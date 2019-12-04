December 33, 2019 (JUBA) – The United States embassy in Juba has condemned in the “strongest” terms and deplored the despicable attack on unarmed civilian employees of Relief International in Maban, South Sudan.
- Emergency humanitarian workers attend to children in Pibor, Jonglei, South Sudan, 2 February 2012 (ST)
The embassy, in a statement, expressed sympathy to the victims.
On Sunday, unknown armed men in uniform broke into the aid group’s compound in Bunj town and assaulted its staff.
The attackers reportedly robbed the staff of cash and other personal belongings.
Relief International, in a statement, described the attack as “senseless act of violence” and said it has relocated its workers.
On Monday, the United Nations strongly condemned Sunday’s attack on the humanitarian workers, calling for an immediate justice against all the perpetrators.
At least 115 aid workers, the UN says, have been killed since the start of South Sudan’s civil war in mid-December 2013.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
The cries of South Sudanese women in Australia 2019-12-04 07:13:57 Biong Deng Biong Amidst Melbourne’s African youth crime saga and its associated political chaos, a quiet cohort watch events unfold, weary and grim-faced. They are the struggling mothers of the (...)
South Sudan’s Security Arrangements: flawed rhetoric vs real practice 2019-12-02 06:41:06 By Steve Paterno Some compatriot South Sudanese wrote on his Facebook status, jokingly by urging people to flock to cantonment sites in big number to fulfil the required 83,0000, a threshold the (...)
Why has economic liberalization failed in Sudan? 2019-11-30 03:52:41 By: Alhadi A. Khalifa The regime of Omar Albashir in Sudan introduced economic liberalization in 1992, shortly after the free economies in the West triumphed and their model proved capable of (...)
MORE