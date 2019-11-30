SPLM-N’s Arman returns to Sudanese capital on Monday

November 30, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Yasir Arman, Deputy Chairman of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar) will return to Khartoum on Monday 4 December, a week ahead of the resumption of the peace talks in Juba.

Arman waves the V for victory during a visit to the site protest on Monday evening 27 May 2019 (ST Photo)

Arman told Sudan Tribune that his visit to Khartoum ahead of the peace talks comes to express their support for the ongoing transitional process in Khartoum and to show their commitment for a lasting peace addressing the root causes of the Sudanese crisis.

He also praised the recent laws on the ban of the activities of the former ruling National Congress Party (NCP) of Omer al-Bashir and the abolition of the Public Order Act.

These are the rightful measures that Sudanese were expecting long-time ago and reflects their demand for freedom. Now, we are ready to join hands with the government and our FFC partners to achieve Peace and to move together to ensure Justice in the country, Arman said alluding to the slogans of the Sudanese revolution "Freedom, Peace and Justice".

Arman had arrived in Khartoum for the first time after the revolution on 26 May, but he was deported to Juba on 9 June after hi detention together with the SPLM- Agar Secretary-General Ismail Jalab and the then Movement’s spokesman Mubarak Ardol.

In a recent opinion paper, he wrote on Thursday Arman pointed to the need We need for a new national project that completes the revolution.

"Some elements of the revolution continue to be absent, and there must be a joint action between all forces of the revolution,"

He further stressed that the differences between the Forces for Freedom and Change and the armed groups of Sudanese Revolutionary Forces (SRF) "is harmful to the future of the revolution and Sudan and needs to be addressed".

"We need a genuine partnership between the pillars of the transitional government: the Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers (...) a possible and necessary partnership".

The relationship between the FFC, SRF and the armed struggle forces must be corrected to build a new Sudan, he emphasized.

In a related development, the Sudan Liberation Movement Transitional Council announced the arrival in Khartoum of a delegation headed by Mohamed Baraka to brief the IDPs on the progress achieved in the peace talks and to hold consultations with their representatives.

