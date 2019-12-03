 
 
 
Kiir’s office to unveil findings on The Sentry’s corruption report

December 2, 2019 (JUBA) – The office of South Sudan’s president will Thursday unveil findings into a probe it carried out after the US-based The Sentry released a report on corruption in September.

PNG - 256.5 kb
South Sudan’s presidential spokesperson, Ateny Wek Ateny (AFP)

The 64-page report titled, “The Taking of South Sudan” alleged that South Sudan President Salva Kiir and his family members own stakes in banks, foreign exchange bureaus, airlines, oil companies, logistics firms and private security companies among others, mainly through partnerships with investors from across the globe.

It was prepared by The Sentry, a non-profit investigative team founded by U.S actor George Clooney to monitor conflicts in Africa.

South Sudan’s presidency said it responded to the “allegations” by establishing an investigation team, which submitted its final report.

“The report is illuminating and indeed sets the records straight,” Ateny Wek Ateny, the spokesperson for the presidency revealed.

According to The Sentry, a Chinese-led multinational oil company provided direct support to a deadly militia operating in South Sudan.

“A multinational oil consortium in South Sudan controlled by China National Petroleum Corporation Dar Petroleum Operating Company — a multinational oil consortium led by China National Petroleum Corporation and Malaysia’s state-owned oil company, Petronas - provided material support to a pro-government militia that went on to commit atrocities, including burning of entire villages, targeting civilians and an attack on a U.N. protection-of-civilians site,” it noted.

The Sentry appealed to the US, European Union, Britain, Australia and Canada should investigate and if appropriate sanction individuals, entities and networks mentioned in the report.

It further urged the US to take action to prevent purchase of luxury real estate by South Sudanese elites and their international enablers.

South Sudan, where oil revenues make up nearly 98 percent of the budget, has been reeling under economic crisis due to civil war.

(ST)

  • 3 December 09:37, by DumoMakuachdit

    Ateny do you people contemplates that you are so smart than who?
    Please West knows everything that you are doing, keep your impractical mouth sealed.

    • 3 December 09:53, by Midit Mitot

      Dumomakuachdit,

      This parasitic man doesn,t report things well as patriotic citizen, he is always favoring the wrong does.

      But team limit is at the corridors.

    • 3 December 10:38, by Fathi

      I’m sure there is corruption in South Sudan. Afterall, it is new country and there are always opportunists trying to fill the power/financial vacuum in similar situations. As an American, I would take any report by the US with grain of salt. Look what they did to Bolivias president. The report to show rigged elections showed no proof.

      • 3 December 10:41, by Fathi

        Also, look at the report on Bashar Assad using chemical weapons against his people (even though he was winning). Two whistleblowers came out, and said the reports were faked after being pressured by the US government. The whistleblowers came out after the war was basically over...

        • 3 December 10:44, by Fathi

          Take everything you hear from the US with a grain of salt. The US is on the brink of a recession, and probably want to place a puppet that will allow you to be exploited.

  • 3 December 09:50, by Mayendit

    I strongly belief there’s a corruption network in South Sudan. The officials are making fake South Sudanese pounds in Kenya and then, they takes it to South Sudan to exchange for dollars. For example, Peter Kuol Majok Mabior Gok is faking SSP SSP in Kenya and Mawien Mawien Ngook in National security is doing same thing.

    • 3 December 10:41, by Malakal county Simon

      Mayendit

      A country with weak leadership and impunity on top, anything can happen....

Sudan Tribune

