the delegation which was headed by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (Hemetti) also included Mohamed al- Faki and Mohamed Hassan Eltaishi, minister of trade Madani Abbas Madani and

Director of Military Intelligence Lieutenant General Gamal Abdel-Majeed.

The delegation held a meeting with Chadian President Idris Deby that discussed "the strategic relations between the two countries and the nature of the tasks in the transitional period to achieve peace."

According to the statement, Hemetti commended the role of Deby in hosting the 300,000 Sudanese refugees in eastern Chad.

Eltaishi stressed in a press statement the importance of the visit to activate the joint security measures in the border area to prevent crimes, smuggling and damage to the economies of both countries.

He said that the two sides "signed a joint statement in which they affirmed their common intention to enhance bilateral cooperation."

The two parties welcomed the development in the political process, stressing the necessity of achieving a wave of comprehensive and final peace and appealed to all rebels to engage in dialogue for the national interest.

They also underscored the importance of activating the role of the Chadian and Sudanese joint forces in securing borders and the movement of individuals and goods

With regard to commercial and economic exchange and transit trade through the Port of Sudan, the two sides stressed the need to revitalize trade in accordance with the agreements signed between the two countries.

On refugees, Chad and Sudan highlighted the importance of creating an appropriate environment for their reception for their voluntary and gradual return.

The statement said that Hemetti expressed his gratitude to Deby for the hospitality and enthusiasm for peace issues in Sudan and his keenness to support the peace process.

(ST)