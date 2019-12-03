 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 3 December 2019

We are in Khartoum to support Sudan’s transitional government: Arman

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

SPLM-N Agar deputy chairman Yasir Arman welcomed by the Movement supporters at the Khartoum airport on 2 Dec 2019 (ST photo)

December 2, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Yasir Aram the deputy chairman of the SPLM-N Agar Monday said they came to Khartoum to reaffirm their support for the transitional government and their readiness for a peace establishing a state based on equal citizenship.

Arman and his accompanying delegation arrived at Khartoum airport on Monday and were welcomed by Mohamed al-Faki, a member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and a number of Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) leaders already in Khartoum.

The delegation was also greeted by SPLM-N Agar supporters who gathered at the airport to receive them and celebrate their return to the country after being deported from the country last June.

Speaking in a press conference a Khartoum hosted by the official news agency SUNA, he reiterated their support for the civilian transitional government headed by Abdallah Hamdok and stressed their commitment to the partnership with other Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) to build a unified democratic Sudan.

"We came to preach peace as we have been able in Juba to create a new partnership with the Transitional Authority represented by the Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers".

"We stress the importance of continuing this partnership to achieve peace".

Also, the political leader stressed that the war will end only by recognizing equal citizenship without discrimination for all Sudanese and stopping discrimination against women.

"In a country like Sudan, it cannot rise to a new national project unless it recognizes citizenship without discrimination," he said.

He said that their visit to Khartoum a week before the resumption of talks in Juba aimed at preaching peace and pushing the country to move to a new stage before to stress the importance of joint action to preserve Sudan’s integrity.

He said the venue of the negotiations would be Juba "not only to make peace but to create a strategic relationship between the South and the North," pointing to the need to restoring the strategic relationship between Sudan and South Sudan, which will remain an independent state, he emphasized.

"We can establish a confederation that can be open to include other neighbouring countries," he said.

For his part, Ismail Jalab, the SPLM-N Agar Secretary-General, called on the other faction of the SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu to reunite the Movement and coordinate with them to achieve peace in the Two Areas and the rest of Sudan.

In the same trend, he called on the exiled holdout rebel leader Abed Wahid al-Nur to join the peace process in Juba, pointing that the process is open for all the parties.

"We need to work to end the war, return the displaced and refugees to their areas of origin," he said. He added that both are the most affected social segments by the war.

The peace talks will resume on 10 December.

The government negotiating delegation held a meeting on Monday to prepare for the talks.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 3 December 08:09, by Malakal county Simon

    Look like SPLM-N Agar is so desperate to be part of new Sudan Transitional government (STG)leaving out the rest of SRF armed group particularly, the Darfur armed Group.... Very interesting

    repondre message

    • 3 December 08:11, by Malakal county Simon

      http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article68623

      repondre message

    • 3 December 09:59, by Fathi

      Well, he said he came to preach about establishing lasting peace and his views on the direction Sudan should towards in the future. Secondly, the SRF is part of the FFC, the body that decides who the governors and members of parliament will be. The SRF are guaranteed representation in the Transitional government.

      repondre message

  • 3 December 09:27, by Mayendit

    Deputy Chairman of SPLM and SPLA N, Yasir Arman rushing in to Khartoum before the process need to be done. The SRF army groups complained about why the delegation rushing in to Khartoum before the process and they blame chief mediation Mr. TTut Kew Gatluak for mishandling the process. Well, I would like to tell our brothers and sisters from Darfur to be careful Arab is Arabs that is all. Yasir Arm

    repondre message

  • 3 December 09:37, by Mayendit

    Continue: Yasir Arman seem to be fighting for personal gained. When the peace agreement was set in Ethiopia then, he denied the demand made by the people of Nubian Mountain and Blue Nile respectively. He did ignored suffering of Nubian Mountain and Blue Nile likewise, he rushed in while, Darfur groups not aware.

    repondre message

  • 3 December 09:50, by Fathi

    This was good for public relations. Freedom fighters finally coming home. I appreciate this gesture. Hopefully Hamdok takes 2 steps forward in return. He placed himself at risk by coming to preach on how to bring to our country together and establish lasting peace.

    repondre message

    • 3 December 10:04, by Fathi

      I always hear him speak about recognizing citizenship without discrimination. I would like to hear more about action steps, we as society, should take in providing an environment that leads to that. Also, what does he think the government should do in order to achieve that?

      repondre message

      • 3 December 10:08, by Fathi

        Also, how can we measure the level of discrimination in our society? Public surveys? Amount of representation in government? Economic opportunity & financial status by state or ethnic background? Religious tolerance?

        repondre message

        • 3 December 10:14, by Fathi

          I personally believe that a system of governance similar to the US Congress, specifically house & senate, would work best in regard to balancing power between state and central government, while also providing adequate representation for the minority.

          repondre message

          • 3 December 10:43, by Mayendit

            Fathi.there is no campersion between Arabs government system and the modernization society like US and more others. Arab government system loved to attached on Islamic rules in centuries and I don’t think the Sudan government is going to change widely on religion issued. We South Sudanese have been suffering most under Islamic laws and we accepted separation because of that. Let’s see how much cha

            repondre message

  • 3 December 10:15, by Kenyang ll

    For long time since 1988, Sudan has never been this hopeful. Yasir Arman is articulate world class politician. His future participation in Sudanese affairs will genuine peace and restore Sudan position internationally.

    repondre message

    • 3 December 10:32, by Fathi

      Probably since independence from Britain. I’m really hopeful that this new generation is the one that can transform Sudan for the better. I hope that Mr. Arman makes an effort to target the youth.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan’s Security Arrangements: flawed rhetoric vs real practice 2019-12-02 06:41:06 By Steve Paterno Some compatriot South Sudanese wrote on his Facebook status, jokingly by urging people to flock to cantonment sites in big number to fulfil the required 83,0000, a threshold the (...)

Why has economic liberalization failed in Sudan? 2019-11-30 03:52:41 By: Alhadi A. Khalifa The regime of Omar Albashir in Sudan introduced economic liberalization in 1992, shortly after the free economies in the West triumphed and their model proved capable of (...)

Advice to international community on South Sudan peace 2019-11-28 17:54:11 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi On Monday, the Department of State announced calling back U.S. Ambassador to South Sudan Thomas Hushek “for consultations” related to the recent failure of parties to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.