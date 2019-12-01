 
 
 
SSOMA lauds U.S plans to re-evaluate relations with S. Sudan

November 30, 2019 (NAIROBI) – South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOMA) has welcomed the recent calls by the United States to re-evaluate its relations with South Sudan.

JPEG - 20.3 kb
President Donald Trump (Photo Getty Images/Tom Pennington)

The call came after South Sudan’s failed to form a Transitional Government of National Unity by the November 12, 2019 deadline.

The US also questioned the suitability of President Salva Kiir and the armed opposition leader Riek Machar to lead a country, where a civil war has displaced millions of people.

SSOMA, in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, appreciates the US’s position of standing with the suffering people of South Sudan in pursuit of peace in the country.

“SSOMA particularly applauds the United States’ wish to work in partnership with the region to establish a new paradigm to achieve peace and a successful political transition in South Sudan,” partly reads the statement.

The opposition alliance said it is committed to reaching a sustainable peace in South Sudan and stands ready to engage all political stakeholders and friends of South Sudan in the quest for a just and sustainable peace in the country.

“SSOMA has always been consistent that lasting peace in South Sudan can only be achieved once the fundamental the root causes of the conflict are addressed in negotiations that are inclusive of all stakeholders in the country driven by the interest of suffering masses,” it further noted.

SSOMA was formed at The Hague on August 30, 2019 in response to the “violation” of the full implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan by President Salva Kiir’s government.

The alliance comprises of The Real Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (R-SPLM), National Salvation Front (NAS). South Sudan United Front (SSUF) and the United Democratic Revolutionary Movement/Army (UNDRM/A).

(ST)

