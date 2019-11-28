Holdout group calls for new political agreement before to join Sudan peace process

November 28, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW) rejected the transitional authority in Sudan and called for a new political agreement between the components of the Sudanese revolution.

SLM-AW fighters on guard during a visit by UNAMID chief Ibrahim Gambari to Fanga Suk village, in East Jebel Marra, West Darfur, on 18 March 2011 (Photo: Reuters)

The holdout groups which is not part of the ongoing peace process in Juba made its demand during a meeting with the peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID) in Manabu farming area in Central Jebel Marra on 26 November.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the SLM-AW Spokesman Mohamed al-Nayer said a delegation of local commanders met with the commander of UNAMID forces in Golo Gilberto Aquino Ramirez to discuss the humanitarian and security situation and ways to achieve peace.

According to al-Nayer, the SLM-AW commanders reiterated the Movement’s rejection of the peace process in Juba pointing that the ongoing process aims to legitimize the bilateral agreement between the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and the military council struck last August.

“The bilateral agreement between the Forces for Freedom and Change and the Transitional Military Council does not lead to consensus and cannot serve as a basis for addressing the root causes of the crisis, because of its nature of hegemony and exclusion of the components of the real revolution”.

“Unless there is a real agreement between all components of the revolution, followed by an agreement on a constitutional declaration and a new transitional government it cannot be possible to cross into the future and the political, economic and security situation will worsen more than before,” he stressed.

The SLM-AW earlier this year called for an internationally monitored plebiscite on the transitional constitution and the representation of its cosignatories before to engage in peace talks.

The rebel spokesman said the meeting discussed also the security situation in Jebel Marra and they expressed their disapproval of the UNAMID failure to condemn the attacks by the government forces on their positions.

“The commanders affirmed their strict adherence to the decisions of the Movement’s leadership, especially with regard to the unilateral cessation of hostilities, despite repeated violations by the government side,” he added.

(ST)