14 killed, nine wounded in Tonj state clashes: official

December 1, 2019 (TONJ) – At least 14 people were killed and nine others wounded in clashes between South Sudan army (SSDPF) and armed men in Tonj state on Friday, an official said.

PNG - 24.9 kb
Map of South Sudan showing Warrap state in red

The clashes reportedly occurred in Nabagok county.

Tonj state information minister, Wol William said 12 soldiers and two civilians were killed in the clashes.

“At least four other civilians and five members of the SSPDF sustained gunshot wounds in the incident,” said Wol.

“An investigation into what caused the violent clashes is still ongoing,” he added.

The minister said the situation has remained calm following the heavy deployment of uniformed personnel in the area.

(ST)

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

