Dozens killed in Western Lakes state communal clashes

November 30, 2019 (JUBA) - 16 people were killed and dozens injured in communal fighting people that occurred in Rumbek North County of Western Lakes State on Tuesday, an official said.
The state information minister, Benjamin Laat said the death of a trader allegedly killed by members of a neighboring community sparked off clashes.
The trader, identified as Majur Manguak was attacked and killed while on his way from Rumbek town to Rumbek North.
The motive of the killing, Laat said, remains unknown.
He, however, said calm had returned to the area after the state government deployed security officers to prevent further clashes.
Since South Sudan’s independence, cattle raids and revenge attacks have claimed several lives.
(ST)
