South Sudan army general dismissed over treason charges

November 28, 2019 (JUBA) – A senior South Sudan general has been dismissed from the army, his ranks stripped and he was ordered to go home after the court martial found him guilty of treason.

South Sudan army general Stephen Buay (Eye Radio photo)

General Stephen Buay’s dismissal from the army followed a directive which the office of president announced on Monday.

“H.E the President has confirmed the verdict of the GCM [General Court Martial] in totality and he has further directed that the convict should be released forthwith,” Majok Mading Majok, the head of legal administration the president’s office wrote in a November 14 letter seen by Eye Radio.

Buay, a former commander of the 5th infantry division, was arrested last year during clashes with government troops in Mayom County.

In April, the military court martial labelled treason charges against him, although he pleaded not guilty to all accusations. He was in August found guilty and sentenced to one year in jail.

Buay was also stripped of his military ranks and dismissed him from the army.

Meanwhile, Anyang Ngong, the lawyer who represented General Buay in court has said he would appeal the court martial’s decision. The appeal, he said, would be filed within two weeks.

  • 29 November 06:52, by Mayendit

    General Stephen Buay Rolanyang Is absolutely guilty because he refused to come to Bilpam HQ when he was asked. He took 150 bodyguards to Mayom county without permission from Bilpam HQ and chief of staff general in charge SPLA. In Mayom county, he refused to cooperated with general Puljang Mathew who was in charge of the SPLA Northern Liech State. 4 soldiers on both sides dies because of his action

    repondre message

    • 29 November 07:20, by Malakal county Simon

      Myayernty/slave

      Do you even know why he was called to come to Bilpam in first place??

      repondre message

      • 29 November 07:34, by Mayendit

        Malakal county Simon.
        He was been assigned in Bilpam HQ and if there’s another change in military leadership perhaps, he will come back and listen to the order unfortunately, he refused and took 150 bodyguards to Mayom county without permission from Bilpam HQ and chief of staff general. The word military is not like a civilians liberty but it’s the department of order and this is why he was told

        repondre message

  • 29 November 06:56, by Joyuma John

    south Sudan law is always double standard, look the way they are mistreating Stephen Buay while they freed thieves like mayen wol who have stolen trillions of dollars on behave of his masters and he was restated in very a key position in order to snip more, history will never forgive you guys.

    repondre message

    • 29 November 07:12, by Malakal county Simon

      After years and years fighting on behave of tribal government of Salva Kiir, he end-up being humiliated like this?? whatsoever, i have no sympathy with Nuer-wew and more humiliations are also coming too until you guys realise regardless of your loyalty to the country, the tribal government will still look at you as a Nuer and not as a South Sudanese!!

      repondre message

    • 29 November 07:21, by Mayendit

      Joyuma John.
      Don’t just jumping in without knowing what happened on that case. 4 soldiers were killed and 47 others were wounded in Mayom county and he was the one who took 150 bodyguards from WAU in Division 5 and he went to rural areas of Mayom county but when he was asked to come to Bilpam HQ then, he refused. His actions as he was a general have let innocent people died for no reason than cre

      repondre message

      • 29 November 08:07, by Joyuma John

        Mayendit,
        I do not support any idea that compromising with breaking of any law, the fact is that, there are people who are killing innocent civilians such as Akol Koor kuc in the name of national security and the law is silent, mayen wol had also embezzled trillions of dollars and he was promoted to a position of undersecretary in a key ministry, some people have done a lot of damage then Buay.

        repondre message

    • 29 November 08:15, by Kenyang ll

      Joyuma John,
      You’re absolutely right, Kangaroo court. Salva Kiir and circles manufactured this war and loot millions of dollars to the tune millions much is kept in offces. In addition to Riek Machar, true justice/sanction should start with Salva Kiir. What country is the president allowed to keep country’s millions of cash at home/office, Sudan of National Islamic Front, aka the NiF. Now Al Bashi

      repondre message

      • 29 November 08:22, by Kenyang ll

        .... is facing music in Kobar, thanks to brave Sudanese revolution.

        repondre message

  • 29 November 07:08, by Mayendit

    Stephen Buay Rolanyang Is eventually should not be released in the first place. Rolanyang Is absolutely guilty by all accounts and he must remain in jail for 20 years so that, the rest of the generals will learn from him. What happened if released to go back home? Apparently, he will create rebels and fight against government and innocent civilians and innocent military will died for his greedy l

    repondre message

    • 29 November 07:20, by Gorjang Gany

      Let him see the goodness of his ally because he betrayed Nuer in 2013 by resting junior officers in Renk.

      repondre message

      • 29 November 07:23, by Gorjang Gany

        Let him see the goodness of his ally because he betrayed Nuer in 2013 by arresting junior officers in Renk.

        repondre message

  • 29 November 09:48, by Eastern Region

    That is the outcome when you are loyal to the family government-led by kirrism the Gograil cheif. without Gen. Buay Northern Upper Nile region must be fully controlled by I.O forces 2014 and 2015. Now taste the sweet of your deeds Gen. This is a Mon- Government.

    repondre message

