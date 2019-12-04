December 33, 2019 (JUBA) – The United States embassy in Juba has condemned in the “strongest” terms and deplored the despicable attack on unarmed civilian employees of Relief International in Maban, South Sudan.

Emergency humanitarian workers attend to children in Pibor, Jonglei, South Sudan, 2 February 2012 (ST)

The embassy, in a statement, expressed sympathy to the victims.

On Sunday, unknown armed men in uniform broke into the aid group’s compound in Bunj town and assaulted its staff.

The attackers reportedly robbed the staff of cash and other personal belongings.

Relief International, in a statement, described the attack as “senseless act of violence” and said it has relocated its workers.

On Monday, the United Nations strongly condemned Sunday’s attack on the humanitarian workers, calling for an immediate justice against all the perpetrators.

At least 115 aid workers, the UN says, have been killed since the start of South Sudan’s civil war in mid-December 2013.

(ST)