November 27, 2019 (JUBA) - The South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance (SSOMA) has welcomed the African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council’s recent calls expeditious formation of the Hybrid Court for South Sudan.

United South Sudan Opposition Movements representatives pose after a meeting in Netherlands on Aug 30, 2019 (courtesy photo)

The AUPSC, at a meeting on November 14 in Addis Ababa, called for the operationalization of all transitional justice mechanisms including the Hybrid Court for South Sudan, “to promote transitional justice, reconciliation and healing”.

SSOMA, in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, said the regional bloc (IGAD) and the AU have for too long permitted the South Sudan government to obstruct the establishment of the agreed instruments to achieving reconciliation, justice and accountability in South Sudan.

The establishment of the Hybrid Court, it stated, is critical for sustainable peace to be achieved in the war-torn nation.

“Indeed, the establishment of the Hybrid Court is long overdue, and should be realized at the earliest opportunity,” partly reads the statement.

Re-echoing the recent United Nations Panel of Experts report to the Security Council, SSOMA said the signatories to the September 2018 revitilised peace agreement, particularly the Juba government, have not pursued actions in the pre-transitional period to improve accountability.

“The Panel notes that survivors, victims’ families and community and religious leaders, as well as civil society representatives, have expressed frustration at the delays in establishing the Hybrid Court in accordance with Chapter 5 of the Agreement,” SSOMA noted.

The UN Panel of Experts said South Sudan government has been unwilling to allocate resources to fully implement the pre-transitional provisions, especially security arrangements.

“The Government has not met its obligations to disburse sufficient funds for the implementation of the peace process, and the National Pre-transitional Council has not managed its funds transparently,” noted the UN report.

Meanwhile, the opposition alliance urged the IGAD Heads of State at their meeting on 29 November 2019, to show their commitment to sustainable peace in South Sudan by ensuring a more inclusive approach to peace through engagement with non-signatories of the peace agreement.

SSOMA was formed at The Hague, Netherlands on August 30, 2019 in response to the “violation” of the full implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan by President Salva Kiir’s government.

The alliance currently comprises of The Real Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (R-SPLM), National Salvation Front (NAS) and South Sudan United Front (SSUF).

(ST)